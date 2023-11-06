The International SeaKeepers Society Partners with Pantaenius

by Pantaenius 23 Sep 20:46 PDT

The International SeaKeepers Society (SeaKeepers) is proud to announce a new partnership with Pantaenius, a leading yacht insurance specialist, to bolster the SeaKeepers' Global DISCOVERY Yacht Programme, dedicated to ocean conservation and stewardship.

The DISCOVERY Yacht Programme is a multifaceted initiative that includes a wide range of initiatives, including Scientist-Led Expeditions, Citizen Science projects, Educational Outreach, and Community Engagement. SeaKeepers is committed to advancing responsible marine practices through its Green Marine Programme and advocating for an ocean-conscious future, in collaboration with industry partners and members around the world.

Since its inception in 2014, the DISCOVERY Yacht Programme has successfully completed over 150 scientific expeditions aboard DISCOVERY Yachts. These efforts have directly engaged more than 2,700 students in ocean conservation discussions and indirectly impacted over 85,000 students through research and educational outreach. The success of these initiatives has been made possible by the unwavering support of industry partners and private vessels globally, which serve as platforms for SeaKeepers' programming.

Pantaenius, Europe's leading yacht insurance specialist with 100.000 clients worldwide, is committed to promoting SeaKeepers to encourage broader participation in its ocean conservation programmes.

"We share one planet, one ecosystem, and one ocean. The oceans are the cornerstone of our business models. While we aspire to be altruistic and contribute to saving the world, we must also ensure that our businesses remain sustainable for the long term," says Pantaenius MD Martin Baum.

Through new partnership, The International SeaKeepers Society and Pantaenius will collaborate to further promote marine conservation, research, and education on a global scale. Together, they aim to expand SeaKeepers' impact, ensuring a sustainable future for our oceans.

"This new partnership with Pantaenius marks a significant step forward in our mission to protect and restore the oceans," said Gill Rodrigues, Director of International Relations for The International SeaKeepers Society. "With their support, we can amplify our efforts in marine conservation and education, ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation around the world."

"SeaKeepers South Pacific is thrilled to partner with Pantaenius Insurance in our mission to protect the oceans. Their commitment to sustainability and protecting the marine environment aligns perfectly with our goals. Together, this partnership will increase our efforts to preserve the seas, helping to secure a healthier future for our oceans."

"We're excited to support The International SeaKeepers Society in safeguarding the South Pacific's unique marine ecosystems. As part of our commitment to the region, we're dedicated to helping expand conservation efforts and promote sustainable practices across these vital waters," said James MacPhail, MD of Pantaenius Australia.

Pantaenius has been providing boat owners with all relevant types of boat insurance for more than 50 years. The company has established itself as one of the leading specialists on the market in Europe and the world. To date, over 100,000 customers place their trust in the tailor-made solutions developed by skippers for skippers. Insurance can be provided for any type of boat from an Optimist dinghy to an explorer yacht.

15 subsidiaries worldwide enable Pantaenius to provide 24/7 support in ten languages and comprehensive service through personal on shore insurance managers who guide the clients through the entire process of insurance. A network of 35,000 specialists help to deliver true local service and support the clients with advice and know-how all over the world. International expertise and world-wide presence mean being able to respond swiftly to new requirements and challenges.

Pantaenius: superyacht.pantaenius.com

The International SeaKeepers Society is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that facilitates oceanographic research, conservation, and education through direct involvement with the yachting community. Providing educational resources and hands-on marine science experiences to students is the primary focus for ensuring the well-being of our planet. SeaKeepers enables the yachting community to take full advantage of their unique potential to advance marine sciences and raise awareness about global ocean issues.

Founded in Monaco in 1998, The International SeaKeepers Society has been supporting ocean conservation through direct involvement with the yachting community for twenty-five years. What started as a data collection programme aboard select luxury yachts, has evolved to engage thousands of participants annually with at-sea and coastal programming. Today SeaKeepers' mission is focused on the DISCOVERY Yacht Programme which is comprised of Scientist-Led Expeditions, Citizen Science, Educational Outreach, and Community Engagement.

SeaKeepers is a catalyst working with governments, scientists, institutions, and other marine organizations to further its mission and support sensible, achievable marine protection and restoration. Activities take place globally through the efforts of headquarters based in the United States with offices located on the East and West coast, and international representation in Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the South Pacific.

The International SeaKeepers Society: www.seakeepers.org