Columbus Custom Hybrid 50m M/Y Anjelif

by Columbus Yachts 26 Sep 01:12 PDT

Custom Hybrid 50 meters M/Y Anjelif is an example of the Shipyard's excellence in the construction of tailor-made projects that reflect the customer at 360 degrees.

This hybrid construction is the fruit of the great experience gained by Columbus Yachts through the Sport Hybrid 40m projects, the first superyacht model ever to be RINA classified with the "Hybrid Propulsion Y" notation.

Built entirely of aluminium, M/Y Anjelif has a muscular and sleek exterior line combined with sophisticated interiors distinguished by a refined and personal style. Meticulous attention to every single detail was paid to faithfully marry the internal and external architecture.

A yacht with a bold and at the same time elegant line, custom-built for the vision of an enlightened Owner, Maria Francesca Angelini, who wanted it packed with technological innovations starting from the hybrid propulsion, diesel/electric, up to the definition of the interior design with a refined and sophisticated stylistic imprint.

As requested by the Owner, this superyacht is fitted with two distinct and highly innovative technological devices: one using cold plasma for the sanitation of the air coming from the outside and used for both ventilation and air conditioning; the other one is dedicated to the sanitation of the environments and performs at predefined time intervals to ensure daily safety. The first one suppresses bacteria and viruses in the atmospheric air entering indoor, while the second one automates the sanitation of every internal room of the vessel. This sophisticated airspace sanitation system was created thanks to the support of the Owner Project Engineer, Giuseppe Sole. With him, the Owner developed also an air conditioning flow system that is imperceptible if not through the maximum comfort that the internal climate of this yacht provides.

The entire design of the ship is the result of the evolutionary and creative vision of the Owner who received the support of Architect Marco Casali of Too-Design for the creation of the exteriors. The naval engineering was provided by the shipyard in collaboration with Hydro Tec.

The interior design was thought out and desired with natural and ecological materials. Of great value is the use of precious Taurini stones of different cuts and colours, selected by the Owner to guarantee fresh and energetically clean air spaces.

Starting from the transom, we find a cocoon-style relaxation corner by the beach area which, combined with the exceptionally comfortable central transformer and the fold-down lateral platform on the starboard side, turns this zone into a proper beach club. Going up to the main deck, we discover the scenic swimming pool, set between comfortable sunbathing seats on the transom with exposed teak finish, fitted with counter-current swimming and heating systems. The area is completed by an elegant bar crafted with a bleached oak finish and details in crystal and polished steel for the part that houses the seats.

Entering the spacious lounge on the main deck, you are immediately taken aback by the magnificent floor-to-ceiling view offered by all the windows that surround the large and lavish sofa, entirely conceived and designed by the Owner, consisting of four sections arranged to create two large semicircles; thanks to a sophisticated mechanical movement, the two sections towards the bow, below the large TV, can rotate on electric micro rails, ensuring an effective and innovative layout of the main salon, as well as allowing for a comfortable view of the screen. The upholstery, of fine weave and in champagne colour, is by Armani.

Moving towards the bow, you enter the Owner's quarters which include a massage room, the Owner's office with a screen, a Technogym-equipped gym, a large L-shaped wardrobe functionally sectioned to accommodate every type of garment and accessory, a big central bed with an elegant work-and-vanity desk combo. The en-suite bathroom boasts a double sink in yellow quartz, a big window-edge jacuzzi, a large mosaic shower/hammam and a separate cabin for the infrared sauna. Another peculiarity of the Owner's cabin is the large, fixed balcony posing as a lookout for breathtaking views and as a relaxation retreat in total privacy.

All the interiors are rich in natural oak wood with different nuances and finishes, interspersed with details in canaletto walnut, white lacquered wood with matt rose gold metal connectors. The boiseries are entirely made of oak with a tubular floor-to-ceiling design, interspersed with wall sections made of backlit natural precious stones (by Taurini). All this lends a unique touch and great visual relaxation to the surroundings, thanks also to the thoughtful and fascinating multi-sector lighting system of the interiors created in each cabin, dimmable for guests' greater comfort.

The large, fully equipped professional kitchen is located to the left of the main deck and a dumbwaiter lift connects it to the other decks.

Below deck, the guest area boasts four cabins for a total of eleven beds.

All guest cabins are endowed with a large rectangular window offering magnificent views both during navigation and at anchor.

All four cabins are chromatically furnished in keeping with the precious stone sinks of their respective en-suite bathrooms.

Two of these cabins are equipped with an innovative 2-in-1 system devised to transform two single beds into a double one.

The other two cabins were designed to play a dual purpose: as a single large VIP bedroom and office cabin, or as two separate areas partitioned by a central sliding door.

At the stern of the upper deck, we find a large sunpad together with a big custom round outdoor table in natural teak seating up to 10 people. A large French bi-folding window allows to access indoor of the second deck disclosing the amazing dining room dominated by an oval 10-seater table with very precious oyster shell top (Taurini Jungle) and canaletto walnut inserts. The magnificent table, also designed and wanted by the Owner, has been totally custom-made in order to be disassembled and leave room to two round tables, effectively transforming this dining room into an elegant game room.

On the second deck we find the impressive helm station entirely leather-upholstered, successfully marrying elegance with technology. Next to it, there is the comfortable and refined captain's cabin as well as a large and functional service pantry.

At the bow, a multifunctional area has been created with large sun beds and a platform structurally sized for helicopter landing and take-off (touch and go) organized and equipped with everything needed to be transformed into a fantastic open-air cinema.

Once on the sun deck, you get struck by its sizeable and elegant layout that includes: two large sun loungers with adjustable backrest, a custom 8-seater round table made of teak, a large bar with bleached oak slats and a large C-shaped sofa in ivory-coloured Rubelli fabric. At the far bow is the large custom jacuzzi perfectly framed by large sun pads and seats.

The 11 members of crew find accommodation into 7 cabins, with additional space for other possible beds.

Columbus Custom Hybrid 50m has a gross tonnage of 499 GT and can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots, with a range of 3200 nautical miles at 12 knots. The Yacht is powered by 2 x MTU 16V 2000 M96L diesel engines of 1939 kW each, plus two Kohler electric generators of 175 kW.

M/Y Anjelif is equipped with a hybrid system developed with Siemens and certified by RINA Classification Society. This hybrid system operates in three distinct modes:

Diesel Mode. In this configuration, the yacht operates in a conventional mode with the propulsion engines providing navigation, while the generators feed the electrical utilities on board.

In this configuration, the yacht operates in a conventional mode with the propulsion engines providing navigation, while the generators feed the electrical utilities on board. Electric Mode. The main engines are turned off while the generators provide, in addition to the electrical load necessary for the on-board utilities, also the power for the two electric motors of 100 kW each, connected directly to the gearboxes, which allow the Yacht to navigate at a reduced and extremely comfortable speed of about 8 knots, impossible for the main propulsion engines but ideal for night-time cruising, as it guarantees the same noise levels and comfort of a sailing boat.

The main engines are turned off while the generators provide, in addition to the electrical load necessary for the on-board utilities, also the power for the two electric motors of 100 kW each, connected directly to the gearboxes, which allow the Yacht to navigate at a reduced and extremely comfortable speed of about 8 knots, impossible for the main propulsion engines but ideal for night-time cruising, as it guarantees the same noise levels and comfort of a sailing boat. Shaft Generator Mode. The main propulsion engines transmit part of their torque to the electric motors, allowing them to supply electrical energy. In this mode, the on-board generators can both be turned off with great advantages in terms of their maintenance and energy efficiency.

A pack of latest generation batteries dedicated to the system will compensate for any blackout in transients, both in Diesel mode and in Shaft generator mode, allowing the system to switch onto the available source of electricity, whether provided by the diesel generators or the electric motors.

Therefore, the Hybrid system offers significant added value both in terms of propulsion and electricity generation, as it can count on:

N.2 MTU 16V 2000 M96L of 1939 kW each

N.2 Electric motors of 100 kW each

N.2 Generators of 175 kW

N.2 Shaft generators of 100 kW each

This superyacht also boasts a Green Certificate for its Hybrid Propulsion as well as for its obtained maximum reduction of emissions at sea.

Fraser Yachts takes care of the Charter management of this superyacht.