Evo Yachts embraces a new challenge: Evo R9, a 30-metre aluminium superyacht

by Evo Yachts 30 Nov 06:14 PST
The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts © Evo Yachts

Evo Yachts stuns the industry again by challenging the world's top superyacht builders.

Evo R9 is a revolutionary product that puts the owner at the core of the design process. Packed with unprecedented new features, the yacht also leverages the points of strength that have made the brand famous worldwide. She's a highly customisable 30-metre aluminium vessel that aims to set the bar in the superyacht industry and write a new chapter in the history of a brand that continues to evolve.

An even higher level of customisation than before and adrenaline-pumping performance are two of the main plus points of Evo R9, but they are by no means the only surprises of this extraordinary new development.

The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts - photo © Evo Yachts
The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts - photo © Evo Yachts

Evo R9 is the new Evo Yachts project that confirms the yard's intention of continuing to move forward by innovating and, in some cases, even revolutionising the range. With this breakthrough 90-footer, the Shipyard chooses to measure itself against the Italian and Northern European leaders of the international superyacht industry.

The decision to opt for an aluminium hull and topside and a carbon fibre superstructure to offer increasingly custom production also reflects the brand's design philosophy, which aims to experiment with new materials, not least in view of a sharper focus on environmental sustainability.

The design by Valerio Rivellini, who designed the yacht in collaboration with the Yard's technical office, features a majestic superstructure, completely enclosed in glazed surfaces, and various layout options to meet the different needs of all kinds of owners, who can follow the design process every step of the way as they see their dream yacht transformed into reality.

The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts - photo © Evo Yachts
The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts - photo © Evo Yachts

Evo R9 can comfortably accommodate from six to eight people, plus four members of crew, offering a high level of privacy and settings with various possible layouts.

The propulsion system is another key feature of the new superyacht, with two or three 2,200 HP engines driving the yacht to a top speed of between 50 and 58 knots and a cruising speed of between 40 and 44 knots.

The new Evo Yachts model is designed for an experienced owner who wants a tailor-made boat and loves high-end performance without sacrificing the features that have made the brand famous, first and foremost transformability. In fact, Evo R9 will also be fitted with hull sides that open out - using an even more sophisticated system than on previous boats - and the stern transformer, designed to offer the utmost in versatility, resulting in a highly innovative superyacht but one that immediately reveals the brand identity.

The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts - photo © Evo Yachts
The new Evo R9 by Evo Yachts - photo © Evo Yachts

