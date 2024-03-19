BMComposites confirm delivery of their second LINX Tender

by BMComposites 7 Sep 11:11 PDT

The 30ft foil-assisted and custom-built catamaran has been delivered to a client in the UAE. Following the success and strong interest generated by the first LINX model, which was commissioned as a tender for a 73m explorer superyacht, BMComposites tailored this second unit to serve as a luxurious dayboat.

The LINX 30 utilises cutting-edge engineering and is equipped with an advanced foil system. The 9.5m catamaran boasts enhanced stability, reduced drag, and improved efficiency, leading to superior performance and cost savings.

LINX Tenders are designed by Bravo Yacht Design and built by BMComposites in Palma de Mallorca. The full-custom boats are ideal superyacht tenders and chase boats thanks to their stability, versatility, performance capability and distinct design attributes, whilst they are also a fantastic option for use as a premium stand-alone craft for weekend excursions and water sports.

"We specialise in tailor-made solutions, and for this second LINX, we adapted the boat to perfectly suit its intended purpose as a dayboat in the UAE. The Middle East region, driven by ambitious projects like NEOM, has caught the attention of the yachting community, and we are excited to be a part of this flourishing market. Our foiling catamaran solution holds tremendous potential for various applications in this dynamic and growing area." - Mark Branagh, CEO of BMComposites

The LINX 30's foil system provides exceptional longitudinal stability and reduces fuel consumption by up to 40%.

The system comprises a main foil situated between the two hulls that lifts the boat, thereby reducing drag, and two smaller aft foils that provide downforce for stability. These foils work together to decrease the impact from waves and reduce pitching.

The beach landing system is another standout feature. The bow door is electrically operated and provides easy access to the beach for smooth embarkation. This system also serves as a passerelle to the dock and helps facilitate easier access to the water for scuba diving and swimming.

"Although this second model looks similar to the first one, we have re-engineered some components and adjusted the production method to better suit its intended use. The first LINX 30 was constructed entirely from carbon fibre to adhere to weight limitations on the mother vessel's crane, with a primary focus on simplicity for easy maintenance and repairs, even in remote locations. For this second unit, designed as a dayboat, our focus was on speed and manoeuvrability. The materials chosen are a mix of carbon fibre and glass fibre, resulting in a slightly heavier boat that can accommodate more powerful engines and deliver better performance overall." - Mark Branagh, BMComposites

The LINX 30 has Castoldi JET propulsion, permitting access to shallow waters, while features such as the joystick control and GPS anchoring ensure unparalleled manoeuvrability and usability. The user-friendly operation is ideal for inexperienced boaters, but even experienced skippers will appreciate the system's ease of use, reducing the time required for docking operations.

The LINX 30 dayboat is equipped with the Dynamic Positioning and Smart Anchor system to ensure precise positioning and orientation, allowing the vessel to be moored in a GPS point, or around it, keeping the bow up to the wind.

BMComposites, builders of LINX Tenders, specialise in the design and manufacturing of structural and cosmetic solutions for superyachts using carbon fibre composites. Drawing on over 30 years' experience in the composite industry, the BMC team possess extensive expertise in the technical properties of composite materials and know how to optimise their application.

Many of the superyacht industry's most iconic superyachts have turned to BMC for structural modifications, custom components, and weight saving systems for performance racing yachts.

The LINX 30 hulls are manufactured through an infusion system, which not only ensures superior quality but also guarantees a safer and cleaner process compared to traditional lamination methods. More specifically, the infusion process employs the PRIME™ 37 low toxicity epoxy resin, which incorporates bio-based content. This not only enhances infusion speed but also results in an air-free laminate. Gurit® Corecell™ structural foam, specifically designed for marine applications and renowned for its toughness and impact-resistant characteristics, is also part of the process.

Upon completion a Linx Tender receives a bespoke paint job, instead of having a gelcoat finish, which allows the client a broader range of colour options.

With the second LINX 30 vessel, BMComposites have asserted Linx Tenders' position in the luxury tender sphere and have big hopes for the future.

"We're working on several enquiries from other clients at the moment, including different length versions such as the LINX 40, a LINX that's fully electric, an exciting 11m Limo and we also have a client who has expressed interest in a hydroelectric powered model. We're really excited at the prospect of having more LINX tenders on the water." - Mark Branagh, CEO BMComposites

LINX 30 Specifications:

LOA: 9.5 m

Beam: 3.1 m

Draft: 0.55 m

Lightship weight: from 3000 Kg

Max Speed: 40 knots

Cruising Speed: 25 knots

Custom tender base price: € 1,120,000

linxtenders.com