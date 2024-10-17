Rossinavi unveils M/Y Seawolf X

by Rossinavi 17 Oct 02:23 PDT

Rossinavi is thrilled to introduce Seawolf X, a groundbreaking hybrid-electric catamaran with shaft lines. Equipped with batteries, electric engines, solar panels, and diesel generators, Seawolf X features Rossinavi AI, the artificial intelligence system designed to enhance performance and efficiency.

The fully custom and meticulously crafted 42-metre yacht epitomises the pinnacle of modern design and environmental responsibility, featuring exterior design and architecture by Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design and the interior expertise of the renowned New York-based design studio Meyer Davis.

"This is a first step towards a new vision of recreational boating. Until now, the world of catamarans has been divided between sail and motor, but we have now succeeded in developing a hybrid electric model that introduces a new style even for vessels of these dimensions. Additionally, we have installed an AI system on board capable of monitoring consumption. Thanks to machine learning, it will be able to self-learn, surely surprising us in the future. This represents an additional drive that Rossinavi has given itself to create an innovative trend and to highlight its construction and technical expertise. A vision that not only addresses the challenges of the present but also anticipates the needs of the future." states Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi.

Key construction features include:

Lower deck: The lower deck is divided into two symmetrical, watertight hulls, enhancing guest privacy. Each hull contains one double cabin and one twin cabin with pullman beds, offering flexibility and comfort for all guests. Enclosed beach club: Located at the rear, the enclosed beach club is accessed via a custom-built transformer. This tranquil oasis at sea level features a pool and sauna, providing a luxurious environment for sunbathing, swimming, or simply enjoying the sea breeze. It seamlessly connects with the surrounding spaces, creating an ideal area for relaxation. Main deck cockpit: The main deck cockpit centers around a stunning pool and is designed for social interaction. It features two adjacent living areas and a large dining table, making it ideal for alfresco dining and gatherings, with an emphasis on stylish outdoor living. Main deck: The main salon, covering 80 sqm (861 sq. ft.), is a spacious area designed for both relaxation and entertainment. Divided into a salon and dining area, it offers a versatile environment with ample seating, perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet moments while taking in panoramic sea views. The Owner's cabin, measuring 70 sqm (753 sq. ft.), is a luxurious retreat on the main deck featuring a skylight that enhances natural light, a walk-in closet, and a private gym. The cabin also offers direct access to a covered mooring area that can transform into a private terrace, ensuring both privacy and exclusivity. Additionally, the terrace has a separate, independent access for the crew. Sundeck: The expansive 130 sqm (1,399 sq. ft.) sundeck is designed for lounging and socializing, featuring a sunbathing zone, shaded seating area, and a large bar for refreshments. It also includes a screen for onboard infotainment, integrated with the new Rossinavi AI system. The sundeck is equipped with 202 custom solar panels, covering 156 sqm (1,679 sq. ft.), reflecting a commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly energy without compromising on luxury. The yacht's two hulls are connected by a sophisticated structural network, ensuring stability, smooth navigation, and a sleek profile, contributing to exceptional performance.

Seawolf X's key technological features include:

Three performance modes: One-day trips: The catamaran can operate entirely in full electric mode for 100% of the time. Multi-day trips: The catamaran cruises in electric mode for 90% of the time. Transatlantic trip: The catamaran can cross the Atlantic with 80% of the time in electric mode.

Hibernation Mode , kicking off when the catamaran is moored, reduces consumption to a minimum and the energy collected through solar panels can be given back to the quay or to a private property. Seawolf X supplies enough energy to charge up an entire villa;

, kicking off when the catamaran is moored, reduces consumption to a minimum and the energy collected through solar panels can be given back to the quay or to a private property. Seawolf X supplies enough energy to charge up an entire villa; Diesel Generators two diesel generators available for quickly recharge the batteries.

two diesel generators available for quickly recharge the batteries. Fast Charging: The catamaran can be fully recharged from the shore power in just five hours.

Rossinavi AI Technology

Rossinavi has developed an advance onboard artificial intelligence system, known as Rossinavi AI, designed to enhance comfort and maximize the yacht's eco-friendly potential. The AI continuously monitors the vessel's operations, acting as an intelligent system that learns from observation and anticipates the needs of guests.

Rossinavi AI interacts seamlessly with crew members, offering guidance on sustainable practices and encouraging lower-impact behaviours, promoting an approach to cruising. This result in flawless, personalized navigation that adapts to the preferences of those on board.

The AI also monitors the battery pack, ensuring it remains within the optimal range of 20% to 80%, which helps extend battery life. Additionally, it supervises and interacts with the crew to maintain efficient operations.

BluE Philosopy

In 2022, Rossinavi revolutionized its approach to innovation, prioritising environmental impact in its vessel designs. This shift gave rise to BluE, Rossinavi's pioneering vision for hybrid-electric yachts. Powered by batteries and solar panels, these vessels can operate in full-electric mode for day trips 100% of day trips and maintain electric mode for up to 80% of transatlantic journeys, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Inspired by the remarkable ability of phytoplankton to harness sunlight for energy, BluE embodies a new philosophy in superyacht design. Like their natural inspiration, these vessels absorb sunlight during the day, utilising photovoltaic technology, converting it into energy that is stored in advanced batteries. At night, this stored energy is released, creating a bioluminescent effect reminiscent of glowing plankton.

With sustainability at its core, BluE sets a new benchmark by using clean energy to power luxury travel, demonstrating Rossinavi's commitment to innovation with a conscience.

Visit blue.rossinavi.it

Seawolf X boasts a unique architecture by the team of Fulvio De Simoni Studio, featuring a partially recessed wheelhouse, which allows guests on the sundeck maximum openness and visibility toward the bow. This design results in a low and sleek profile, characterized by the smooth curvature of the hull, which rises toward the bow where the sundeck rests.

Exterior lighting highlights the elegant curves of the hull and superstructure, while the organic forms ensure the wheelhouse is seamlessly integrated. The catamaran's extraordinary width enhances its sleek appearance, giving it proportions akin to a sports car.

The design of these outdoor areas, coupled with meticulous lighting, carefully selected furniture, and the extensive use of natural fabrics and light-colored woods, creates a comfortable and welcoming environment.

"We set out to imagine the boat of the future—one that breaks free from traditional constraints while remaining entirely achievable. Our goal was to integrate cutting-edge technology that minimizes environmental impact without compromising innovation," said Fulvio De Simoni, Founder of Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design.

Led by Will Meyer and Gray Davis, the multi-disciplinary design studio Meyer Davis has infused Seawolf X with timeless sophistication, environmental consciousness, and understated luxury. Drawing inspiration from the designers' work at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida, the interior design features wire-brushed wood paneling, woven raffia wall coverings, and recycled wool rugs. These elements reflect the yacht's commitment to eco-friendly luxury, while Scandinavian influences and modern warmth create a residential feel that aligns with the owner's aesthetic sensibilities.

Among the main interior solutions implemented in the design are:

Design ethos: A blend of timeless sophistication, environmental consciousness, and understated luxury, inspired by the client's vision of natural elegance and commitment to sustainability.

A blend of timeless sophistication, environmental consciousness, and understated luxury, inspired by the client's vision of natural elegance and commitment to sustainability. Sustainability focus: Meyer Davis integrated eco-friendly design principles, focusing on sustainable luxury, influenced by Rossinavi's BluE technology which powers hybrid-electric catamarans using batteries and solar panels.

Meyer Davis integrated eco-friendly design principles, focusing on sustainable luxury, influenced by Rossinavi's BluE technology which powers hybrid-electric catamarans using batteries and solar panels. Material selections: Recycled wool rugs, wire-brushed wood paneling, and woven raffia wall coverings highlight eco-conscious craftsmanship.

Recycled wool rugs, wire-brushed wood paneling, and woven raffia wall coverings highlight eco-conscious craftsmanship. Scandinavian influence: The design reflects Scandinavian style with modern warmth, blending wood tones, natural textures, and inviting hues for a sophisticated and residential feel.

The design reflects Scandinavian style with modern warmth, blending wood tones, natural textures, and inviting hues for a sophisticated and residential feel. Detailing: Depth and texture were carefully considered, with each element showcasing elegant craftsmanship.

Depth and texture were carefully considered, with each element showcasing elegant craftsmanship. Hosting features: Spaces were designed with the owner's passion for hosting onboard gatherings, balancing comfort, luxury, and functionality.

"Seawolf X provided us with the opportunity to create something truly different for the yacht world—a catamaran that is elegantly designed but grounded in sustainability. We were inspired by Rossinavi's commitment to conscious design, which guided us to lean into natural materials and thoughtful details. We added subtle, refined touches that make the spaces feel both welcoming and sophisticated for interiors that are meant to be enjoyed." — Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis.

Cecil Wright & Partners is the charter agency for Seawolf X, responsible for managing its charter bookings. They handle all aspects of the yacht's rental, ensuring smooth logistics and a tailored experience for clients interested in leasing the vessel.

Specifications: