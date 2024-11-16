Benetti launches M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M

M/Y Juno's 7, the first Class 44M © Benetti Yachts

by Benetti 16 Nov 07:40 PST

The first unit of Benetti's Class 44M launched from Viareggio, revealing the work of Cassetta Yacht Designers and informal, natural settings on four decks which recall the brand's Heritage.

Launched in Viareggio, M/Y Juno's 7 is the first Class 44M unit, designed entirely by Cassetta Yacht Designers, who handled the exterior styling, the interiors and the decor in partnership with the Shipyard's architects.

"This is an important moment for Benetti because the first Class 44M has touched the water. This yacht is our fibreglass flagship and represents Benetti's excellence and tradition combined with a modern interpretation, the result of the careful work of Cassetta Yacht Designers, who have been able to renew the external lines and reinterpret the style of the interiors with great skills", commented Daniela Petrozzi, Benetti Sales Director.

The designer has defined the yacht as "relaxing", in line with the aim of the project that, from the outset, was to create informal settings that aren't overly artificial or sophisticated, where the owner and guests can enjoy the ultimate in relaxation and comfort. These ambiances have been achieved thanks to the skillful use of large transparent surfaces, such as the mirrors on the hull sides in the main lounge that reflect the light and the water, making the spaces even brighter.

There was also a special focus on the selection of the materials. One of the standouts are trowelled resin, chosen for the bathroom surfaces instead of marble, which is used exclusively on the Main Deck for the basins in the owner's bathroom and the dayhead. The varieties of FSC-certified wood used are the result of an in-depth study: antique elm, used for the interior flooring on all decks, preserves the natural knots in the wood and the planks have different widths and lengths to take advantage of every part of the tree. The choice for the walls, on the other hand, is striped ash selected with great care to obtain the ideal pattern for this yacht.

M/Y Juno's 7 is the ideal yacht for safe, long cruises thanks to a layout meticulously studied to ensure maximum privacy and plenty of storage space. The yacht has four decks: the Main Deck is home to the owner's cabin, the galley, the dayhead and a spacious lounge with direct views of the water on both sides; the Upper Deck, in addition to the helm station and the generous interior living space that extends outdoors in the stern, offers an extra VIP cabin as an option; the Sun Deck provides over 102 square metres of deck space, while the Lower Deck contains the four guest cabins and the crew area. The beach club designed at the water's edge becomes an independent, versatile and striking space, while the garage has been positioned along the port side.

The level of soundproofing puts this 44-metre yacht at the top of the category, thanks to floating floors and bulkheads and flexible transmission couplings based on state-of-the-art megayacht technology, while the air-conditioning and treatment system ensures high-efficiency air circulation with six changes per hour.

The engines are two MAN units rated 1,400 HP at 2,300 r/min, delivering a top speed of 15 knots and a range of 4,100 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots.