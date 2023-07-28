Please select your home edition
First run on the water of the Zeelander 8

by Zeelander 11 Sep
Zeelander 8 © Zeelander Yachts

The Zeelander 8 has gracefully entered the water, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

With a smooth and powerful cruise, she effortlessly showcased the perfect harmony of elegance and engineering. Her weight is perfectly balanced for optimal performance, and thanks to advanced sound dampening technology, she glides through the water with remarkable silence—a true testament to the meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design that define our brand.

This moment is more than just a step forward; it is a celebration of the extraordinary experiences that lie ahead. We are excited to share more about this stunning new model as it continues to captivate and inspire.

Watch the Zeelander 8 in Action here.

