Ares Yachts creates project ATLAS for intrepid owners to explore the world in style

by Ares Yachts 14 Oct 06:19 PDT

ARES YACHTS, part of the renowned ARES Shipyard based in Antalya, Turkey, has released tempting details of its new 54-metre explorer superyacht concept, named ATLAS.

Designed to sit just under the 500-GT threshold while rethinking key areas to deliver an unsurpassed owner and guest experience, ATLAS combines a genuine go-anywhere ethos and superlative guest areas with options for hybrid propulsion and other sustainable solutions.

Her lines, developed by Italian design studio Hot Lab - part of the Viken Group - take contemporary styling cues and combine them with efficient naval architecture developed by the renowned Van Oossanen team in the Netherlands. "ATLAS's unique features deliver something which is both strikingly styled and strikingly practical for owners and guests," begins Piraye Sahi?nkaya Orhun, Managing Director of ARES YACHTS. "With her long-range capability and her seaworthy design she is sure to deliver extraordinary experiences."

"We have always believed that each project should bring with it some small inventions: this is what we call 'incremental innovation," adds Antonio Romano, Business Director and co-founder of Hot Lab and Commercial Director of the Viken Group. "What is missing in an explorer yacht of around 50 metres? That was the principle behind ATLAS."

The answer was greater attention to the owner's private space, guaranteeing them what is possibly the best view a yacht this size can offer on the one hand, while creating a new and more functional way to interact with the sea on the other hand.

"We thought of creating a mezzanine structure at the bow, allowing the owner to have a cabin completely open to the horizon," Enrico Lumini, Design Director and co-founder of Hot Lab explains. "At the same time, we created what we call the 'welcome lounge' aft - a space that is usually relegated to the secondary role of a beach club. On ATLAS this is elevated both technically in that it sits above the waterline, and metaphorically, as it becomes a true main saloon and an entrance and welcome area on board to be enjoyed with friends and family at any time of the day."

This clever stern design is wrapped in the yacht's hard yet sensual profile. ATLAS features sharp and angular lines, with a contemporary design that emphasises both aesthetics and functionality. The bow is high and the structure solid, as ATLAS has been designed to withstand any conditions including challenging seas. Further, each deck is designed to offer ample outdoor spaces. The stern of the yacht is equipped with a platform for swimming or launching tenders, while the upper decks have incredible lounge areas and spaces for relaxation or outdoor activities.

ATLAS offers not only the full-beam owner's suite with a private foredeck area complete with spa pool, but also four guest suites with direct access to the beach club thanks to the forward location of the engine room. Five crew cabins cater to nine crew for the ultimate superyacht guest experience.

The interior style will of course be custom-made according to the preferences of clients, but the team envisions a modern and minimalist style with clean lines and smooth surfaces. Extensive use of neutral colours and high-quality materials will give an elegant and timeless look, and flooring in light wood with a plank pattern will add warmth and a natural touch to the spaces. Large panoramic windows along the sides of the saloon are sure to be a focal point, offering spectacular views of the outside and allowing plenty of light to enter, creating a bright and open environment.

Underpinning the exquisite design is a Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) hull developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. The FDHF has become an industry standard for efficiency at both lower and higher speeds, and ATLAS is projected to offer a top speed of 17 knots, and a cruise of 11 knots with a range approaching 5,000 nautical miles. ATLAS also features extensive storage space for a variety of tenders, toys and other equipment for maximising the expedition experience, an optional touch-and-go helipad, and could be specified with a hybrid propulsion solution and other elements such as solar panels in order to further reduce its emissions footprint.

"This project is a high-performance 54-metre yacht with specific design principles to maximise efficiency, speed and range while minimising environmental impact," says Perry van Oossanen, CEO of Van Oossanen Naval Architects. "Placing the engine room forward realises a grand entrance for guests aft while also allowing for a reduced volume in the aft ship and transom area which reduces hydrodynamic resistance at cruising speeds - which in turn further increases the yacht's range making it even better-suited for long-distance exploration."

For ARES YACHTS, ATLAS represents another exciting dimension to their yacht line-up, alongside the composite 50.55m SPITFIRE model and their full-custom offering for one-off projects.

"We wanted to develop an expedition yacht range and Hot Lab provided us with a stunning explorer superyacht that comes in under 500GT while also encapsulating the ARES Shipyard's commercial and naval heritage in her lines," enthuses Sahinkaya Orhun. "The project really does reflect our roots while drawing on the capabilities of our talented shipyard team in steel and aluminium construction, with a projected two-year build time. We have a really good feeling about ATLAS - we love the project and can't wait to build it!"