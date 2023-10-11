Award-winning Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid sets new standard at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

by Sirena Yachts 19 Sep 15:17 PDT

Sirena Yachts is thrilled to announce the world debut of the groundbreaking Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024.

This innovative model showcases the future of sustainable yachting with its hybrid propulsion system, combining sleek coupé styling with advanced environmental technology.

World debut and award recognition

After its debut at the Festival, the Sirena 48 Coupe won the Hybrid Yacht Trophy from World Yachts Trophies. Sirena Yachts shared on their social media "We're proud and honored to receive this award, a special trophy that is given each year to the yacht that best exemplifies the idea of a hybrid yacht. At Sirena Yachts, our focus on design and craftsmanship is coupled with a healthy dose of proven technology. Our introduction of the new Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid has proven to be a popular yacht on the docks as those show visitors curious about alternatives to traditional propulsion systems explore the latest offerings."

Innovative hybrid propulsion for a sustainable future

The Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid continues the legacy of Sirena's commitment to efficient and luxurious cruising. Featuring a high-performance serial hybrid powertrain, this new model offers silent power on demand and zero exhaust emissions, paving the way for a more eco-friendly yachting experience. With its elegant hardtop design, the Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid reduces windage and weight, enhancing its electric propulsion performance and extending its range.

Elegant design meets cutting-edge technology

The Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid's interior combines comfort and sophistication, with a spacious three-stateroom layout and ample outdoor areas. Solar panels integrated into the coupé roof contribute to its impressive range, while the twin 213kW electric motors ensure a top speed of 14 knots. The yacht's hybrid system can cover up to 30 nautical miles on electric power alone before activating its efficient generators, allowing for uncompromised and highly economical cruising.

Award-winning design and craftsmanship

"Our team is incredibly excited about the Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid and its potential impact on the Australian and New Zealand markets," said Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts. "This model represents a significant leap forward in sustainable luxury, and we anticipate it will be a game-changer for yacht enthusiasts who are looking for both performance and environmental responsibility."

A new benchmark in luxury and sustainability

Sirena Yachts has designed the Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid with flexibility and customization in mind. Owners can choose from various layouts, styling options, and equipment levels. This model is a testament to Sirena's dedication to merging luxury with sustainability, setting a new standard in the yachting industry.

As environmental concerns continue to influence the luxury transportation sector, the Sirena 48 Coupe Hybrid stands at the forefront of this shift, offering a harmonious blend of innovation and elegance. Sirena Yachts invites enthusiasts and industry professionals to experience this remarkable yacht and join in shaping the future of yachting.

Reach out to our Eyachts team at to secure an exclusive viewing in Europe now or to get the latest updates on the Sirena 48 Coupe's availability in Australia and New Zealand.