Absolute showcases a contemporary collection of luxury yachts at Cannes Yachting Festival

by Absolute Yachts 2 Sep 09:44 PDT 10-15 September 2024
Navetta 53 © Absolute Yachts

As in previous editions, Absolute Yachts is set to impress at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, running from 10 to 15 September 2024.

This year's show promises to be particularly significant for the brand, as it will feature the majority of Absolute's fleet, including the world premieres of two new models: the Navetta 53 and Navetta 70.

With a total of eleven yachts moored in the picturesque Pantiero area of Cannes' sun-drenched harbour, this is an unmissable event for luxury yacht enthusiasts.

Navetta 53 - cockpit terrace - photo © Absolute Yachts
Navetta 53 - cockpit terrace - photo © Absolute Yachts

Introducing the Navetta 53: a new chapter in innovation

The Navetta 53 embodies Absolute's relentless pursuit of innovation, delivering unparalleled cruising comfort and enjoyment, with elevated standards of liveability generally found in much larger boats. Featuring attractive exterior lines and the brand's renowned interior craftsmanship, Navetta 53 is a triumph of marine architecture. Highlights include stylish open gunwales, generously sized windows, superb seakeeping and prestige materials used throughout. This is Absolute's first yacht under the length of 70 feet to offer one of the brand's hallmark features, a versatile and spacious cockpit terrace, ideal for hosting guests from dawn to dusk. Below deck, the accommodations reflect Absolute's commitment to style, comfort and sophisticated design.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

Navetta 70: redefining luxury yachting

Navetta 70 groundbreaking addition to the luxury yacht industry, combining striking aesthetics with spaces designed to enhance the marine experience. The stunning flybridge, available in two configurations, and the spacious kitchen and lounge interiors exemplify the brand's characteristic design brilliance. Advanced technology, including solar panels, underscores the yacht's sustainability, reducing fuel consumption and enhancing on-board tranquillity. It is no surprise that the keyword for Navetta 70 is "Allure": this yacht is a masterly combination of contemporary engineering brilliance with classical Italian styling.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

Other Absolute Navetta models on display in Cannes include the flagship Navetta 75, with its large aftterrace cockpit and superb full-beam owner's cabin in the bow; the Navetta 64, which in the innovative Beach Club version includes a twin-bed cabin offering a fantastic view and direct access to the sea; the Navetta 58, characterised by an uncompromising combination of comfort and performance, from the sundeck in the bow to the privileged viewpoint offered by the flybridge with electric canopy; and the Navetta 48, with three luxurious cabins plus optional crew accommodation aft, and interiors of exceptional volume and beauty.

Navetta 75 - The Absolute Sphere - photo © Absolute Yachts
Navetta 75 - The Absolute Sphere - photo © Absolute Yachts

The Absolute's Flybridge range will also be well represented: on display will be the 60 FLY, the 56 FLY, the 52 FLY and the 47 FLY. Each model in the Flybridge range is designed to offer excellent performance, comfort and versatility. The innovative features introduced by Absolute, and the mastery of optimised space guarantee an unrivalled sailing experience.

Navetta 64 - the Absolute Pathfinder - photo © Absolute Yachts
Navetta 64 - the Absolute Pathfinder - photo © Absolute Yachts

Finally, the Absolute 48 Coupé will be on display, featuring a sporty design with a wide platform, an aft cockpit connected to the aft galley, and a saloon with retractable glazed panels for optimal ventilation and views. The hard top with solar panels underlines Absolute's dedication to sustainability and user comfort, allowing for silent anchoring.

Absolute Navetta 48 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 48 - photo © Absolute Yachts

Experience Absolute's superlative quality

Each Absolute model showcases exceptional quality and the brand's unique, innovative approach to luxury yacht design. Visit Absolute's stand at PAN 214-008 during the Cannes Yachting Festival to experience these remarkable yachts firsthand.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact us at .

We look forward to welcoming you in Cannes!

60 FLY at anchor - photo © Absolute Yachts
60 FLY at anchor - photo © Absolute Yachts

