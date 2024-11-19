Marine Auctions: November Online Auction
by Marine Auctions 19 Nov 00:13 PST
22-28 November 2024
November online auction © Marine Auctions
November 2024 Online Auction
Bidding to Open on Friday 22 November and Close on
Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 2pm AEST.
MARINE AUCTIONS
November Online Auction- Vessels and Marina Berthsand
Vessels for Private SalePlease click the (View Brochure) in Red BelowOnline Auction
Bidding to Start
Friday 22 November
and will end on
Thursday 28th November2024 2pm AEST
The Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,www.marineauctions.com.au
then click onView or Register for the Online Auction now
We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our December Online Auction
For further information contact,Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.........................................................................................................................................................
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For Further Details ContactAdrian Seiffert
DirectorMarine Auctions, Marine, Marine ValuationsPhone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
