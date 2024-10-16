Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Zeelander Yachts launches its stylish and iconic new mini superyacht Zeelander 8

by Zeelander 16 Oct 08:19 PDT

Zeelander Yachts has added an exceptional new flagship to its collection, following the launch of the 23.9-meter (79ft) Zeelander 8.

It was a significant moment for the boutique builder that chooses to build just a handful of peerless yachts every year for discerning clients. The Zeelander 8 is the largest yacht ever built by Zeelander, but it is also a close development of the existing product line, which starts at 14.7m (48ft). The mini superyacht sports the voluptuous lines, effortless power and whisper quiet operation for which Zeelander is renowned.

Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

"Our newest model, the Zeelander 8, surpasses its on-paper expectations, showcasing an even more impressive presence in real life. Its timeless design remains uniquely Zeelander, blending classic elegance with modern innovation," said founder and owner Sietse Koopmans.

Every Zeelander model is a work of art in a state of constant evolution. So, for all the family resemblance, the new Zeelander 8 has a prominent flowing sheerline. Its gracefully raked stern and wrap-around windscreen will be familiar to admirers of the brand, and you will struggle to find a plain, straight line anywhere about the exterior.

Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

It is a testament to the design team that the Zeelander 8 shares the same perfect proportions as its smaller sisters, despite that impressive length. Designer Cor D. Rover's experienced touch is evident, alongside that of Zeelander's dedicated in-house designers. At deck-level, the extra volume means more space for both a dedicated relaxing area and a large dining table with wrap-around seating. Then, below deck, there is a breathtaking full-beam owner's cabin amidships plus two further guest doubles, all with ensuite bathrooms. The Zeelander 8 combines a superyacht soul with a sub-24m (79ft) hull.

"When designing the Zeelander I was heavily inspired by the timeless beauty of New England and its lobster boats as well as the classic fast commuter yachts that business tycoons used every morning to commute from their Long Island estates to their Wall Street offices," said Cor D. Rover. "That inspiration combined with state-of-the-art technology and next-level luxury standards led to the epitome of beauty and style that Zeelander is today and will be for years to come."

Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

While the Zeelander 8 is still conceived as a joy for the owner to drive, it is to be expected that additional service may also be desired. Consequently, the bow of the boat is designated for cabins that can accommodate up to three crew members, with a separate entrance that ensures complete privacy for the owner and guests.

No description of the Zeelander 8 would be complete without evoking the curvaceous appeal of the aft deck. Deeply padded leatherette seats cocoon their occupants around a high gloss table. Then, at the touch of a button, the transom swings open to create a huge 12 square metre bathing platform, essentially a private beach club, suspended invitingly above the water. The tender doesn't dilute the pleasure of this space, as it has its own dedicated garage amidships, running the full beam of the yacht. Experience shows that most owners will go ashore to dine, but there is still a capable, modern galley built into the long sideboard on the starboard side of the saloon.

Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Owners know their minds when it comes to the details of living aboard, and Zeelander's owners are among the world's most discerning. That is why Zeelander takes a flexible approach on the finer points of its yachts. The layout of key areas, such as the aft deck, saloon, and guest cabins, along with other customizations, can be tailored to individual preferences. Many owners want to put their own flourish on the styling, as well. From a favorite leather to a specific lamp fitting or carpet motif, Zeelander positively welcomes custom requests.

Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Once again, the Dutch yacht builder has poured its industry-leading experience of noise and vibration attenuation into the new design. At full throttle, the yacht can operate without noise levels on board ever breaking the 65dBa barrier. This is particularly impressive since the usual threshold for normal conversation is around 72dBa. In other words, the Zeelander 8 will always be an oasis of calm comfort - even at its exhilarating top speed of 40 knots.

"The Zeelander 8 is a powerful statement regarding the desirability and collectability of our yachts," said Koopmans. "But more than that, it is proof of our approach to creating exceptional experiences on water, whether revelling in the handling at the helm or soaking up the delights of a new anchorage. I believe that the Zeelander 8 represents the apex of performance and comfort for the world's most demanding owners. We've already started building the second hull, which confirms the model's success."

Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Mini superyacht Zeelander 8 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Related Articles

First run on the water of the Zeelander 8
Marking a significant milestone in its journey The Zeelander 8 has gracefully entered the water, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Posted on 11 Sep Zeelander 5 shines bright in fresh photography
New curvier styling and a host of small design improvements The 48ft (14.7m) yacht joins its larger sisters with Zeelander's new curvier styling and a host of small design improvements that help to elevate the exclusive experience of owning one of these yachts. Posted on 25 Jun Zeelander 8 just weeks away from delivery
Work is proceeding apace at the Groot Ammers-based shipyard It is now just a matter of weeks until the launch of the Zeelander 8, the much-anticipated new flagship of the Dutch yachting brand. Posted on 6 May Zeelander 8 stylish interior revealed
First Zeelander 8 is already in build and will be launched in summer 2024 Zeelander Yachts has unveiled keenly awaited interior renderings of its new flagship Zeelander 8, which is currently in build. The yacht's voluptuous exterior lines called for an exquisite interior, and the design has more than met the challenge. Posted on 22 Mar New flagship Zeelander 8 images revealed
Dutch quality meets timeless elegance Soon to be taking its place as the flagship of the Dutch shipyard, the brand new Zeelander 8 is an aesthetic development of the smaller Zeelander models which are so coveted by yachting connoisseurs. Posted on 16 Jan Zeelander celebrates its 20th anniversary
And plans to announce a new model soon In 2002, Sietse Koopmans was looking for the yacht of his dreams. After exploring every option available on the market, he came to a realisation - everything else fell short. Posted on 28 Jul 2023 New images of Zeelander 7 relaunch
New photographs encapsulate the yard's concept of yachts as art Effortless curves, the timeless exterior finish and faultless interior stand out in the fresh shots from world renowned Guillaume Plisson. And it marks the conclusion of the Dutch shipyard's year-long rebranding exercise. Posted on 28 Jun 2023 Zeelander 5 to make world debut at Palm Beach
Zeelander Yachts is about to make a big splash During the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show the Dutch high-end boutique yacht brand will present the latest addition to its famous line of sports cruisers, the Zeelander 5, which will be moored at Palm Harbor Marina. Posted on 2 Mar 2023 First Zeelander 5 to be delivered in spring 2023
With six units already in production Extensive sea trials are now under way for the latest member of the Zeelander fleet. The sensuous new Zeelander 5 has just had her technical launch after a rigorous development and build programme by the Groot-Ammers-based yard. Posted on 30 Jan 2023 Zeelander completes major expansion
In anticipation of strong growth in 2023 Zeelander Yachts is finishing 2022 on a high note, after a year of steady expansion and growth. Posted on 21 Dec 2022
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTERTrinidad and Tobago - Sail Service Stay
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy