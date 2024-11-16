Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Benetti launches M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M

by Benetti 16 Nov 07:40 PST
M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M © Benetti Yachts

The first unit of Benetti's Class 44M launched from Viareggio, revealing the work of Cassetta Yacht Designers and informal, natural settings on four decks which recall the brand's Heritage.

Launched in Viareggio, M/Y Juno's 7 is the first Class 44M unit, designed entirely by Cassetta Yacht Designers, who handled the exterior styling, the interiors and the decor in partnership with the Shipyard's architects.

"This is an important moment for Benetti because the first Class 44M has touched the water. This yacht is our fibreglass flagship and represents Benetti's excellence and tradition combined with a modern interpretation, the result of the careful work of Cassetta Yacht Designers, who have been able to renew the external lines and reinterpret the style of the interiors with great skills", commented Daniela Petrozzi, Benetti Sales Director.

M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M - photo © Benetti Yachts
M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M - photo © Benetti Yachts

The designer has defined the yacht as "relaxing", in line with the aim of the project that, from the outset, was to create informal settings that aren't overly artificial or sophisticated, where the owner and guests can enjoy the ultimate in relaxation and comfort. These ambiances have been achieved thanks to the skillful use of large transparent surfaces, such as the mirrors on the hull sides in the main lounge that reflect the light and the water, making the spaces even brighter.

There was also a special focus on the selection of the materials. One of the standouts are trowelled resin, chosen for the bathroom surfaces instead of marble, which is used exclusively on the Main Deck for the basins in the owner's bathroom and the dayhead. The varieties of FSC-certified wood used are the result of an in-depth study: antique elm, used for the interior flooring on all decks, preserves the natural knots in the wood and the planks have different widths and lengths to take advantage of every part of the tree. The choice for the walls, on the other hand, is striped ash selected with great care to obtain the ideal pattern for this yacht.

M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M - photo © Benetti Yachts
M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M - photo © Benetti Yachts

M/Y Juno's 7 is the ideal yacht for safe, long cruises thanks to a layout meticulously studied to ensure maximum privacy and plenty of storage space. The yacht has four decks: the Main Deck is home to the owner's cabin, the galley, the dayhead and a spacious lounge with direct views of the water on both sides; the Upper Deck, in addition to the helm station and the generous interior living space that extends outdoors in the stern, offers an extra VIP cabin as an option; the Sun Deck provides over 102 square metres of deck space, while the Lower Deck contains the four guest cabins and the crew area. The beach club designed at the water's edge becomes an independent, versatile and striking space, while the garage has been positioned along the port side.

The level of soundproofing puts this 44-metre yacht at the top of the category, thanks to floating floors and bulkheads and flexible transmission couplings based on state-of-the-art megayacht technology, while the air-conditioning and treatment system ensures high-efficiency air circulation with six changes per hour.

The engines are two MAN units rated 1,400 HP at 2,300 r/min, delivering a top speed of 15 knots and a range of 4,100 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots.

Related Articles

Benetti attends FLIBS with an American premiere
For the first time, the Shipyard will be exhibiting a Diamond 44M Benetti will be at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with M/Y Abbentures2, the Diamond 44M unit making her debut on the American market, and the Oasis 34M M/Y Grateful. Posted on 23 Oct Benetti set for the Monaco Yacht Show 2024
With two 67m custom yachts and a 50m B.Now unit Benetti is attending the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show with two 67-metre custom yachts - M/Y Kasper 7, making her world debut, and M/Y Calex - together with M/Y Asani, a 50-metre unit in the B.Now family. Posted on 19 Sep Benetti celebrates launch of M/Y Iryna 66m custom
The event is a new milestone for the shipyard as it gives life to another member of the B.Now family On July 19th at its Livorno shipyard, Benetti marked a new milestone with the launch of M/Y Iryna 66m custom, the first model in the B.Now 67 family. Posted on 24 Jul Benetti 37M Motopanfilo M/Y Legend now available
Enchanting traditional aesthetic that conjures up the navettas of the 1960s The Shipyard has embellished the spaces on this particular Motopanfilo 37M with new finishes, including Antartide pink marble and embossed leather. Posted on 20 Jun Benetti starts outfitting work on new 67m B.Now
Work is now under way at Benetti's Livorno shipyard Benetti has begun work on the outfitting of a new 67-metre B.Now at its Livorno shipyard. The exterior styling of this steel yacht with six decks - one for use exclusively by the owners - is the work of RWD. Posted on 18 May Benetti's 150 years in the pages of new book
Assouline's new book tells the Benetti story through archive photos and testimony from key figures Benetti is the protagonist of the new book from Assouline, the prestigious New York publishing house with nearly 2,000 titles sold worldwide on topics such as luxury and design. Posted on 31 Jan Benetti attends the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
With the American premiere of Ubiquitous and B.Yond 37M Never Say Never Again Benetti will be back at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show for the US debut of Ubiquitous, an Oasis 34M with Oasis Deck® that's a distillation of style, elegance and innovation, featuring exteriors penned by RWD and interiors by Bonetti & Kozerski. Posted on 13 Oct 2023 Benetti shapes the future: the new Veranda Deck
Collaboration with Igor Lobanov and Espen Øino The new B.YOND 55M and "Project LIFE" 85M have been revealed. The new concept "Benetti Veranda Deck™" disrupts the traditional limit between interior and exterior on the Main Deck. Posted on 30 Sep 2023 Benetti takes centre stage at Monaco Yacht Show
Two new models at their world premiere The brand presents the world premiere of two models of B.Now 50M, the family of steel mega yachts whose innovative and versatile DNA has been engineered for long cruises with an at-home feel. Posted on 24 Sep 2023 First Benetti Class 44M unit sold
The exterior styling and interior design are by Giorgio M. Cassetta Benetti announces the sale of the first CLASS 44M unit, the majestic fibreglass yacht that, at 44 metres in length and with a gross tonnage of 470 tonnes, is the Class line flagship. Posted on 10 Sep 2023
Trinidad and Tobago - Sail Service StayMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy