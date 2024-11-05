Maritimo Boating Destinations - Thailand

by Maritimo 5 Nov 00:43 PST

Sun, fun, beaches, and delights. That is the name of the game in Thailand and boating surrounding areas.

Southeast Asia has some of the world's most beautiful tropical islands, beaches, coastlines, and diversity of marine life. There are literally thousands of islands scattered across the region, which makes it perfect for island hopping, where you can explore secluded, uninhabited destinations, or enjoy the charm of small coastal towns.

Andrew de Bruin from Maritimo's Southeast Asia dealer, The Yacht Sales Co., had lived in the area for over twenty years before recently relocating back to Australia. "Thailand is a gem amongst the jewels. The 200nm stretch between Similan Islands to the North and the island of Langkawi to the South offers some of the best cruising going around. You have the choice of pristine, isolated beaches with no one else, or little 'bungalow' restaurants on the beach where you can have your feet in the sand having a lovely green curry, rice and prawns. You can spend a lot of time in that area, that's for sure. In addition to all of that, Phuket is a superb hub for maintenance and provisioning, alike," said de Bruin.

The Similan Islands are located around 90nm from Phuket on the West coast of Thailand. Crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, vibrant marine life and dense tropical forests make them a genuine must see on any cruising trip. The islands are part of the Mu Ko Similan National Park which cover over 140 square kilometres, of which 26km2 is land. The park was established in 1982 to protect these unique ecosystems.

These islands consistently rank among the world's best diving spots due to the incredibly diverse marine species, and spectacular underwater visibility. You'll be able to swim with Frogfish, clearfin lionfish, tassled scorpionfish, sea turtles, and majestic bluespotted ribbon rays. Between January and March, you may even see the magnificent whale sharks, attracted to the area due to the nutrient rich waters at this time. The stunning coral reefs are also teaming with vibrant hard and soft corals.

The nine islands that make up the Similan group have many secluded beaches that can only be access by boat, offering a private slice of paradise. This also means you will be able to find protected anchorages from the inclement weather, regardless of the direction.

To help protect these fragile ecosystems, the Similan Islands are closed to the public from May to October to help the reef and local wildlife to recover from the impact of tourism. This is also the monsoon season when the weather is unpredictable, the seas rough, and this makes it dangerous for visitors.

A maximum number of just over 3,000 people are allowed to enter the park each day, so you will need to register with the National Park and pay an entry fee. It is advisable to book well in advance.

As this area is a National Park, Thai law prevents large constructions, so the facilities on these islands are very basic. There are no hotels, but you can stay in one of the 35 two-person traditional bungalows on Koh Meang. These also need to be booked well in advance.

"Even further North is Koh Pham, which is just inside Thailand's border with Myanmar. It is like stepping back 20 years, before Thailand really took off. A true delight."

Another of Andrew's favourite places to visit is the Tarutao Group which is only 85nm from Phuket and just above Langkawi. It is part of the Tarutao National Marine Park. Located in the Southern Thailand province of Satun, this is Thailand's largest and first Marine National Park. The area is known for its beauty and historical significance and is made up of 51 islands divided into two groups, the Tarutao Group and the Adang-Rawi Group.

Koh Tarutao is the largest island of the park. It is perfect for relaxation, with stunning beaches, local cafes, and restaurants offering traditional foods. There are also many activities on offer, such as hiking, biking, kayaking, and with the beautiful clear water it is perfect for snorkelling and diving. There is also basic bungalow accommodation available on the island if you wish to extend your experience.

Langkawi is also worth visiting with so many things to see and do including the nightlife, of which the night markets are a feature, along with hiking or kayaking in the national parks and Eagle's Nest Skywalk. There are also many five-star accommodation options on Langkawi, where you will be totally pampered.

Boats up to 80 metres can be moored at the award-winning Royal Langkawi Yacht Club, which has many of its own facilities including accommodation, restaurants and shops. It also offers a fully equipped marina if you need any work to be done.

Over the last twenty years, Southeast Asia has seen a rise in luxury marinas and yacht facilities making cruising in the area more accessible. "The marine facilities and the variety and quality of subcontractors in Phuket and Thailand in general have improved out of sight. People on any sort of boat can arrive pretty much anywhere in Thailand and have their choice of subcontractors from engine work to haul out, and beyond. They are all in Western-style facilities, and operate to Western standards," said Andrew.

Thailand currently has a capacity of around 1500 wet berths with seven international standard yacht marinas, and as well as some smaller ones, most are situated in the Andaman Sea. Phuket is home to many of the best marinas including the 5-Star award winning Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket Cruising Yacht Club and Phuket Yacht Haven. These also offer luxury accommodation, restaurants, retail therapy of all kinds, and marina facilities.

The best time to visit the area is between November and April when the weather is drier, with less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures which range between 30 and 35 degrees celsius.

Further South in Singapore, there is a burgeoning boating market. The vessels are just about all crewed, and tend to operate in two main fashions. The first is to head up North to Phuket to enjoy all of things mentioned above. The second is to head around to Malaysia's East coast to Tioman Island, where there are many five star resorts.

Greg Boller, New Yachts General Manager at The Yacht Sales Co. explains, "Singapore is tremendously well served by air connections at great prices. Singapore is also a logistical hub for many of the big players, like MAN, mtu, and Scania. Whereas Phuket has every imaginable service on offer, with high levels of expertise, and they're very economical, so it is a natural sort of flow in the Straits of Malacca."

"Unlike Australia and New Zealand, over 80% of owners of vessels over 50 feet in this region utilise crew to handle their boats, so they deliver it up there, and then the owners fly in for weekends and so forth between November to March, then return to work back in Singapore. A ticket is only $200 return. Whilst up in Thailand they stay on board and use the vessel's amenity, which all owners comment on positively."

"The journey by sea is 550nm, and most do it in three days, two nights, using any of Port Dickson, Lumut, and Langkawi for refuelling. Most times they stay overnight, then get under way again at daybreak."

"Malaysia's Pulau Tioman on the East coast is another favourite for when the boats are based in Singapore. It is only about 150nm away. Good resorts, but generally people go there, stay for a period of time and return home, as there are only four natural harbours and anchorages, but the snorkelling is terrific," added Boller.

If you are planning a cruising trip to southeast Asia the South East Asia Pilot is a fantastic cruising guide, as it is updated regularly, and literally a font of knowledge.

