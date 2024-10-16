Zeelander Yachts launches its stylish and iconic new mini superyacht Zeelander 8

by Zeelander 16 Oct 08:19 PDT

Zeelander Yachts has added an exceptional new flagship to its collection, following the launch of the 23.9-meter (79ft) Zeelander 8.

It was a significant moment for the boutique builder that chooses to build just a handful of peerless yachts every year for discerning clients. The Zeelander 8 is the largest yacht ever built by Zeelander, but it is also a close development of the existing product line, which starts at 14.7m (48ft). The mini superyacht sports the voluptuous lines, effortless power and whisper quiet operation for which Zeelander is renowned.

"Our newest model, the Zeelander 8, surpasses its on-paper expectations, showcasing an even more impressive presence in real life. Its timeless design remains uniquely Zeelander, blending classic elegance with modern innovation," said founder and owner Sietse Koopmans.

Every Zeelander model is a work of art in a state of constant evolution. So, for all the family resemblance, the new Zeelander 8 has a prominent flowing sheerline. Its gracefully raked stern and wrap-around windscreen will be familiar to admirers of the brand, and you will struggle to find a plain, straight line anywhere about the exterior.

It is a testament to the design team that the Zeelander 8 shares the same perfect proportions as its smaller sisters, despite that impressive length. Designer Cor D. Rover's experienced touch is evident, alongside that of Zeelander's dedicated in-house designers. At deck-level, the extra volume means more space for both a dedicated relaxing area and a large dining table with wrap-around seating. Then, below deck, there is a breathtaking full-beam owner's cabin amidships plus two further guest doubles, all with ensuite bathrooms. The Zeelander 8 combines a superyacht soul with a sub-24m (79ft) hull.

"When designing the Zeelander I was heavily inspired by the timeless beauty of New England and its lobster boats as well as the classic fast commuter yachts that business tycoons used every morning to commute from their Long Island estates to their Wall Street offices," said Cor D. Rover. "That inspiration combined with state-of-the-art technology and next-level luxury standards led to the epitome of beauty and style that Zeelander is today and will be for years to come."

While the Zeelander 8 is still conceived as a joy for the owner to drive, it is to be expected that additional service may also be desired. Consequently, the bow of the boat is designated for cabins that can accommodate up to three crew members, with a separate entrance that ensures complete privacy for the owner and guests.

No description of the Zeelander 8 would be complete without evoking the curvaceous appeal of the aft deck. Deeply padded leatherette seats cocoon their occupants around a high gloss table. Then, at the touch of a button, the transom swings open to create a huge 12 square metre bathing platform, essentially a private beach club, suspended invitingly above the water. The tender doesn't dilute the pleasure of this space, as it has its own dedicated garage amidships, running the full beam of the yacht. Experience shows that most owners will go ashore to dine, but there is still a capable, modern galley built into the long sideboard on the starboard side of the saloon.

Owners know their minds when it comes to the details of living aboard, and Zeelander's owners are among the world's most discerning. That is why Zeelander takes a flexible approach on the finer points of its yachts. The layout of key areas, such as the aft deck, saloon, and guest cabins, along with other customizations, can be tailored to individual preferences. Many owners want to put their own flourish on the styling, as well. From a favorite leather to a specific lamp fitting or carpet motif, Zeelander positively welcomes custom requests.

Once again, the Dutch yacht builder has poured its industry-leading experience of noise and vibration attenuation into the new design. At full throttle, the yacht can operate without noise levels on board ever breaking the 65dBa barrier. This is particularly impressive since the usual threshold for normal conversation is around 72dBa. In other words, the Zeelander 8 will always be an oasis of calm comfort - even at its exhilarating top speed of 40 knots.

"The Zeelander 8 is a powerful statement regarding the desirability and collectability of our yachts," said Koopmans. "But more than that, it is proof of our approach to creating exceptional experiences on water, whether revelling in the handling at the helm or soaking up the delights of a new anchorage. I believe that the Zeelander 8 represents the apex of performance and comfort for the world's most demanding owners. We've already started building the second hull, which confirms the model's success."