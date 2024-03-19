Please select your home edition
Team Abu Dhabi duo set for tense battle to decide world title race at UIM F2 Worlds

by Narayan Marar 18 Sep 02:25 PDT
Rashed Al Qemzi, Team Abu Dhabi - chasing a place in the record books © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori are primed for a tense climax to UIM F2 World Championship in Portugal this weekend which could see either of them crowned world champion on Sunday.

Four-time champion and strong favourite Al Qemzi goes into the final round of the championship at Vila Velha de Rodao holding a six-point lead over Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko, who is four points ahead of Al Mansoori in third position.

It means that second place in the Grand Prix of Portugal II would be enough to clinch the title for Al Qemzi, and take him into the record books as the first ever five-time winner of the F2 crown.

Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - aiming for his first F2 world title - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

However, a repeat of last weekend's result, which saw Al Mansoori win the penultimate round in Peso Da Régua, would see him installed as world champion for the first time should Abu Dhabi team-mate Al Qemzi finish fourth for the second race in eight days.

While there is no question of team orders giving priority to either of them, the two Emirati drivers will be taking no unnecessary risks that could jeopardise the arrival of an 18th world title at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club since Guido Cappellini became team manager nine years ago.

Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

"We're team-mates and friends, but we both want to win the title, and we both know what we have to do," said Al Qemzi, who had already secured his fourth F2 triumph before rounding off last season with victory on the Tagus river in Vila Velha de Rodao.

"The team will make sure both boats are set up perfectly, as they are for every race. Then it's up to us. It's also up to us not to do anything that could hurt the team."

Al Mansoori's first target is to aim for a second successive pole position on Saturday. "That can make a huge difference on Sunday, but it will be tough to qualify first, as it was last weekend, and all season," he said.

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

"It's the last race of the season and apart from the top three, all the other drivers will be fighting hard for a good start position. I want to get the best out of myself, and my boat. I can't do more than that."

Riabko finished third last Sunday in Peso Da Régua, where he won the penultimate round last season, and he will be aiming for a third career victory in Portugal in the hope that it will be enough to secure the world title.

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori with team manager Guido Cappellini - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

While the top three battle it out for F2 glory, Sweden's Mathilda Wiberg, Britain's Matthew Palfreyman and Frenchman Nelson Morin are among a cluster of drivers who could still have a big say in the championship decider.

Leading championship positions:

    1. Rashed Al Qemzi UAE - 61 pts
    2. Edgaras Riabko LTU - 55 pts
    3. Mansoor Al Mansoori UAE - 51 pts
    4. Mathilda Wiberg SWE - 44 pts
    5. Matthew Palfreyman GBR - 44 pts
    6. Nelson Morin FRA - 27 pts

