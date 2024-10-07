Numarine launches its first hybrid superyacht 30XP featuring Scandinavian chic interiors

by Numarine 7 Oct 06:21 PDT

Numarine is celebrating the successful world debut of its all-new 30XP superyacht. The launch marks an exciting new chapter for the Turkish shipyard, which has always specialised in stylish, steel-hulled explorer yachts that are capable of going off-grid for extended periods. That's because the 30XP is the first Numarine designed with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion.

Filling a neat mid-sized gap in Numarine's line-up, the 30XP has taken its place in a seven-strong fleet that runs from 22-45m. Existing Numarine owners have been particularly supportive of the project, which was first unveiled in September 2022 to mark the shipyard's 20th anniversary. Since then, four units have been sold off-plan, proving that the design is bang on target for the brand.

As with previous models, Can Yalman is the primary designer for both the exterior and interior of the 30XP yacht, with its raised pilothouse design chosen for its highly efficient use of volume. Ofist Design Studio, based in Istanbul, is the interior design collaborator for this model.

Numarine Chairman Ömer Malaz said: "We are delighted with the positive reception for our new Numarine 30XP. She is every inch an explorer yacht, just like all our models, with the capability of taking owners and their families far and wide in tremendous comfort and safety. But the addition of the hybrid-electric propulsion option marks the start of a new era of lower emissions for our yachts. We expect this to be a popular choice."

All about the space

With a large internal volume of 208 gross tons, the exact layout of the 30XP is flexible enough to cater for most demands and can be adapted to suit the requirements of individual owners. But this is also a yacht with ample external space on deck, from open air dining on the aft deck to lounging on the covered sundeck. The yacht's design prioritises creating a strong connection with the outdoors.

Alongside the private balcony accessed via the master suite, which is the perfect spot for enjoying the serenity of surrounding bays, other stand-out areas on board the 30XP include her master cabin office space. This features a generous study desk facing full-sized windows for the ultimate peaceful working environment.

Meanwhile, guests can also enjoy the generous headroom of her semi-open beach club at the stern. Fold-down wings on either side enlarge this space to 46 square metres and provide more options for water sports and swimming. And a side-loading tender bay to port can house a diesel tender of 5.65 metres. This is design at its very best, with the airiness of the beach club achieved by raising the deck above. The knock-on benefit is to create a unique lounging area above, reached up just three steps from main deck level, but offering the feel of a platform suspended above the sea.

Rounding out the exterior space is the flybridge, which has the area and features of a much larger yacht. Hull number one made full use of this flexible space, with a large U-shaped bank of deep sofas and an intimate eight-person table. There is room for a wet bar, and the side decks lead forward to an immense area of sunpads. There is the option for solar panels in the hardtop, which seems almost to float on its fine stainless-steel supports.

"This yacht offers an exceptional onboard experience with its spacious and well-appointed interiors, stunning exterior design, advanced technological features, and sustainable attributes," said Malaz. "It gives a unique opportunity to connect with the sea, embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle, and create unforgettable memories surrounded by the beauty of nature, all while enjoying the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship. It is this on-board experience that distinguishes these models from the market."

Home on the sea

At main deck level, sliding doors aft and to starboard open up the main saloon so it transitions smoothly into the epic outdoor space. Full-height windows frame the view and bring light pouring in. Hull number filled this space with sofas and armchairs, putting a very cool bar by the aft doors where it can serve guests indoors or outdoors with ease.

Yalman and Ofist have worked together to create broad, attractive spaces that are styled in a way that welcomes guests in. Sofas are deep and comfortable, inviting you to stretch out. Natural stone floors, sisal rugs and pale oak panelling on walls and in cabinetry give the feel of a new Scandinavian chic.

"As the 30XP will be our first diesel-electric yacht, we were inspired by a sustainable, Scandinavian design aesthetic which prioritises simplicity, minimalism and functionality. We want to offer the feeling of being at home even when you are far out at sea," said Ömer Malaz.

Accommodation has been thoughtfully laid out with the master cabin occupying the boat's prime real estate - forward on the main deck, where it can capitalise on fantastic views and optimal privacy. The suite includes a large dressing room and a bathroom with two basins, plus that fabulous desk and the private balcony.

Guests are accommodated on the lower deck, where there are four large cabins. On hull number one, these are configured as two VIP doubles with king-size beds and two standard doubles - all naturally ensuite. All four also benefit from large hull windows that run nearly the full width of the cabin, bringing natural light streaming in and offering fantastic seascape views.

A crew complement of four plus the captain guarantees excellent levels of service.

Hybrid technology

Power to the 30XP can be provided by either a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system or a conventional drive train comprising twin 560hp MAN engines. Both give the same maximum speed of around 13 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. The 30XP has an estimated range of 3,000 nautical miles at an economical speed of 8 knots.

In the hybrid version, twin electric engines draw their power from 4 x 108kW diesel generators. Electric motors are highly efficient compared to conventional engines, especially at lower RPMs, while multiple smaller generators allow the boat to switch them on and off as required. This system is capable of making dramatic fuel savings compared to a standard diesel powertrain.

Besides offering hybrid propulsion, Numarine is committed to making its yachts as sustainable as possible. It incorporates eco-friendly materials into the build wherever possible and optimises energy efficiency on board. Numarine yachts are also designed with waste management and recycling systems that aim to minimise their environmental footprint.

Other leading-edge technologies are also harnessed to deliver a better yachting experience. These include advanced stabilisation systems for enhanced comfort at sea, integrated automation and control systems for easy operation, cutting-edge navigation and communication equipment and smart home technologies that provide seamless connectivity and control for owners. These technological features elevate the yachts' performance, safety, and convenience, ensuring a state-of-the-art yachting experience.