Cantieri di Pisa presents Saturno 56

by Cantieri di Pisa 30 Aug 02:18 PDT

Cantieri di Pisa introduces Saturno 56, the first model in a new range of five yachts featuring the shipyard's storied stylistic hallmarks viewed through a contemporary lens to satisfy current market demand. The yachts will range in length from the 38 metres of the smallest model to the 90-metre flagship, all sharing black and white lines on the hull sides, generous "ribbon" windows and a traditionally designed stern.

The first model launched on the market will be Saturno 56, with a refined beach club connected to the Main and Upper Decks by a transverse staircase, a six-cabin layout and interiors by m2atelier, the designer of the Saturno range over 56 metres. The Milan-based studio formed by Marco Bonelli and Marijana Radovic embraces an informal, relaxed on-board lifestyle, ideal for third millennium families.

The engines are two 1,600 hp Caterpillar C32 units and the shipyard is exploring the possibility of a hybrid alternative.

After the launch of Polaris 48, the first model in a range of highly versatile voyagers, Cantieri di Pisa introduces the Saturno range made up of five steel, aluminium and composite models - Saturno 38, Saturno 48, Saturno 56, Super Saturno 64 and Super Saturno 90 - designed for owners in search of a classic design and modern living spaces. Saturno 56, the first model presented on the market, has traditional lines combined with extensive glazing, a swimming pool and a gym to satisfy the demands of today's market.

The shipyard's chief designer Antonio Luxardo comments: "This range has a classic layout that reprises Cantieri di Pisa's traditional stylistic hallmarks - not least the black and white lines on the hull sides and the 'ribbon' windows - but also satisfies demand from contemporary owners of all ages for spaces that alternate moments of relaxation and sport, as well as ensuring light-filled settings thanks to significantly larger glazed surfaces."

Saturno 56, with a length overall of 57 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres, stands out at first glance for her stern area, which reprises some of the Shipyard's historic models and features a beach club with a traditional design, furnished as a terrace on the water and dominated by a magical swimming pool with a transparent bottom that fills this area will even more light. The beach club has three side- and stern-opening hatches and is connected to the Main and Upper Decks by the same transverse staircase. The Sun Deck has a gym area and is reached by two side staircases.

The height of the long windows has been increased significantly compared to the shipyard's traditional designs, resulting in light-filled interiors that offer panoramic views outside from everywhere on board.

The layout features generously sized, welcoming living spaces such as the Main Deck lounge measuring 90 square metres and six cabins in the sleeping area. The interior design is by m2atelier, the architecture and design studio formed by Marco Bonelli and Marijana Radovic, which establishes lines of communication between complementary experiences, cosmopolitan perspectives and multidisciplinary categories and has a clear penchant for yachting. This is how the Milan-based studio's designers describe their contribution: "Saturno is the new line of large vessels that revisits Cantieri di Pisa's iconic boats, using an innovative language and a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity to exemplify the sea-loft concept and aspiring to an on-board lifestyle characterised by the sense of freedom typical of these contemporary open-plan architectural designs that are ideal for third-millennium families.

A key feature of the design is the understated elegance that enhances the sensation of space by eliminating redundancies in the layout. The generous exteriors merge seamlessly with the spacious interiors, intensifying the fluidity of an informal and relaxed approach to life and encouraging a sense of on-board well-being. The design seeks to be at one with the surrounding environment.

The neutral tones, accentuated by contrasting details and meticulously integrated bespoke touches, result in a nuanced reimagining of the yacht's history. The pale colours of the wallpaper, upholstery and soft carpeting, enriched by two-tone, three-dimensional wood features, cover both the floors and the coffered ceilings embellished with delicate brass joints or mini spotlights that convey warmth and enhance the sensory experience. Linear or chequered furniture and minimalist finishes are incorporated to create a feeling of simplicity and subtlety.

The interiors feature flexibility, clean lines, essential shapes and natural materials, breathing life into a timeless setting that echoes the beauty of Japanese aesthetics. Every ambiance invites contemplation and conjures up a feeling of calm and freedom with symmetrical layouts, 'floating' furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The ongoing search for a transparent connection with the outside world and a clear preference for unobstructed views invite the sea into the yacht, offering seamless perspectives. The boat encourages guests to enjoy their time on board in an extremely personal way."

Like all the shipyard's projects, the 56 has an EHPH (Eco High Power Hull) displacement hull for long-range cruising and reduced consumption. The propulsion is provided by twin Caterpillar C32 engines rated 1,600 hp each. but the yard is also exploring a hybrid alternative to satisfy market demand for environmental sustainability.