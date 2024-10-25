Please select your home edition
Volvo Penta expands Assisted Docking to more boaters

by Volvo Penta 25 Oct 02:34 PDT
Volvo Penta expands Assisted Docking © Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta is committed to making boating as easy and accessible as possible, ensuring the ultimate experience and enabling adventures out on the water.

Since its launch for the Inboard Performance System (IPS) in 2021, the Volvo Penta Assisted Docking system has been highly regarded for simplifying docking an inboard boat and making it semi-automated. Starting in 2025, the technology is being extended to boats powered by DPI sterndrives, broadening access to enhanced control, precision and confidence.

Assisted Docking for DPI: Advanced performance and precision

Volvo Penta's Assisted Docking system is an industry-first innovation in semi-automated boating that gives boaters enhanced control and precision when docking. Now extended to a wider range of boats installed with DPI sterndrives, it brings the benefits of semi-automation to even more boaters. Introduced in 2019, the Volvo Penta DPI propulsion package is recognized for its smooth shifting and superior handling. Featuring a hydraulic clutch for silent, precise gear changes, and twin counter-rotating propellers for improved acceleration and maneuverability, it delivers a refined boating experience. By integrating Assisted Docking into this platform, Volvo Penta further enhances the capabilities, increasing the precision, bringing peace of mind, and ensuring a smoother docking experience.

"Since its launch, the Assisted Docking system has set a new standard for precision and ease when maneuvering and docking Volvo Penta IPS-powered boats," said Johan Inden, President of Volvo Penta's Marine Business. "Now, we're excited to expand this game-changing feature to the DPI drive, delivering the same benefits of enhanced control and confidence to an even broader group of boaters."

Volvo Penta expands Assisted Docking - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta expands Assisted Docking - photo © Volvo Penta

Understanding how Assisted Docking elevates the experience

Originally made available for the Volvo Penta IPS drivelines, the Assisted Docking system gives the captain better control when docking a boat by automating his or her intentions, compensating for some dynamic variables, such as wind and current, and helping the vessel stay on its intended course. It seamlessly integrates the advanced sensors of Volvo Penta's GPS-based Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) to offer an unparalleled docking experience, even in difficult conditions.

Assisted Docking enables moving in straight lines without manual compensation. With the joystick, you control the boat's path and speed, while the system compensates for elements such as wind and current. Using the DPS, the system knows the boat's exact position and heading. Push the joystick forward, and the system lays out a straight path that the boat follows, continuously fine-tuning steering and thrust to stay on course. At any time, release the joystick, and the boat will maintain its position, providing peace of mind. Rotate around a fixed position by turning the joystick, or move the boat in small increments to adjust your alignment without drifting. To secure your position against the dock, push the joystick to the side and activate the "Side Push" feature on your display. This will assist in keeping the boat steady against the dock.

Volvo Penta expands Assisted Docking - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta expands Assisted Docking - photo © Volvo Penta

Available for twin DPI installations

The Assisted Docking system is compatible with all Volvo Penta DPI drives. Eligible boats can also opt for a retrofit upgrade, enabling existing setups to benefit from the latest semi-automated docking technology. Customers should consult an authorized Volvo Penta dealer to assess compatibility, as it depends on each boat's specific configuration. This enhancement delivers seamless docking, offering superior control and peace of mind.

Collaboration towards next-level innovation

To highlight this advancement, Volvo Penta has collaborated with Nimbus, featuring the Nimbus T11 powered by a Twin D4-320 DPI package, showcasing its capabilities in a new adventure film shot in Croatia, featuring the rock climber Britta-Kajsa Mårtensson against the stunning backdrop of the Adriatic Sea.

The world premiere of Assisted Docking for DPI drives will take place at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024, October 30 - November 3, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience the technology firsthand through exclusive test drives.

Delivery of Assisted Docking for DPI is scheduled to begin in Q1 2025.

Check out the adventure film highlighting Assisted Docking for Volvo Penta DPI drives:

