Classically inspired new flagship Invictus ST550 unveiled

by Invictus Yacht 3 Sep 05:47 PDT
Invictus ST550 © Invictus Yacht

Invictus Yacht continues along its path of growth and innovation and now unveils the first details of its future flagship, the Invictus ST550.

  • The lines of this new model are inspired by classically styled motor yachts while retaining the modern, distinctive features of Invictus Yacht
  • The large living area in the bow redefines the standards for exterior layouts in this market segment
  • The new concept of interior spaces combines design and functionality
  • The Invictus ST550 will make its world debut next winter
  • A small scale model will be exhibited at the Genoa Boat Show, during which Invictus Yacht will showcase some of its most successful models

The name ST550, with "S" standing for "Space", represents a new frontier in space distribution, born from the creativity and ingenuity of designer Christian Grande.

Invictus ST550 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus ST550 - photo © Invictus Yacht

With a length of 16.87 meters and a beam of 5.04 meters, the Invictus ST550 is the result of an extensive process of study and design. While preserving many of the signature stylistic elements that define the Italian brand, including its distinctive semi-reverse bow, the ST550 introduces a new dimension to Invictus Yachts. It takes inspiration from classic shuttle boats, paying tribute with timeless design features. Engineered for exceptional comfort on both medium and long cruises, it also ensures a sense of security with its protective bulwarks throughout the foredeck.

Innovative spaces in contact with the sea

In its market segment, the main deck spaces are redefined, with one of the most significant design innovations being the expansive living area at the bow. The large, fully electric side windows and the glass door at the stern also allow the owner and guests to enjoy nearly uninterrupted views of the surrounding environment.

At the stern, the cockpit features a spacious living area that can be converted into a generous sunbathing zone, further enhanced by the retractable bulwarks. Nearby, a large swim platform that can be submerged facilitates easy tender launching.

Below deck, Christian Grande has included two cabins (Master and VIP) and two bathrooms. In the middle of the yacht, also below deck, there is a large living area that, at the owner's request, can be replaced with a third cabin or a galley.

Invictus ST550 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus ST550 - photo © Invictus Yacht

The world debut of the ST550 is planned for next winter

The official debut of the new flagship Invictus Yacht, which can be powered with up to two IPS950 engines, is scheduled for next winter. However, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to admire a 1:15 scale model at the Genoa Boat Show (19-24 September 2024).

The show will also feature some of the brand's most notable models, including the TT420 and TT460, as well as four GT models: the GT280, GT320, GT320S and GT370.

Additionally, the Capoforte brand will be present, showcasing the SX200, SX280i, SQ240i and CX250 at the event in Genoa.

Invictus ST550 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus ST550 - photo © Invictus Yacht

