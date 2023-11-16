Please select your home edition
Volvo Penta unveils helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package

by Volvo Penta 30 Aug 00:31 PDT
Innovative helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package © Volvo Penta

Introducing the groundbreaking Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package - a fully integrated helm-to-propeller experience with new drive modes and intelligent features, setting a new benchmark in marine technology.

Starting at the end of 2025, Volvo Penta will begin limited-scale production of its fully integrated, advanced hybrid-electric solutions across its heavy-duty range.

Volvo Penta has unveiled its innovative helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package, showcasing an unwavering commitment to advancing the future of marine technology. This market unique offering delivers a fully integrated hybrid-electric package, ensuring seamless operation and an exceptional user experience. The system guarantees impeccable transitions between power modes, enhancing both performance, comfort and operational efficiency.

The hybrid-electric package introduces features such as near-silent cruising, allowing closer proximity to nature; peaceful quiet nights onboard using batteries instead of a generator; and Joystick Driving and Assisted Docking in Electric Mode, making docking, departure and driving smooth and harmonious. Additionally, it allows access to emission-free zones and environmentally sensitive areas, enabling exceptional nature experiences.

"Our vision of technological innovation and efficient design is embodied in the hybrid-electric package, a significant step forward in marine technology, showcasing the future of hybridization and electrification," said Johan Inden, President of the Marine Business at Volvo Penta.

A fully integrated hybrid-electric system

The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package is a complete, fully integrated system with Volvo Penta controlling all parts from helm-to-propeller. The system features the full range of Volvo Penta D13 IPS 900/1050/1200/1350 Hybrid, 160 kW electric motor and Volvo Penta optimized batteries, delivering powerful performance, excellent maneuverability, and efficiency. The electric motor and diesel engine work in parallel on the same drive shaft, allowing for smooth Pure Electric drive mode, Hybrid mode, and seamless automatic power transitions. In Cross-Over mode, one diesel engine propel both drives, with the aim to optimize efficiency and prolong the operation time between required engine maintenance. Depending on the chosen drive mode, the system automatically controls whether the boat should be powered by the electric motor, the combustion engine, or both, ensuring seamless and efficient operation.

Pioneering hybrid-electric features

The hybrid-electric package is integrated with advanced technology, orchestrated by the Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) and innovative features in new drive modes. This enables Joystick Driving, Joystick Docking, Low Speed, Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), and Assisted Docking in both Pure Electric and Hybrid modes.

The package features Glass Cockpit with an added hybrid-electric driver interface (HMI) view displaying new functions such as drive modes and battery status. The EVC system will enable monitoring of engine status, remote diagnostics, and data sharing capabilities, allowing for remote software updates and ensuring an enhanced level of premium support through Volvo Penta's global service network.

"Our Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package integrates state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional performance. Adapting our unique features for electric - such as DPS, Assisted Docking, and Joystick Driving - for hybrid and electric use, we continue to innovate and explore with the aim to deliver an unrivaled experience on the water," said Johan Inden, President of the Marine Business at Volvo Penta.

A seamless and serene experience

The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package creates a uniquely desirable experience at sea. It offers seamless driveline transitions, with electric motors and combustion engines working in harmony to boost acceleration or charge the batteries as needed. This allows for low-speed navigation in Pure Electric mode, bringing the boat closer to nature with silent cruising and enabling access to environmentally protected areas that permit entry only to boats with full electric propulsion.

Experience the tranquility and effortless precision of Joystick Driving and Assisted Docking in Pure Electric mode, offering smoother, more intuitive control. The reduced noise level facilitates smooth communication onboard and a serene experience on the water. In challenging weather conditions, full combustion engine power is readily available at the push of a button. During nights, off-grid mooring in complete silence and comfort is possible, using battery energy for all onboard power needs. The system allows the use of the combustion engine as a generator, seamlessly switching between power sources to recharge the batteries during the voyage or while docked. This capability drastically reduces or even eliminates the need for additional generator run-time, enhancing overall efficiency.

The hybrid system offers the best of both worlds: the range and top speed of traditional engines combined with the near-silence and zero emissions of Pure Electric mode. This results in enhanced comfort, near-quiet slow cruising, an electric boost in acceleration, and excellent driveline and feature response. The extensive energy in the battery bank enables living aboard off-grid, providing a truly revolutionary, seamless, and close-to-nature experience on the water.

Delivery of the D13 IPS hybrid-electric package is set to begin at the end of 2025.

