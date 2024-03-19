Please select your home edition
Introducing the Prestige F5.7

by TMG Yachts 20 Sep 01:24 PDT

TMG Yachts proudly announces the introduction of the PRESTIGE F5.7, a groundbreaking 57-foot flybridge yacht that debuted at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024. This new addition to the PRESTIGE lineup is set to redefine luxury and innovation in the yachting world.

John Cowpe, Managing Director of TMG Yachts, remarked, "PRESTIGE is investing heavily in their product evolutions. This 3rd generation puts a stake in the ground with a vision to maintain their market lead and extend their promise of a whispered luxury and a reliable and exceptional boat on the water. The PRESTIGE F5.7 is a game-changer for the luxury yacht market in Australia and New Zealand. Its advanced design, spacious flybridge, and cutting-edge technology offer the perfect blend of elegance and performance. Its deep V-shaped hull is ideally suited for our diverse waters, ensuring a smooth and stable ride, whether cruising along the coast or exploring remote bays."

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Innovative design and performance

The PRESTIGE F5.7 stands out with its elegant, dynamic design, featuring fluid lines inspired by the natural movement of water. Designed by Michael Peters, the yacht's deep V-shaped hull ensures a smooth and stable cruising experience, while its semi-rounded bow enhances stability and comfort on the water. The yacht's exterior showcases a seamless blend of sophistication and functionality, designed to captivate and perform.

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Luxurious interior and entertainment spaces

Step aboard the F5.7, and you'll find an interior crafted for ultimate luxury and comfort. The main deck features an OceanView Galley that opens directly to the cockpit, offering uninterrupted views of the ocean and creating an ideal space for both relaxation and entertaining. The semi-main deck owner's suite is a highlight, offering a king-sized berth, a spacious walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom designed to provide privacy and comfort that rivals much larger yachts.

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Exceptional flybridge and exterior living areas

The F5.7's flybridge is equally impressive, covered by an elegant hardtop with an opening sunroof. It includes a well-equipped galley, a bar, and C-shaped seating for up to six guests. This space is perfect for social gatherings or quiet moments of relaxation while enjoying panoramic ocean views.

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Cutting-edge technology and ease of operation

In terms of technology, the F5.7 is at the forefront of innovation. It features the Seanapps monitoring system, which allows for comprehensive management of onboard equipment, and the Volvo IPS joystick system, which simplifies docking and manoeuvring. These technologies ensure both ease of operation and enhanced safety for all on board.

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Expansive exterior spaces for relaxation

The yacht also offers extensive exterior living spaces, including a vast submersible swim platform and a forward sunpad with an adjustable backrest, designed for relaxation and enjoying the sea. Whether at anchor or under way, these spaces provide the perfect setting for unwinding or socializing.

For more information about the PRESTIGE F5.7 and upcoming VIP events, visit TMG Yachts' website tmgyachts.com or contact them directly .

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

