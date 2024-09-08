Please select your home edition
Mercury Racing unveils new 150R/200R V6 outboards during the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Mercury Marine 10 Sep 23:46 PDT 7-8 September 2024
Mercury Racing 150R © Mercury Marine

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and Mercury Racing launched two new Racing outboards on the opening day of the Cannes Yachting Festival. In addition, this week Mercury also announced new color options for the 150hp FourStroke, and introduced a new mid-range Jet outboard engine.

New Mercury Racing 150R/200R

During a media event at the boat show in Cannes, Mercury Racing announced the all-new 150R and 200R outboard engines, built on a V6 platform.

The new 150R and 200R are all about torque. Displacing 3.4 liters, these V6 outboard engines are designed to deliver exceptional hole shot and acceleration without the weight of a V8. Transient Spark Technology electronically adjusts ignition timing as needed, producing additional torque for faster hole shot and acceleration. At full throttle, the 150R develops up to 6000 RPM, while the 200R tops out at 6400 rpm.

Mercury Racing 150R - photo © Mercury Marine
Mercury Racing 150R - photo © Mercury Marine

These outboards come with the full suite of the Mercury Marine's V6 platform features, including Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS), which gives drivers precise, seamless engine control. Fuel economy also is optimized through built-in, GPS-enabled features like Mercury's Active Trim, Adaptive Speed Control, and Advanced Range Optimization, which delivers precise fueling throughout the operating range. Where other performance outboards require 89 octane fuel, the 150R and 200R are designed to operate on 87 octane, saving money at the pump.

The 150R and 200R also are equipped with a larger, 85-amp alternator, versus competitor engines' 44- to 55-amp output. Mercury's built-in battery management system ensures that even with a full suite of electronics on board, owners always have enough electrical power for their needs.

"With the new 150R and 200R, we are bringing Mercury Racing DNA to our V6 outboard range. When it comes to bottom-end torque, these engines are best-in-class," said Jeff Broman, category director, Mercury Racing. "Add the many digital features provided by Mercury's V6 platform, and the competition cannot match them."

The 200R is offered with two different gearcase configurations. Weighing just 469 lbs., the 200R Torque Master is designed for competitive bass boats and other performance craft in the 80- to 85-mph range. The 200R Sport Master, at 489 lbs., is built for high performance boats running at speeds of 85 mph to well over 100 mph. The 150R is available with shaft lengths of 20 and 25 inches, while the 200R Torque Master and Sport Master have a 20-inch shaft.

Mercury Racing 200R - photo © Mercury Marine
Mercury Racing 200R - photo © Mercury Marine

"In recent years, Mercury Marine and Mercury Racing have raised the bar for innovation in the outboard engine market by introducing new V8 and V10 models at the top of our range. Now, we have responded to customer demand by expanding our V6 offerings. With the 150R and 200R, our customers have a wider range of high-tech, sophisticated outboards to choose from to power their boating adventures," said John Buelow, president, Mercury Marine.

New Mercury FourStroke 150hp Cold Fusion, Warm Fusion Color Options & All-New FourStroke 105hp Jet

Also announced this week, the Mercury 150hp FourStroke outboard is now available in Cold Fusion and Warm Fusion White in addition to Phantom Black. The new colors were added in response to demand from saltwater boaters who want to minimize the appearance of salt spray on their outboard and keep it cooler to the touch in the hot sun. In addition, this gives more owners the ability to coordinate their engine with their hull color.

Also expanding Mercury's mid-range lineup is the all-new FourStroke 105hp Jet. This jet outboard engine, built on the FourStroke 150hp platform, delivers 105 horsepower. This puts it at the head of the Mercury jet family, which also includes the Jet 25-40hp and Jet 60-80hp. The new FourStroke 105hp Jet is the ideal solution for boaters and anglers who want to navigate safely in shallower water while still enjoying the intuitive operation and reliability of Mercury FourStroke technology.

