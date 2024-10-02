The Future of Smart Electric Boating

Overcoming Range Anxiety with Savvy Navvy

As the demand for electric cars continues to grow, so does the adoption of environmentally friendly electric boats. However, when it comes to making the leap from traditional vessels to electric ones, many boaters hesitate due to concerns over range and battery reliability. In this article, we explore the future of electric boating technology and how the Savvy Navvy boating app aims to bring modern tech to electric boat navigation, helping boaters make the switch - without the stress.

Why do people love electric boats?

In a world increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions and sea pollution, more boaters are opting to 'go green' with electric alternatives to traditional combustion engines. Beyond the environmental benefits, electric boats offer a quieter, more serene experience on the water - an increasingly appealing option for many boaters.

Foiling technology has further enhanced electric boats, allowing them to maintain performance while minimizing wake disruption. Combined with a growing love for electric tech by yacht designers, these vessels are not only stunning to look at but also perform impressively well. Today's electric boats defy the old stereotype of being boring and sluggish.

However, despite these advancements, some boaters still hesitate to make the switch.

What's the downside of electric boating

While the aesthetics, performance, and silence of electric boats have attracted many enthusiasts, one major factor still holds some back: range anxiety.

Range anxiety, a term originating in the electric vehicle industry, refers to the fear of the battery running out before reaching a safe charging point. On the water, this anxiety can be even more pronounced. Unlike electric cars, which can simply pull over when the battery is depleted, a boat running out of power mid-journey faces far more significant safety risks, such as drifting toward rocks or other hazards. This heightened sense of danger amplifies range anxiety for many boaters.

How to overcome electric boating range anxiety

Boating and driving are fundamentally different experiences, and these differences are key to addressing range anxiety. Boaters generally plan trips more thoroughly than car drivers, considering potential stops, marinas, and charging options in advance. Despite this, range anxiety persists, often due to a lack of information and confidence in the technology.

Three ways Savvy Navvy can reduce electric boating range fear

Information - or the lack of it - is a key contributor to range anxiety. Many electric boaters do not fully understand how far their vessels can go, or they may not trust the technology providing that information. The Savvy Navvy boating app is designed to address these concerns by equipping electric boaters with the data they need for confident, stress-free trips.

The app takes into account multiple variables, including wind, weather, and tide conditions - and with future innovations, the charging state of the boat's battery. It also factors in elements such as shipping lanes and tidal effects, integrating them into its Smart Routing algorithm to provide precise and reliable route suggestions. The result is a navigation experience that not only reduces range anxiety but also enhances overall confidence on the water.

Here are three design concepts Savvy Navvy is working on where their smart technology can help boaters overcome obstacles to electric boating:

Establishing the exact range of an electric boat is more complex than drawing a simple circle around the vessel based on power consumption. Factors such as tides, currents, speed, and weather all influence how far the boat can travel. Environmental factors can extend or reduce range dramatically.

Savvy Navvy's Smart Range allows boaters to adjust their departure time when planning a journey and observe how these conditions affect power consumption and range, ensuring they're fully informed before going onto the water.

Smart Routing

Along the route, the app provides detailed insights into predicted battery usage and how much power will be needed to reach the destination. If a charge is required along the way, Savvy Navvy can guide boaters to charging stations, much like Tesla does for cars. By offering a full breakdown of battery consumption and estimated charging times at each stop, the app ensures users are prepared for the journey ahead.

Smart Navigation

Surprisingly, there are instances where going faster and using battery power now, can conserve energy over the course of the entire journey. For example, speeding up to catch a tidal gate can reduce overall battery drain. Savvy Navvy's Smart Navigation feature includes a visual 'state of charge' graph, enabling boaters to optimize their speed to conserve power and stay on track throughout the trip.

By providing real-time adjustments and insights, Savvy Navvy helps boaters travel more efficiently, maximizing their vessel's range and reducing the anxiety associated with electric boating.

Interested in Smart Electric Boating?

While these features are currently concept designs, Savvy Navvy is actively developing in-app features to enhance Smart Electric Boating technology to help electric boaters overcome range anxiety and support the electric boating industry. Boaters and businesses interested in discussing this technology or exploring partnerships to advance the future of electric boating are encouraged to contact Savvy Navvy's team.

