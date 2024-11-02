1995 Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge For Sale

FOR SALE



$175,000

$175,000



1995 Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge



# LOA 47 9 Beam 13 11 Draft 33



# Spacious 2 Cabin 2 Bathrooms



# Twin 370 Cummins Diesel Engines. New 2017 Approx 760 Hours



# Solar Panel



# Washer/Dryer Combo



# Garmin Instruments



# Cummins/ Onan 8 KW Genset



# Air Conditioned.



# 2 Double Cabins with 2 Heads



Many Extras



2023 Survey Report Available



Distinctive styling and an enormous full-beam interior are just two



of the many features that made the 440 Express Bridge popular



model for Sea Ray. The Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge designs with



their space-saving V-drive power and low deckhouse



profiles, the 440s sunken salon utilizes the entire width of the



hull to create a huge, wide-open floorplan laid out on a single



level. With the engines under the cockpit.



Built on a fully cored hull with moderate beam and prop pockets to



reduce the shaft angles, the440s huge, party-time flybridge is arranged



with the wraparound helm console/settee on the centreline and additional



bench seating forward.



A walk-through gate in the flybridge coaming provides



access to the foredeck with its built-in bench seating. The cockpit



features a full bench seat at the transom as well as dual transom



doors and a gas-assist hatch for engine access.







For further information, detailed specifications, or an inspection contact



Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358. Email, adrian@marineauctions.com.au







DISCLAIMER: Marine Auctions offers the details of this vessel in good faith but cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information nor warrant the condition of the vessel. As the vessel is sold As Is Where Is Marine Auctions highly recommends that every potential purchaser inspect or arrange a surveyor or representative on their behalf to inspect the vessel prior to purchasing.











