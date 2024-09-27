Tankoa Yachts unveils the T520 Fenice: The second dynamic model designed by Enrico Gobbi

by Tankoa Yachts 26 Sep 22:04 PDT

After the 2022 overture of the T680 Fenice - named for the famous opera house in Venice - Tankoa Yachts is introducing its second movement: a smaller sister that captures the same grace, space, charm and ingenuity of her sibling in a 52-metre platform.

"As with the T680 Fenice, we once again asked Enrico Gobbi of the Venetian studio Team for Design to compose this second masterpiece, which not only sits perfectly in the 50-metre segment where Tankoa has always been very strong, but which also further highlights our capabilities as a true boutique shipyard able to satisfy every need with unique projects," says Vincenzo Poerio, CEO at Tankoa.

Like the T680, the T520 Fenice exemplifies elegance, with the main theme of her timeless lines drawn from contemporary classic yacht design with elements of automotive and aeronautical styling. The genius lies not only in the blending of these facets but also in the harmony of proportion, where inside and outside exist as a holistic design and where intriguing spaces - such as the innovative guest area aft - emerge seamlessly from her lithe and seductive profile.

"This second model in the Fenice range revisits several key elements of the T680's exterior design, with a particular focus on proportions," confirms Enrico Gobbi, CEO of Team for Design. "This careful attention to proportional design has meant sleek, elegant and dynamic lines while offering spacious and generous areas on board - a significant achievement that considerably enhances the owner and guest experience." In addition, Gobbi says, both the bow and stern have distinct shapes, giving the profile a greater sense of fluidity, further enhanced by the sharp contours of the deck edges. "These streamlined forms are reminiscent of jet and automotive aesthetics, imparting a feeling of lightness and agility," he enthuses. "The grey hull, with anthracite accents, further underscores the influence of car design, while maintaining the luxurious appeal of a superyacht."

Among many features of the T520 Fenice, the stern area stands out with its diverse interconnected spaces, intentionally arranged on different levels to reflect their distinct functions. A panoramic cockpit overlooks an infinity pool, flanked by two large sunpads at the aft. A watercourse flows through the pool, linking it to the beach club below, accessible via optional transverse stairs between the cockpit and the pool. This design creates a striking three-dimensional effect, connecting the cockpit, beach club, swim platform, and even the lower-deck gym. The gym itself, offering views of the water feature, is a versatile space for relaxation, enhanced by an interior lounge and a digital sculpture inspired by water's flow.

The rest of the layout is no less inviting, from the generous sundeck - with semi-enclosed glass saloon under the mast for dining and bar, and flexibility for a forward spa pool or observation cockpit and aft seating and sunpads - to the huge foredeck lounge with a pool, or the upper deck's alfresco dining for 12 and laze-inducing lounge area.

The upper saloon is complemented by a fifth VIP guest bedroom behind the bridge, with the captain's cabin also located on this deck to ensure the highest standards of seamanship. One deck down, the aft saloon and formal dining area leads forward past the guest lobby to a spacious full-beam owner's suite complete with study area, large main cabin with private terrace to starboard, and a forward full-beam ensuite that can be configured in multiple ways - another facet of Tankoa's boutique approach to builds.

The lower deck offers four luxurious guest double cabins amidships, all ensuite, with the forward ship housing the crew. The forward garage under the foredeck houses a 6.5-metre guest tender as well as crew tender and water toys, while the aft beach club and gym with sauna features two opening hull side hatches to enhance the view and bring the outside in. Selecting the transverse stair option from the aft deck delivers an additional, delightful sunken cockpit lounge at the entrance to the beach club.

"The yacht's design emphasises large and flexible environments, such as the extended flybridge with glass panels, adaptable to various uses depending on the owner's preferences," Gobbi says. "Among these is a sky lounge with aft-opening doors, as well as a generous foredeck area with a spectacular forward-facing pool, accessible to all guests and linked to the aft lounge area."

The interiors next to the exterior areas create visual and functional continuity through large glass windows that, when opened, seamlessly unite the inside and outside. Materials like teak, used both indoors and outdoors, further enhance this harmonious integration. Uninterrupted decks, continuous ceilings, and meticulously crafted architectural lines shape expansive spaces that flow effortlessly into one another.

The arrival of the T520 Fenice marks another step forward for the Italian yard based in the historic nautical city of Genoa. "This new yacht shows once again that interweaving numerous melodies in terms of design and functionality while still offering owners flexibility for personalising their yacht to their needs is a core strength that differentiates Tankoa in the market," says Giuseppe Mazza Tankoa's sales manager."She is another virtuoso performance, perfect for discerning owners who enjoy the quiet refinement we offer that enables us to cater to their every need while delivering a unique yacht of unsurpassed quality."