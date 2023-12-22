Feadship introduces Resale for Feadship owners

Somnium - Feadship Resale © Feadship Somnium - Feadship Resale © Feadship

by Feadship 20 Sep 07:06 PDT

For as long as Feadships have existed, owners have turned to the yards for support in selling their yachts and Feadship referred these requests to the trusted brokerage community.

After receiving numerous requests from owners, Feadship has formalised an initiative long in the making: the launch of Feadship Resale.

"At Feadship, we believe that the relationship with our yachts extends far beyond delivery. Our unparalleled understanding of these vessels, combined with a lifelong commitment to our owners, positions us uniquely to offer a level of service that no one else can. We bring immense value to the brokerage table, thanks to our direct access to archives, the craftsmen who built the yachts, and the engineers who designed them," says Arjen van Elk, Feadship Resale Manager.

Feadship Resale is not merely about assisting with a sale; it is about safeguarding our clients' long-term investments. Feadship's unmatched knowledge about every aspect of the Feadships they built allows us to offer expert advice tailored to the yacht's history and specifications. We work hand in hand with the brokerage community, acting as a key partner in ensuring that the best interest of our clients is always at the forefront. Our goal is to ensure a seamless and worry-free ownership experience, even as vessels change hands.

Commitment to lifelong Feadship ownership

The introduction of Feadship Resale underscores our deep commitment to the ongoing relationship with our clients and the yachts we've built. It's more than just a transaction; it's about maintaining the pedigree of each Feadship and ensuring it continues to bring value and joy to its owners throughout its lifetime. Feadship Resale is a testament to our dedication to providing tailored solutions that offer long-term benefits.

Feadship has already listed five unique yachts for resale:

During the Monaco Yacht Show, Somnium, Monaco, and Wedge Too will be available for private viewings, with Arjen van Elk on hand to arrange appointments.

Trusted partner for the brokerage community

Feadship Resale is not intended to replace the brokerage industry but to complement it, offering deep, inside knowledge of each Feadship that brokers can use to provide clients with the most informed advice. Our collaboration with the leading brokerage houses ensures that the best interests of our clients remain the top priority.

This initiative is a natural extension of the Feadship Refit & Services department, introduced in 2018 to protect the Feadship fleet's pedigree and meet the rising demand for Feadship expertise. Just as Refit & Services became a formalised part of the Feadship ecosystem, Feadship Resale strengthens our ability to offer support throughout every stage of yacht ownership. Feadship is committed to ensure that the ownership journey is as fulfilling for the next generation as it was for the first. Feadship Resale is a confident step toward the long-term success and enduring value of the Feadship brand.