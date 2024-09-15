Azimut and Volvo Penta collaborate to advance hybridization and electrification in marine industry

Azimut Seadeck 7 © Azimut Yachts Azimut Seadeck 7 © Azimut Yachts

by Azimut 9 Sep 09:49 PDT

At the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, Azimut and Volvo Penta are unveiling the world's first yacht to combine Volvo Penta IPS with hybrid power.

The new Seadeck 7 is equipped with Volvo Penta's helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package, piloted for the first time in collaboration with Azimut.

The Seadeck 7: A world-first in hybrid power and Volvo Penta IPS propulsion

Azimut introduces the Seadeck 7, the world's first yacht to combine hybrid power with Volvo Penta IPS propulsion, based on revolutionary Volvo Penta hybrid-electric pilot technology. This marks the first time a yacht combines diesel engines, electric motors, and batteries with the efficiency of Volvo Penta IPS drives, allowing hybrid operation without a generator. The Seadeck 7 can cruise in pure electric mode up to 11 knots and stay at anchor with zero emissions for up to 12 hours, with the aim to significantly enhance onboard comfort and sustainability.

"When it comes to reducing CO2 emissions, our approach is aimed at generating tangible results now, also by developing new solutions that we are already implementing at a prototype stage. Boats under 24 meters are the most prevalent in our waters, therefore making a difference in this segment of vessels means making a difference for many owners. The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package installed on the Seadeck 7 has a mode of use similar to that of cars, meaning that it shifts from electric to diesel engine based on speed. It guarantees simplicity of use, reduced consumption and CO2 emissions, and improved life on board. Everything is in place to change the rules of the game," said Giovanna Vitelli, Chair Azimut|Benetti Group.

Closer to nature: The seamless hybrid-electric experience

In this pilot project, Volvo Penta introduces a fully integrated hybrid-electric package, from helm-to-propeller, ensuring seamless operation and power management on the Seadeck 7. This system, a pilot of Volvo Penta's recently announced D13 IPS hybrid-electric package, guarantees smooth transitions between power modes, enhancing performance, efficiency, and ease. Features include near-silent cruising at low speeds, silent nights onboard using batteries, and Joystick Docking in Electric Mode for smooth docking and departure. The system also facilitates access to emission-free zones, allowing closer encounters with nature.

Compared to traditional planing yachts with an inboard shaft line and a similar size, the Seadeck 7's technological package, extensive use of carbon fiber (up to 40%), and superior hull design efficiency can allow for a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 40% in a typical year of use.

Pioneering marine innovation together

This collaboration with Volvo Penta and Azimut | Benetti R&D Department aims to refine the hybrid-electric experience. The Seadeck 7, equipped with the hybrid-electric package, introduces new electric and hybrid drive modes, supported by advanced engine monitoring and Volvo Penta's global service network. This collaboration highlights both companies' dedication to advancing marine technology and innovative yacht design.

"Our collaboration with Azimut reflects our shared vision to push boundaries and elevate the boating experience through technological innovation and enhanced design. The Seadeck 7, equipped with our fully integrated hybrid-electric system, marks a significant step forward in marine technology. It not only showcases the future of hybridization and electrification but also is designed to ensure an easy and intuitive experience for owners and captains. And we believe an elevated experience will be the ultimate pacemaker for the sustainability transformation," said Johan Inden, President of the Marine Business at Volvo Penta.

The Seadeck 7, part of Azimut's first hybrid Series, features a reinvented cockpit and sea-level outdoor lounge for enhanced water contact, the Fun Island. By combining weight reduction, a carbon fiber hull, deck and superstructure, and Volvo Penta's hybrid-electric system, the Seadeck 7 enhances comfort and space. The Seadeck 7 has obtained the Rina Green Plus Platinum certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable innovation and design.

Your browser doesn't support video.

A seamless and serene on-water experience

The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package on the Seadeck 7 combines the range and speed of traditional engines with seamless transitions, reduced noise, and enhanced comfort of electric mode. This hybrid experience offers smooth cruising, an electric boost in acceleration, and excellent driveline response. The extensive battery bank supports off-grid living, providing a close-to-nature experience on the water. The package also features Joystick Docking in Pure Electric mode, which is smooth, responsive, and facilitates ease. Electric cruising at low speeds allows closer proximity to nature and access to protected areas. During nights at anchor, the system enables silent, comfortable off-grid mooring, with batteries recharged during the voyage or while docking.

Flexible power modes for every situation

The hybrid-electric package offers four navigation options: Pure Electric mode for zero-emission sailing up to 11 knots, Hybrid Standard mode switching from electric to diesel, Hybrid Boost mode for enhanced acceleration, and the upcoming Cross-over mode. In Hotel mode, the batteries power all services for up to 12 hours in silence and without CO2 emissions, eliminating the need for a traditional generator.

A fully integrated hybrid-electric system

The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package is fully integrated, with Volvo Penta controlling all components from helm to propeller. The Seadeck 7 features a twin Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350 Hybrid package, paired with a 160kW electric motor, ensuring powerful performance, maneuverability, and efficiency. The electric motor and diesel engine work in parallel, allowing seamless transitions and efficient operation.

Pioneering hybrid-electric features

The hybrid-electric package integrates intelligent technology, including the Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) and innovative drive modes. These enable Joystick Docking, Joystick Steering, and Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) in both Pure Electric and Hybrid modes. The Glass Cockpit System provides an interface displaying drive modes and battery status. The EVC system allows engine monitoring, and data sharing, ensuring premium support through Volvo Penta's global service network.

Volvo Penta and Azimut - A commitment to excellence

Volvo Penta and Azimut will continue to develop and optimize the hybrid-electric package on the Seadeck 7 throughout 2024. This pilot project aims to demonstrate reliability and outstanding performance as the package is targeted to become integral to the Azimut Seadeck series, offering a market-defining hybrid-electric experience.

The Seadeck 7 is available for pre-order, with delivery starting in 2026. The Seadeck 7 is on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival from 10th to 15th September 2024.

Technical specification: Volvo Penta Hybrid-Electric Package

2 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350 Hybrid

160kW Electric Motor

Volvo Penta EVC Features

Joystick Docking, Joystick Steering, Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), Glass Cockpit System with hybrid-electric driver interface view displaying new functions such as drive modes and battery status.

Charging: CCS2 Standard Interface: Supports shore charging. Charging via combustion engine: Available both while under way and when at anchor or docked.

Support features: Engine status monitoring, data sharing, and software updates.

Enhanced premium services & support through existing global Volvo Penta network.

Azimut Seadeck 7 Yacht

Overall length: 21.88 m

Construction: GRP + Carbon fiber

Hull type: Planing