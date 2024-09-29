Please select your home edition
Exciting day of racing at Porto degli Argonauti for XCAT World Championship Italian Round

by XCAT 29 Sep 01:22 PDT 26-29 September 2024
XCAT World Championship Italian Round © XCAT

The Porto degli Argonauti came alive yesterday as it hosted the Italian round of the XCAT World Championship, the premier class in international powerboating. Known for featuring the fastest boats in the world, the competition for the pole position was fierce, with the Italian-Australian team 222 Offshore securing the top spot.

They were followed closely by the Italian team HPI Racing, with the Victory Team from the UAE taking third place. In fourth position was Swecat, who is leading the overall championship standings.

The atmosphere is building for today, Sunday's main race, set to begin at 3:30 PM (GMT+2). With slightly choppy waters expected, the competition is predicted to be more thrilling than ever, with plenty of overtakes and adrenaline-pumping moments on the horizon.

Earlier yesterday, the teams also competed in the Kilo Run, a unique contest where boats race over a flying mile, pushing their limits in a test of extreme speed. The Victory Team claimed victory with an impressive time of 11,150 seconds, dominating the competition. 222 Offshore came in second, while Q8 Oils rounded out the top three.

XCAT World Championship Italian Round - photo © XCAT
XCAT World Championship Italian Round - photo © XCAT

Sunday promises to be a spectacular day of racing, with large crowds expected to attend the final Italian race before the championship moves to Saudi Arabia in November. Fans are in for a treat as the world's fastest boats go head-to-head in what is sure to be a memorable showdown.

Race 2 will be streamed on YouTube.

