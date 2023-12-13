New Silent 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran makes its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

by Silent Yachts 10 Sep 09:48 PDT

Silent Yachts is excited to be exhibiting its new Silent 62 3-Deck Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024. It is the first time that this breathtaking electric catamaran has been introduced to the public.

It builds on the successful platform of the Silent 62, offering an open-sided third deck for entertaining and flexible accommodation. A sleek hardtop provides shade to an area that offers 60 square metres of space for the owners to configure as they please. From deep sofas to dining tables; bar space, gym equipment, even a Jacuzzi - the possibilities are endless.

"The Silent 62 3-Deck is proving successful with boat owners, and the first Open version showcases the benefits of the extra space up top," said Silent Yachts CEO Fabrizio Iarrera. "With tight lines, more than 240 square meters of usable deck space and sharp, contemporary styling, this really is a compact superyacht. That it runs on electricity and has a large solar array is the icing on the cake."

Skylounge

For warm climates such as Florida or the Mediterranean, the Open version of the Silent 62 3-Deck is a revelation. Its hardtop is elegantly supported on two legs and four supports which ensure almost uninterrupted 360-degree views. The hardtop offers welcome shade and allows any hint of a cooling breeze to refresh the owner and their guests.

This first model puts a three-stool wet bar at the center of the skylounge, and surrounds it with comfortable sofa seating, immaculately upholstered in weatherproof Sunbrella fabric. High-low tables serve each area and can switch between relaxed coffee / cocktail mode to a beautiful dining table. But with typical Silent Yachts flexibility, almost any owner's wish can be accommodated.

Indoor-outdoor space

The term 'cockpit' doesn't really apply to this yacht, whose twin helm stations are on the flybridge and in the saloon. The main deck aft is a large, purely social space that offers sheltered lounging and dining on a range of built-in sofas. There is an optional grill and fridge here - carefully hidden, of course - and plenty of storage for cruising gear.

Steps lead down to the skirts of each hull, which make it easy to climb onto a marina pontoon either aft-to or alongside. Together with the teak-lined bathing platform, this aft area becomes an 8m-wide focus for water sports, swimming and relaxing at the water's edge. The platform doubles as a tender lift, capable of raising and storing a boat of up to 500kg.

Broad side decks lead forward to the bows area, which either features the forward lounge or a row of sunbeds laid out on the low roof over the master cabin. In total, there are 75-80 square meters of exterior space at main deck level.

Sliding doors and windows allow the 50 square meter saloon, with its aft galley, to connect easily and naturally to the outdoor space. It is simple to pass food out to those in the cockpit, all without having to leave the conversation. And there is an enormous amount of counter space, thanks to the units on both port and starboard. Further forward still an L-shaped sofa bends round a cleverly extendable table that can seat up to 8. At the touch of a button, the table lowers to offer a coffee table or enable a huge day bed / TV lounge to be created with a few extra cushions.

Two deeply padded pilot seats to starboard command an excellent view ahead and to either side, with all the navigation controls within easy reach. There is another fully functional helm station at the forward end of the skylounge.

Stealth mode is always on

At the heart of the Silent Yachts concept is electric propulsion, and the new Silent 62 3-Deck showcases the benefits. Twin electric motors can be specced up to 340kW. The more powerful the motors, the larger the battery bank that drives them - up to 286kWh. But they are always built around high-quality lithium-ion cells with a robust management system that guarantees performance and safety.

Cruising speed on all models is a decent 6-8 knots, although the top speed naturally varies depending on the power package.

Power from the sun

Solar power is the other key Silent Yachts concept. By equipping the boat with a large 16.8kW array of solar panels, it is able to generate enough power to cover much of the daily hotel load. Panels are fitted to the hardtop and forward overhang of the superstructure where they have the clearest view of the sky.

In this way, there are longer spells between generator usage, and the possibility of overnighting at anchor in total silence. "This ability to harvest large amounts of solar energy transforms the yachting experience," said Steve Bell, Vice Chairman of the Board. "Our growing cohort of owners point time and again to the silent operation of the yacht as one of the brand's greatest attractions."

Of course, the silence of the yacht naturally throws the focus back onto the quality of the lifestyle aboard. And Silent Yachts has built up an impressive in-house design team to develop the lines of the boats, the interior configuration and styling.

Forward saloon door option

Owners have the choice between a forward exit from the saloon to a recessed forward lounge, or a large central master cabin that spans the twin hulls on the lower deck. The Front Exit option is popular on other models, and Silent Yachts expects this also to be the case with the Silent 62 3-Deck. It gives owners a delightful, shaded seating area and a raised sunbed with an unbeatable view of the anchorage. The robust sea-tight door gives super-convenient access to the front of the saloon, where there is a large sofa area to port and the helm station to starboard.

Central owner's stateroom option

Alternatively, the Front Master cabin option gives a fantastic central owner's cabin in place of the forward lounge. It offers good headroom and superb views ahead through a raised window section that runs the whole width of the cabin. With its own dedicated companionway, this is a private haven which boasts a large bathroom with separate shower, heads and basins, plus lots of hanging and storage space.

There is additional space for three good sized double cabins: two to port and one to starboard. Each is bright with natural light and has its own ensuite, always with separate showers and heads. In total, the cabins on the Front Master version of the Silent 62 3-Deck add up to 63 square meters. On the Front Exit version, there is 56 square meters of cabin space, configured with two in each hull. The owner's cabin retains its separate companionway.

Interior styling is a matter of choice for each owner, who can select from various finish options. The first Silent 62 3-Deck Open features a suitably contemporary blend of cream-colored leather headlining, grey upholstery and natural wood for cabinetry and for floors. Modern porcelain and stainless-steel tap fittings in the bathrooms, as well as high-end appliances in the galley make for reliability and a grown-up aesthetic.

On a boat of this size and capability, storage is a crucial asset, and the Silent 62 3-Deck possesses plenty of it. There are lockers, racks and shelves all over the boat, but the biggest area is the 11 square meter storage bins that fill the whole bow of the boat. Anything from paddleboards and SeaBobs to a kite sail and spare parts can find a home here. The cockpit also provides lots of under-seat storage, plus deep lockers in the deck sole itself.