Lomac chooses the 64th Genoa Boat Show to unveil the new Granturismo 10.5

GranTurismo 10.5 © Lomac GranTurismo 10.5 © Lomac

by Lomac 8 Sep 02:47 PDT

Lomac will unveil the world premiere of the GranTurismo 10.5 at the upcoming Genoa Boat Show, scheduled to take place from 19th to 24th of September 2024. This new model, already a commercial success within the range, introduces several innovations that increase its appeal and performance.

Lomac Milano will take part in the 64th edition of the Genoa Boat Show, one of the most 'historical' and important events in the nautical sector, to present its top of the range, designed to meet the needs of the most demanding RIB enthusiast. Among these, the new GranTurismo 10.5 stands out among the top of the range models, ideal for families seeking comfort and safety during medium-range cruises, as well as for singles and adventurous couples looking for sportiness and adrenaline with friends.

The new GranTurismo 10.5 is, as always designed by Federico Fiorentino, features numerous innovations, starting with the console, which has been completely redesigned for a more muscular and streamlined look, and to gain height for the benefit of habitability. The two helm seats are now shaped to offer maximum comfort and stability during fast cruising, and the bow sofa area is now more comfortable and spacious, perfectly integrated into the new dashboard. The cushions, with their exclusive design and contrasting edges, add an extra touch of elegance.

The height of the tubes allows for movement on board in complete safety, while the spacious cabin with separate bathroom, equipped with a marine toilet, full-height shower, and washbasin/sink, offers greater comfort. Pilot and co-pilot can make use of the ergonomic seating, finished with a comfortable wrap-around cushion and equipped with a handrail to facilitate movement around the cockpit, which also includes a refrigerator and sink/sink.

Among the highlights of the GranTurismo 10.5 are the large sundecks forward and aft, and ample space for a foldaway table that can seat up to nine people or turn into an additional large sun deck.

The new GranTurismo 10.5 is equipped with the new Yamaha V6 engines with 350 horsepower each, capable of guaranteeing top-level performance well in excess of 50 knots. This model also reflects the brand's #hullsupremacy philosophy, based on the development of hulls that offer superior sailing efficiency, with lower fuel consumption for the same speed and weight compared to competitors, or higher speed for the same fuel consumption.

On display at Genoa, in addition to the GranTurismo 10.5, will be the GranTurismo 14.0 X with 3 x 450 hp Yamaha engines, the GranTurismo 12.0 with 3 x 300 hp Mercury engines each, and the Turismo 9.5 powered by 2 x 300 Yamaha.

The new Lomac GranTurismo 10.5 will be at the Genoa Boat Show from September 19th to 24th and will be available for sea trials upon reservation.