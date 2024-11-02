1995 Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge For Sale

# LOA 47 9 Beam 13 11 Draft 33# Spacious 2 Cabin 2 Bathrooms# Twin 370 Cummins Diesel Engines. New 2017 Approx 760 Hours# Solar Panel# Washer/Dryer Combo# Garmin Instruments# Cummins/ Onan 8 KW Genset# Air Conditioned.# 2 Double Cabins with 2 Heads
Many Extras
2023 Survey Report Available
Distinctive styling and an enormous full-beam interior are just two
of the many features that made the 440 Express Bridge popular
model for Sea Ray. The Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge designs with
their space-saving V-drive power and low deckhouse
profiles, the 440s sunken salon utilizes the entire width of the
hull to create a huge, wide-open floorplan laid out on a single
level. With the engines under the cockpit.
Built on a fully cored hull with moderate beam and prop pockets to
reduce the shaft angles, the440s huge, party-time flybridge is arranged
with the wraparound helm console/settee on the centreline and additional
bench seating forward.
A walk-through gate in the flybridge coaming provides
access to the foredeck with its built-in bench seating. The cockpit
features a full bench seat at the transom as well as dual transom
doors and a gas-assist hatch for engine access.
