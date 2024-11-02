Please select your home edition
Edition




1995 Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge For Sale

by Marine Auctions 2 Nov 14:05 PDT
1995 Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge © Marine Auctions

Auctions     Valuations     Contact
 
FOR SALE

Major Price Reduction to
 
$175,000
Owner Requires Vessel Sold
For Private Sale


Reduced to

$175,000

1995 Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge
                                         

# LOA 47 9 Beam 13 11 Draft 33

# Spacious 2 Cabin 2 Bathrooms

# Twin 370 Cummins Diesel Engines. New 2017 Approx 760 Hours

# Solar Panel

# Washer/Dryer Combo

# Garmin Instruments

# Cummins/ Onan 8 KW Genset

# Air Conditioned.

# 2 Double Cabins with 2 Heads

Many Extras

2023 Survey Report Available

Distinctive styling and an enormous full-beam interior are just two

of the many features that made the 440 Express Bridge popular

model for Sea Ray.  The Sea Ray 440 Express Bridge designs with

their space-saving V-drive power and low deckhouse

profiles, the 440s sunken salon utilizes the entire width of the

hull to create a huge, wide-open floorplan laid out on a single

level. With the engines under the cockpit.

Built on a fully cored hull with moderate beam and prop pockets to

reduce the shaft angles, the440s huge, party-time flybridge is arranged

with the wraparound helm console/settee on the centreline and additional

bench seating forward.

A walk-through gate in the flybridge coaming provides

access to the foredeck with its built-in bench seating. The cockpit

features a full bench seat at the transom as well as dual transom

doors and a gas-assist hatch for engine access.

 

For further information, detailed specifications, or an inspection contact

Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358. Email, adrian@marineauctions.com.au



DISCLAIMER: Marine Auctions offers the details of this vessel in good faith but cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information nor warrant the condition of the vessel.  As the vessel is sold As Is Where Is Marine Auctions highly recommends that every potential purchaser inspect or arrange a surveyor or representative on their behalf to inspect the vessel prior to purchasing.

 



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at adrian@marineauctions.com.au

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.

Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:adrian@marineauctions.com.au
 
 
 

Related Articles

Marine Auctions: October Online Auction
Bidding to commence on 24th October October Online Auction bidding to commence Thursday 24th October at 5am AEST. Posted on 11 Oct Marine Auctions: September Online Auction
Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September at 5am AEST. Posted on 18 Sep Marine Auctions: September Online Auctions
49.20m Luxury Dive- Liveaboard Charter Vessel located in Manila 49.20m Luxury Dive- Liveaboard Charter Vessel located Manila, Philippines. Online Auction Bidding to Commence Friday 20th September and will Finish on Thursday 26 September at 2pm AEST. Posted on 10 Sep Marine Auctions: August Online Auctions
Bidding to Close Thursday 29th August at 2pm AEST Marine Auctions August 2024 Online Auction Bidding to Close Thursday 29th August at 2pm AEST. Posted on 12 Aug Marine Auctions: July Online Auctions
Bidding to start Wednesday 24 July Bidding to start Wednesday 24 July and finish on Thursday 30 July AEST. Posted on 13 Jul Marine Auctions: June Online Auctions
Online Auction Bidding to Open Friday 21st June Close Thursday 27th June at 2pm AEST Online Auction Bidding to Open Friday 21st June Close Thursday 27th June at 2pm AEST. Posted on 12 Jun Marine Auctions: May Online Auctions
Bidding to open on Friday 24th May May 2024 Online Auction Bidding to Open Friday 24th May Close Thursday 30th May at 2pm AEST. Posted on 10 May Marine Auctions: April Online Auctions
Some Boats Unreserved and must be Sold Some Vessels Unreserved. Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding. Posted on 8 Apr Marine Auctions: March Online Auctions
Bidding to Start Thursday 21st March will end on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2pm AEST Bidding to Start Thursday 21st March will end on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2pm AEST. Some Vessels Unreserved. Posted on 18 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy