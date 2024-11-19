November 2024 Online Auction

Bidding to Open on Friday 22 November and Close on

Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 2pm AEST.



MARINE AUCTIONS



November Online Auction- Vessels and Marina Berths

and

Vessels for Private Sale



Please click the ( View Brochure) in Red Below





Online Auction

Bidding to Start

Friday 22 November

and will end on

Thursday 28th November2024 2pm AEST





The Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.

For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,



www.marineauctions.com.au

then click on

View or Register for the Online Auction now



We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our December Online Auction



For further information contact,



Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,

Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





......................................................................................................................................................... The Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,then click onFor further information contact,-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------......................................................................................................................................................... View brochure



Need a Vessel Valuation?



Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.

Contact Adrian at



AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For Further Details Contact

Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------For Further Details ContactDirector