For when looks not only matter, they count!

Schaefer V44 © Schaefer Yachts Schaefer V44 © Schaefer Yachts

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 10 Sep 15:00 PDT

"It's the look of her, for sure. She's just got something about her. It's in the way the canopy integrates, and her amazing folding bulwark. It is like the boat is sort of on steroids, but remains elegant, and everyone's interested to see her." This was the first thing said by Blayne Astley from Flagship International Yacht brokers when answering the question, 'What hooks people in?'

Adding more, Astley commented, "Obviously there are also the colour schemes that Schaefer offer on the V44; the darker hull, like the one we have here is a very, very big head turner. Then with all that deck space to be had, well it's a great conversation to be having."

So, yes. The Brazillian manufacturer has hit a particular mark in the Dayboating sphere with the V44. Back in the 70s, the first of what we might now call Day Boats arrived, with copious amounts of deck space, plenty of pace, just occasional levels of furniture, but shade was not a strong suit, and the galley had not yet made its way up from down below.

Fast forward to the Schaefer V44, and it capitalises on a plumb bow, and walkaround decks that only a centre console can deliver. I really like how the windshield meets the T-top roof (which means you can have a conversation behind it, even at 45 knots), and the wings off the trailing edge are a wonderful addition to both style and shade alike. Then you effectively double your beam by folding the bulwarks down, well, 'lay down misère' comes to mind swiftly, and you would think that means the Brazilians got their suits organised very appropriately.

Price, quality, and appointment all seem to stack up too, with Schaefer selling 37 examples of just one of their extensive model lineup at one US show, alone! Now the open Flying Bridge and Sports Cruiser craft all very much stand on top of a style platform.

Picking up on that, Astley commented, "I think there's a massive market for open flybridge craft. They are very popular, especially for those used to a European style of boating. A lot of Australians spend time over in Europe during our winter months and they're on those similar vessels, so they know how to use them. Then when they come back here, they want a similar sort of experience."

Turn the keys (sounds much better than wave the fob over the sensor pad)

However, it is on the V44 that you get an aesthetic that screams 'use me'. Yes, the smaller V33 shares it, but it does not own it in the same way. Sometimes LOA does that.

Also, at just under AUD2M, some might say that is a hefty tag for a 44-footer, but if ease of use, by virtue of simplicity, and overall cost of ownership by getting more usability in a smaller hull form mean anything to you, then you could easily see how the comment might not become 'cheap', but possibly cheaper per nautical mile, or more days on the water equals better use of the fun tickets. Certainly something to ponder...

This is probably not your first boat, and you may be coming over from a larger cruiser, but there is also a strong uptake from boaters already into Dayboating going for something that bit bigger again.

Rated for 14 POB for day use, and four overnight, the Schaefer V44 equation means the extended family can bring guests, you'll all have space, plenty to eat and drink, and then be back at the marina or your private jetty as the sun goes down, and you sleep in your own bed having had a hoot. You can even use it as a business tool, for it is well and truly at that classy, yet functional executive level.

Should you want a weekend away, well there is real accommodation on offer, two TVs, and even AC if you're that way inclined. A gyro can be installed too, so you answer a lot of questions you may not have thought you asked before you even get into it.

"The owner of this first one in Australia definitely wanted a bigger boat to do more than simply Sydney Harbour. With the V44s decent overnight capability, Pittwater, the Hawkesbury River, and even Port Stephens all come into play," stated Astley.

Define 'use'

Astley commented, "We've had had clients with big 60-foot Sports Cruisers, and they've never slept on the boat. They just venture off and hang out on it. The Schaefer V44 is easier to get out on, and the maintenance aspect is a lot lower, too. 90 percent of the operators out there on Sydney Harbour will go over to somewhere like Castle Rock, put an anchor down, have a barbie in the aft cockpit with their family and friends, up anchor and go back to the marina.

"They're the ones saying to have all those rooms and everything inside is a waste of space. So a nice day boat to cruise out there and do the same thing, with a lot more usable space on board makes huge sense, and you don't have the same overheads."

Yes, the practicality of a centre console with the elegance of a sport yacht is compelling, and then in the case of the Schaefer V44, some very bold styling cues speaks to a unique language. It is modern, and packs real world advantages into a far more pleasing aesthetic.

For when the toys get even bigger

We have seen in other discussions (large dayboats) how there is a significant demand for the towable tender behind your superyacht. A notable line in the Schaefer V44 Spec Sheet is powertrain. You can have twin D6 Volvo-Penta IPS, a pair of Diesel sterndrives, or triple petrol outboard.

Astley, a qualified Ship's Master (500GT) who has worked on vessels from 40 to 91m, talks to these points, "The outboards are popular, as you can keep the engines out of the water, but you do get a truncated swim platform. Europeans tend to aim for the stern drive option, and you can still wade in quite close with these. Some don't like them, due to the maintenance aspects, but if you use them all the time, it's not so much of a big deal.

"The IPS is ingenious technology, offers incredible manoeuvrability on top of the immense efficiency, but you cannot wade in too close to the shore. You do still have your full swim platform, however, with the latter two options."

Note here that you are talking knee deep, as opposed to actual beaching, as no one wants to scrape off the antifoul, nor wait for the next tide if you get your timing wrong...

"Also, in terms of the superyacht thing, if you've anchored the Mothership up in the Whitsundays for instance, and part of the team wants to go off diving/fishing/skiing/exploring another bay or island, then you can whip up there in ten minutes without taking the big boat. You'll do it in comfort, and when you get there, it's like having your own little yacht with you, so the guests can be confident they're not just going in a RIB," commented Astley.

Astley actually began his career as a Shipwright before crossing to the dark side, and said of Schaefer, "I'm really impressed with the quality, and you can see that in the way they present their electrical work. Then in terms of the V44, the folding bulwark is hydraulically actuated, with locking pins, as well, not hanging there on cables. It takes more work to do it that way, but the inherent strength goes straight into peace of mind. This is why Schaefer's warranty stacks up, as well."

Digital Domain

Flagship International Yacht Brokers attracted the new V44 owner to them through online marketing. Marketing Manager, Adrian Ravasio, commented, "We are probably one of the market leaders in the yacht brokerage industry in respect to digital marketing. We still have a traditional retail presence, attend boat shows, our brokers are out there every day speaking with people, and we also do a lot of events, like the one we are doing today for Schaefer out here at Sydney Motorsport Park.

"The future is digital, and one of the aspects of that is social media marketing, which we use to basically target people who are likely to be in the market for this boat specifically, but probably more accurately target people who are just interested in yachting, water sports, and anything to do with life on the water, whether they own a boat or not, and then place our beautiful content in front of them."

"It could be an ad with simple information, or a small video, and it is about piquing their curiosity to opt in for more. I think social media has been great for that very top of the funnel where we're representing a brand that's only been in Australia for just a couple of years. It's good to have just exposure, just even people just seeing the logo, seeing the new models coming out and just staying in their pocket really."

Of course, from that even people who are not interested in boats now or at any stage have conversations or share material with someone who might be, and in that way, you have an un-conscripted army of sales reps out there for you. Every conversation is a good one!

So why not turn heads? Just means you got it right. The Schaefer V44 is a design and lifestyle statement. Isn't it just human nature to go for the cool one? Thing is, you'll be having the fun, going places swiftly, and then back out again doing it some more another day before the guy with the large Sports Cruiser has even taken the covers off...

Right oh. Powerboat.World has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo. If you cannot find what you want or wish to want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow

Global Editor, Powerboat.World