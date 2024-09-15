Please select your home edition
The Pearl 82 - a new perfectly proportioned compact superyacht debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival

by Pearl Yachts 30 Aug 03:31 PDT 10-15 September 2024

Pearl Yachts is set to make a significant impression at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, which will take place from the 10th to the 15th of September. This prestigious event will feature the world premiere of the all-new Pearl 82, alongside two other successful models from the Pearl fleet: the Pearl 62 and the Pearl 72.

The debut of the Pearl 82 at Cannes highlights the brand's commitment to a feature-focused product strategy. This new 5 cabin model is poised to redefine yacht design in the eighty-foot segment, showcasing a pinnacle of innovation that combines cutting-edge design with opulent interiors and unique features, earning it the title of "the most compact superyacht on the market."

Pearl 82 - photo © Pearl Yachts
At 25.30 metres, the Pearl 82 is the epitome of smart luxury. It is the only yacht in its class to feature a sleek raised pilothouse design combined with a main deck owner's suite, complete with sliding glass doors that provide direct access to a private foredeck terrace. This exclusive space offers a serene retreat, complete with panoramic views and a seamless connection to the ocean. Additionally, the Pearl 82 provides direct access from the flybridge to the spacious foredeck lounge located above the owner's suite—eliminating the need to navigate side walkways and staircases.

At the aft, the Pearl 82 features fold-down bulwarks that extend the cockpit area, creating an impressive space that can be configured in two distinct layouts: the Riviera, which places aft-facing sun pads behind the alfresco cockpit's table and sofa setup; or the Veranda, which offers versatile seating arrangements for both formal and casual settings, always maintaining a clear view of the sea. Regardless of the chosen configuration, the bulwarks can fold down, expanding the cockpit and enhancing its connection to the surrounding environment. A cleverly concealed garage provides ample space for a Williams 395 tender, jet ski, and a variety of water toys.

This yacht is not just a new model; it is a statement of innovation, performance, and craftsmanship, designed to meet the exacting standards of the most discerning yacht owners.

Glass House design

The saloon of the Pearl 82 captivates with floor-to-ceiling windows, maximising natural light and enhancing the sense of space in the salon area. Combined with the cut-outs in the bulwarks, these features create an extraordinary connection with the surrounding environment. A dining area for 8 or 10 guests (dependent upon layout) is positioned in front of a striking bar, which serves as the focal point of the room. The galley is accessible from the port side, with the master suite entrance located on the starboard side. The engine room, galley, and foredeck can all be accessed from the port side deck, ensuring guest and crew privacy.

Ascendant accommodation

The main deck master suite is introduced by a stunning entrance with panoramic views. A king-sized bed faces forward, framed by seating and storage furnishings, a walk-in wardrobe, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. Below deck, there are four additional en-suite guest staterooms—two twins and two doubles—each appointed to the same high standard as the master suite and insulated from the engine room by the crew cabins. An alternative 4 cabin layout is also available.

Exquisite craftsmanship by Leading Designers

Under the guidance of Iain Smallridge, Founder and Managing Director, and the Pearl Product Development Team, the esteemed British design duo of naval architect Bill Dixon and interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE have created a vessel that seamlessly blends performance with unparalleled sophistication. Dixon's exterior design enhances the yacht's sporty silhouette, while Hoppen's interior styling creates an ambiance of refined luxury with open-plan layouts and panoramic views available in four signature styles unique to Pearl Yachts: Indulgence, Luxury, Modern and new Monochrome.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Pearl 82 at the Cannes Yachting Festival, a yacht that epitomises our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and luxury. She is the most perfectly proportioned compact superyacht on the market, offering numerous unique features. This yacht is a testament to our feature-focused philosophy and innovative spirit, offering our clients a yacht that not only meets but exceeds their expectations, enhancing the pleasure of yacht ownership," said Iain Smallridge, Managing Director of Pearl Yachts.

Pearlescent performance

The Pearl 82 offers three propulsion options with twin MAN V12 engines, ranging from 1650hp to 2000hp. Regardless of the choice, the refined naval architecture ensures a smooth, efficient cruise and effortless handling. The most powerful engines enable the yacht to reach speeds of up to 32 knots, with the other two options achieving 30 and 28 knots, respectively.

A stellar line-up

Alongside the Pearl 82, Pearl Yachts will also showcase the elegant Pearl 62 and the award-winning Pearl 72. The Pearl 62 is celebrated for its spacious interiors and innovative features, while the Pearl 72, recently honoured with the 2024 Motor Boat Awards, exemplifies Pearl Yachts' leadership in the industry.

As a boutique yacht builder, Pearl Yachts is dedicated to producing a limited number of high-quality vessels each year, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and exclusivity. The Pearl 82 embodies this commitment, promising to exceed the expectations of even the most discerning clientele.

