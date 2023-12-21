ULTIMA 111 - A flagship model joins the range

ULTIMA 111 © Sunreef Yachts ULTIMA 111 © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 25 Sep 02:06 PDT

Sunreef Yachts and Phathom Studio proudly present the ULTIMA 111, a groundbreaking collaboration that introduces the flagship model of the innovative ULTIMA catamaran series. The ULTIMA 111 is a testament to automotive-inspired design and Sunreef's signature style.

The yacht's sporty and captivating design is highlighted by a dynamic general arrangement that expertly balances interior and exterior spaces. The spacious interior boasts lofty ceilings and a unique layout that positions all guest cabins and the owner's suite above each hull, resulting in expansive and comfortable accommodations. Notably, the two forward panoramic guest cabins offer breathtaking views, while the full-beam owner's suite includes a private walk-out terrace with direct access to the forward deck.

An open-concept atrium staircase elegantly connects all three levels, creating a sense of openness and connectivity throughout the vessel. The design prioritizes privacy and efficiency, with a well-thought-out crew flow that ensures seamless service without intruding on guest areas.

Additional highlights include direct bow access via the guest corridor, an ample upper deck lounge, a large upper aft deck featuring a glass hot tub, and innovative side terraces with fold-open balconies, expanding exterior social spaces.

Discreetly hidden beneath the flush aft deck, a full tender garage ensures effortless storage without compromising the yacht's sleek silhouette. The increased bridge deck clearance enhances seaworthiness and elevates onboard comfort, especially in challenging conditions.