Sacs Tecnorib presents the new Maxi Rib Pirelli 50 Mansory special edition

Pirelli 50 Mansory © Sacs Tecnorib Pirelli 50 Mansory © Sacs Tecnorib

by Sacs Tecnorib 14 Sep 01:48 PDT

The Pirelli 50, the flagship of the PIRELLI SPEEDBOATS collection, it is the very epitome of performance, exclusivity and audacity. With Mansory, the renowned German tuner, this nautical masterpiece gets even more extreme and bold.

After the success of the PIRELLI 42, Mansory was faced with a new challenge: making the PIRELLI 50 even more spectacular. The new model made its debut at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival, one of the most important and highly anticipated boat shows in the world.

The modifications made to the PIRELLI 50 in the Mansory Special Edition are numerous:

Triple 600-horsepower Mercury V12 engines, with custom graphics that not only catch the eye, but ensure top-notch performance with spine-tingling acceleration.

Exclusive design with carbon details in numerous parts: from the cockpit and wheelhouse to the spoiler on the hard top, speaker boxes and air intakes. Even the exterior table and interior trim are a triumph of luxury craftsmanship.

The characteristic 'starry sky' for a 'WOW' effect, both under the hard top and in the cabin.

The Mansory logos on the sides and cushions are the signature of this extreme restyling.

The Pirelli 50 Mansory Special Edition is not just a boat for enthusiasts, but an example of how luxury, technology and design can come together to create a versatile boat that is suitable for both daily use and mid-range cruising, without ever losing sight of innovation and efficiency, with unmistakable style.

The PIRELLI 50 MANSORY Special Edition took center stage not only at the boat show but also at an exclusive event organized in collaboration with ZUMA, the prestigious brand synonymous with Japanese cuisine and lifestyle. The new ZUMA Cannes location served as the backdrop for the event, where VIP clients and selected guests had the opportunity to celebrate the launch of this new model.