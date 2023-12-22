Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Feadship introduces Resale for Feadship owners

by Feadship 20 Sep 07:06 PDT
Somnium - Feadship Resale © Feadship

For as long as Feadships have existed, owners have turned to the yards for support in selling their yachts and Feadship referred these requests to the trusted brokerage community.

After receiving numerous requests from owners, Feadship has formalised an initiative long in the making: the launch of Feadship Resale.

Monaco - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship
Monaco - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship

"At Feadship, we believe that the relationship with our yachts extends far beyond delivery. Our unparalleled understanding of these vessels, combined with a lifelong commitment to our owners, positions us uniquely to offer a level of service that no one else can. We bring immense value to the brokerage table, thanks to our direct access to archives, the craftsmen who built the yachts, and the engineers who designed them," says Arjen van Elk, Feadship Resale Manager.

Feadship Resale is not merely about assisting with a sale; it is about safeguarding our clients' long-term investments. Feadship's unmatched knowledge about every aspect of the Feadships they built allows us to offer expert advice tailored to the yacht's history and specifications. We work hand in hand with the brokerage community, acting as a key partner in ensuring that the best interest of our clients is always at the forefront. Our goal is to ensure a seamless and worry-free ownership experience, even as vessels change hands.

Savannah - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship
Savannah - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship

Commitment to lifelong Feadship ownership

The introduction of Feadship Resale underscores our deep commitment to the ongoing relationship with our clients and the yachts we've built. It's more than just a transaction; it's about maintaining the pedigree of each Feadship and ensuring it continues to bring value and joy to its owners throughout its lifetime. Feadship Resale is a testament to our dedication to providing tailored solutions that offer long-term benefits.

Feadship has already listed five unique yachts for resale:

During the Monaco Yacht Show, Somnium, Monaco, and Wedge Too will be available for private viewings, with Arjen van Elk on hand to arrange appointments.

Wedge Too - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship
Wedge Too - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship

Trusted partner for the brokerage community

Feadship Resale is not intended to replace the brokerage industry but to complement it, offering deep, inside knowledge of each Feadship that brokers can use to provide clients with the most informed advice. Our collaboration with the leading brokerage houses ensures that the best interests of our clients remain the top priority.

Double Haven - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship
Double Haven - Feadship Resale - photo © Feadship

This initiative is a natural extension of the Feadship Refit & Services department, introduced in 2018 to protect the Feadship fleet's pedigree and meet the rising demand for Feadship expertise. Just as Refit & Services became a formalised part of the Feadship ecosystem, Feadship Resale strengthens our ability to offer support throughout every stage of yacht ownership. Feadship is committed to ensure that the ownership journey is as fulfilling for the next generation as it was for the first. Feadship Resale is a confident step toward the long-term success and enduring value of the Feadship brand.

Arjen van Elk, Feadship Resale Manager - photo © Feadship
Arjen van Elk, Feadship Resale Manager - photo © Feadship

Related Articles

Feadship concept design an important milestone
75-metre yacht showcases innovative technologies within stunning exterior design One of the most anticipated moments of the annual Monaco Yacht Show is the unveiling of Feadship's latest concept design. Posted on 19 Sep Feadship Project 713
Another milestone in Feadship's environmental roadmap With her elegant blue-grey hull and white superstructure, the newly launched 59.50-metre Project 713 cuts a dashing figure on the water. Posted on 10 Jun Feadship ushers in the fuel-cell era
With the launch of 118.80-metre Project 821 When the drydock doors slid open on 4 May at Feadship's Amsterdam shipyard, the yachting world was forever changed. Say hello to Project 821, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell superyacht. Posted on 5 May Hybrid Electric Project 1012 set for sea trials
She is the first Feadship to carry full Hybrid Electric Class notation Project 1012 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as the yacht is readied for sea trials prior to delivery. Notably, she is the first Feadship to carry full Hybrid Electric Class notation. Posted on 19 Apr Virtual gallery of Feadship Masterpieces
Your personal invitation to explore the digital world of Feadship Step into the virtual design and art gallery of Feadship Masterpieces! The grand doors swing open, inviting you to an immersive visit like no other. Posted on 17 Feb Feadship sets sail on Diamond Jubilee Celebration
75 years of innovation, anchored in a legacy of 404 years While it may be 75 years for Feadship, the combined experience of De Vries (1906), De Voogt (1913) and Van Lent (celebrating its 175th anniversary this year) amounts to a maritime legacy of an astonishing 404 years, a number unmatched in the industry. Posted on 1 Feb Ulysses: a pure custom creation on her sea trials
Built for a client with a very clear idea Curious about our latest addition to the fleet, Ulysses, known as Project 1011? Built for a client with a very clear idea, 102.60-metre Ulysses is pushing the boundaries in terms of design and engineering. Posted on 22 Dec 2023 More details on 73m Feadship superyacht Predator
Alex Banning and Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco and Predator captain, Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht that broke records upon her launch, known as one of the quietest Feadships ever built, with an impressive top speed of 25 knots. Posted on 5 Nov 2023 Project 1011 leaves her shed
Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials Project 1011 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials in the North Sea prior to delivery. Posted on 9 Oct 2023 Feadship Concept inspired by nature
A breath-taking 83-metre yacht with significantly reduced energy needs When they're not meeting challenges presented by the world's most discerning clients, Feadship challenges itself. Posted on 30 Sep 2023
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy