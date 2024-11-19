Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: November Online Auction

by Marine Auctions 19 Nov 00:13 PST 22-28 November 2024
November online auction © Marine Auctions

November 2024 Online Auction
Bidding to Open on Friday 22 November and Close on
Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 2pm AEST.
 


MARINE AUCTIONS

November Online Auction- Vessels and Marina Berths
and 
Vessels for Private Sale

Please click the (View Brochure) in Red Below


Online Auction 
Bidding to Start
Friday 22 November
and  will end on
Thursday 28th November2024 2pm AEST


The Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,

www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on
View or Register for the Online Auction now

We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our December Online Auction

For further information contact,

Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


.........................................................................................................................................................
View brochure
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations


Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 

