Get ready for the Prestige M7

by TMG Yachts 19 Sep 13:55 PDT
Prestige M7 © Prestige Yachts

TMG Yachts, the exclusive distributor of PRESTIGE yachts in Australia and New Zealand, is excited to announce the arrival of the PRESTIGE M7, the latest addition to PRESTIGE's distinguished M-Line.

Positioned between the acclaimed M48 and M8 models, the M7 is set to redefine luxury yachting in the region with its innovative design, expansive living spaces, and refined craftsmanship.

Prestige announced the upcoming release of the Prestige M7 at the prestigious Cannes Yachting Festival earlier this month. The PRESTIGE M7 combines the brand's signature elegance with a focus on the multihull motor yacht segment. Her exceptional layout innovations and a design that enhances the connection between onboard comfort and the surrounding marine environment, combined with beautifully penned lines, are certain to seduce.

John Cowpe, Managing Director of TMG Yachts, shared his excitement about the PRESTIGE M7's introduction to the Australian and New Zealand markets:

"The PRESTIGE M7 will be a true game-changer for the region. It reflects PRESTIGE's dedication to innovation and luxury while addressing the evolving demands of our discerning clients. This vessel is truly modern in appearance, and we anticipate that the M7 will quickly become one of the most sought-after models in our portfolio. We are ready now to hold face-to-face information sessions for those wanting to be up to date on the latest from the PRESTIGE M-line"

The PRESTIGE M7 continues to build on the success of the M48 and M8 models, which have garnered international acclaim across North and South American and Asia-Pacific markets. The M7 is poised to offer yacht buyers in Australia and New Zealand an extraordinary opportunity to experience PRESTIGE's Art de Vivre, connecting them to the sea with sophisticated design and unparalleled comfort. The expansive deck areas and light-filled interiors make the M7 ideal for entertaining and relaxing.

In addition to the launch of the M7, PRESTIGE continues to expand its service offering with the introduction of PRESTIGE UNLIMITED, a comprehensive service portfolio designed to support customers before, during, and after their yacht purchase. This initiative highlights PRESTIGE's commitment to enhancing the customer journey and ensuring that every yacht owner's experience exceeds expectations.

The PRESTIGE M7 will also be showcased at the 2025 Düsseldorf Boat Show, revealing more details on its groundbreaking features and capabilities.

For more information about the Lagoon PRESTIGE M7 and upcoming VIP events, visit TMG Yachts' website www.tmgyachts.com or contact them directly .

