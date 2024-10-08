Ferretti Yachts presents INFYNITO 80: New horizons to push beyond imagination

by Ferretti Yachts 8 Oct 00:31 PDT

"Meet your imagination" is the concept behind the second model in the INFYNITO range. Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 80 opens up new horizons in a limitless journey.

Visual continuity between interiors and exteriors, innovative layouts and versatility are the main characteristics of this yacht, which has more covered outdoor space than the segment average.

A new model extends the INFYNITO range, opening up new horizons and taking the cruising experience to a superior level.

Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 80, the model presented at the last Cannes Yachting Festival, joins INFYNITO 90 and embodies the range's signature characteristics: environmental friendliness, unprecedented flexibility and innovative layouts. The stand-out highlight is the iconic All-Season Terrace, a much-loved architectural feature and the winner of some prestigious awards.

INFYNITO 80 offers numerous new features, including the possibility of choosing between an open or semi-open sundeck, and the sheer size - above-average for the segment - of the outdoor surface areas covered and protected by the hard top or superstructure.

With a length overall of 23.70 metres (77ft 9in) and a maximum beam of 6.32 meters (20ft 9in), Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 80 is the result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with exterior design by architect Filippo Salvetti and interiors by Ideaitalia.

This second model in the Ferretti Yachts range also features F.S.E.A. technology (Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture), a package of environmentally friendly cruising solutions. They include a fast displacement hull optimised to improve fuel consumption efficiency and minimise environmental impact (while maintaining high levels of performance), a special focus on the use of green materials (such as natural fabrics, regenerated leather, recyclable materials, ecological water-based paints and lamellar teak with FSC 5 certification), and an integrated system that stores the solar energy collected by the photovoltaic panels installed on the hard top and on the roof of the All-Season Terrace in an Energy Bank, for enjoying life on board in 'hotel mode' for up to 8 hours at anchor.

Main Deck

INFYNITO 80's main deck immediately showcases the range's main features, such as extreme versatility of configuration, continuity between exteriors and interiors and the iconic All-Season Terrace.

The second model also stands out for the stern section, which offers a generous 18-square-metre beach area containing a sea-view sofa with a spacious built-in storage compartment. There is also a stern platform with a linear lift for launching and hauling up the tender, as well as for more convenient access to the water.

From this area, a few convenient steps on either side lead up to the cockpit, which is also generously sized and furnished with freestanding units, including Talenti sofas and low tables. Here, a wide door opens onto the main lounge (26m2), which is surrounded by extensive glazing that broadens the view of the natural environment while letting the light flood in. This area is available in two versions: with a sofa and a freestanding TV unit or with twin face-to-face sofas and a TV recessed in the ceiling.

Moving towards the mid-section of the yacht, the dining area has a Cattelan Italia table seating six in the standard version, whereas in the optional version it can be replaced by a "country kitchen" that leaves space for a bar counter with stools. Further forward, the main galley by Ernestomeda is fully appointed, has ample storage space and can be separated from the living zone by an elegant sliding glass door.

In the bow section, as on INFYNITO 90, there's the option of a huge fully recessed and electrically operated glazed surface that opens onto the range's signature feature, the iconic All-Season Terrace.

Sheltered by an extension to the superstructure for greater protection and privacy, this 13-square-metre terrace is a comfortable private space containing a dinette area with a table in the standard version and a cocktail bar in the optional version, with direct access to the main galley through the opening glazed surface and the starboard side door. The roof of this terrace is available in either a closed version or with tilting glass louvres.

Lastly, the hallway separating the living area from the galley provides access to a dayhead on the starboard side and the wheelhouse, which is raised above the level of the main deck for greater visibility and fitted with an integrated Simrad Command bridge.

The two interior decor moods available are Classic and Contemporary, both created to offer the owner all the pleasure of an elegant, inviting, clean and well-balanced ambiance. While they both share the same unmistakable Made in Italy styling, the Classic mood taps into warm, earthy elements, while Contemporary features glowing woods and fabrics in fresh hues inspired by the colours of the sea.

The interior design has the striking solidity and concreteness typical of the Ferretti Yachts brand, but is also enriched by a modern touch that points up the spaciousness and versatility of the layout, with a special focus on storage volumes too. While designed according to rational and functional criteria, the interiors are also built around two complementary concepts - 'Contrast' and 'Harmony' - which work together to create a refined sense of elegance. Contrast is seen in the wall finishes, where the natural wood is set against soft and patterned fabric, or in the contrast between the irregular parquet flooring (creating horizontal fragmentation) and the vertical clarity of the walls. Harmony lies in the balanced interplay of the various elements and proportions, in the hierarchy of the materials and in the focus on detail.

Upper Deck

The sundeck is available in two versions: completely open, with a large hard top protecting and shading the helm station and dining area, or a semi-open version, where the area sheltered by the hard top is closed by glazing that wraps around the entire bow section. This setting can be transformed into a completely closed space that can be climate controlled by adding an optional Norwegian enclosure aft.

The flybridge also features two wet bars with teak tops built into the side walls, fully appointed to create a multifunctional outdoor galley serving an open-air dining area that accommodates eight people. The aft sunbathing area plays host to free standing furniture, including sun loungers designed by Talenti, and can be shaded by an awning.

The upper deck is accessible both from the exterior stairway in the cockpit and the interior staircase that connects it to the internal helm station.

Lower Deck

INFYNITO 80's lower deck features four double cabins (master, VIP and two twins) with en-suite bathrooms, sleeping a total of eight.

The master cabin (18 square metres) is in the mid-section and features an open-layout bathroom on the port side, graced by elegant, sophisticated materials such as Carnic peach blossom marble on the washbasin top, in the shower and on the floor (optional), or a sliding glass door with fluted, smoked detailing.

The forward section is occupied by the VIP cabin, while the starboard guest cabin is also available with sliding beds and the port guest cabin can be furnished with a queen-size bed or bunk beds.

The crew quarters in the mid-section have independent access from the port walkway and contain two separate cabins (sleeping three), with a bathroom and a laundry station.

Propulsion: Tecnology and Sustainability

INFYNITO 80 can be powered by two 1200 HP MAN V8 engines (top speed 20 kn - cruising speed 15 kn) or two 1400 HP MAN V12 engines (top speed 22 kn - cruising speed 17 kn). The fast displacement hull is designed to deliver the best of both worlds, featuring the performance characteristics of a semi-planing boat with a top speed of over 20 knots, as well as unparalleled cost efficiency in cruise mode at 11 knots to minimise environmental impact. Thanks to the unique design of the hull, the yacht has a range of up to 1,000 nautical miles at an economy cruising speed of 11 knots for maximum efficiency.

The F.S.E.A. technology - thanks to the system (fitted as an option) that stores the solar energy (up to 3.4 kW) collected by the photovoltaic panels installed on the hard top and on the roof of the All-Season Terrace in an Energy Bank consisting of a 109 kWh lithium battery pack - makes it possible to enjoy life on board in 'hotel mode' for up to 8 hours at anchor, with zero emissions and zero noise and without using the generator. In terms of energy efficiency, this means an 83% saving on fuel and a 14-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions*.

Lastly, as on INFYNITO 90 and in the case of the configuration with the Energy Bank, Ferretti Group Engineering Department has developed and implemented a custom fire system for the lithium batteries, certified by RINA. The battery pack is in the engine room, in two watertight steel containers fitted with temperature monitoring sensors. If a potential fire is detected, the control unit activates a pump that sends seawater directly into the battery compartments, flooding them completely.

There is also a ventilation system - separate from the fire system - that helps keep battery temperature under control.

*From May to September, the seasonal fuel saving amounts to 6,000 litres, with a 14-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions.