XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024: Thrills on the water return to Porto degli Argonauti

by XCAT Worlds 23 Sep 09:47 PDT

The breathtaking spectacle of high-speed powerboat racing returns to Basilicata as the XCAT World Championship makes its highly anticipated stop at Porto degli Argonauti in Marina di Pisticci, province of Matera, from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29, 2024.

This marks the third round of the championship and the last stop in Europe before the competition moves to Asia.

The XCAT series, known as the premier global powerboat racing competition, features the fastest and most advanced catamarans in the world, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h on water. Fans and spectators are set for a thrilling weekend as elite teams from around the globe go head-to-head in this electrifying race.

