Vision Marine Technologies announces the launch of the E-Motion™ 180e Inboard

by Vision Marine Technologies 23 Sep 18:00 PDT

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary E-Motion™ 180e Inboard electric motor system. Delivering an impressive continuous 180hp at the propeller, this new system opens an important market segment for Vision Marine, significantly expanding the range of vessels that can benefit from its advanced electric propulsion technology.

Following extensive development and rigorous testing, the E-Motion™ 180e Inboard system incorporates 95% of the components from the highly successful E-Motion™ outboard motor, so that the outboard motor system can relay the proven reliability and consistent performance of the inboard system. This seamless integration allows Vision Marine to extend its offerings within the electric marine sector, positioning the Company to meet the growing demand for electric propulsion solutions in both outboard and inboard applications.

The E-Motion™ 180e Inboard has successfully completed sea trials on a prominent European inboard boat brand, demonstrating its capabilities and readiness for recreational use. Vision Marine's entry into the inboard engine sector represents a significant step in its strategy to address the rising demand for sustainable, high-performance propulsion systems in recreational boats, catamarans, sailboats, ski boats, wakeboard boats, tugboats, cruisers, and more.

This latest innovation enables Vision Marine to capture a broader segment of the market by catering to a wider range of vessel types. According to Global Market Insights, the global inboard engine market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032, driven by increased recreational boating activities and rising demand for eco-friendly propulsion systems.

"The E-Motion™ 180e Inboard leverages the expertise we've built since 2015, starting with our work on inboard electric propulsion in the Bruce22 model," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "The solid foundation of our E-Motion™ outboard system, developed from this inboard experience, ensures the reliability and efficiency of our new inboard offering. The E-Motion™ 180e Inboard brings the same tested and proven technology to a broader range of vessels, reaffirming our commitment to advancing electric propulsion in the marine industry."

Anticipation is growing as Vision Marine prepares to unveil the E-Motion™ 180e Inboard at the upcoming IBEX International Boat Show on October 2, 2024. This launch will showcase Vision Marine's commitment to delivering cutting-edge electric propulsion solutions for a diverse range of marine applications.

For more information on Vision Marine Technologies and the E-Motion 180e Inboard, please visit visionmarinetechnologies.com.