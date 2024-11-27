Please select your home edition
WiderCat 76 unit #1: a closer look at the latest build update

by Wider 27 Nov 02:33 PST
WiderCat 76 unit#1 © Wider Yachts

The Wider shipyard continues to push the boundaries of yacht design with the all-new WiderCat 76 under construction at its state-of-the-art Wider Vision Hub in Fano, Italy.

Like her bigger sibling, the WiderCat 92, the latest catamaran resets the benchmark for luxury living on the water with a focus on versatility, functionality and cruising comfort. The WiderCat 76 also features the bold exterior and interior design by Luca Dini Design & Architecture together with Wider's Centro Stile.

"The WiderCat 76 provides the allure of a superyacht with the agility of a smaller craft - a fusion of sharp design, technology and craftsmanship," says Marcello Maggi, President of W-Fin Sarl. "We're so confident in its appeal that we're building the first unit on speculation and we fully expect the yacht to hit the water next year."

WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts

To date, the assembly of the large GRP structures has been completed, with the deck and superstructure, including the hardtop, successfully installed. The hull and deck have already been painted and finished, while the superstructure and hardtop are currently in the preparatory stage before painting. The main hydraulic piping has been laid, along with the installation of key systems, such as fresh water, grey water, black water, fuel, and HVAC. Work on the installation of the main machinery in the engine room is also under way. Additionally, the guest accommodation on the lower deck is progressing, with outfitting now at an advanced stage.

The WiderCat 76 is equipped with two FPT motors of 456 kW each together with a highly safe new generation battery pack managed by a state-of-the-art Power Management System that constantly monitors operating parameters. This propulsion system allows the yacht to reach a maximum speed of 13kN and to stay up to 9 hours at anchor without running engines.

WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts

Showcasing the shipyard's commitment to stylistic innovation, the yacht's interior embraces a reimagined "Hampton" style, infused with a distinct yachting flair. With a four-cabin layout, the WiderCat 76 offers spacious and functional living spaces that maintain the family-friendly feel of the larger WiderCat 92, while also providing luxurious amenities and a sense of home away from home.

The main deck includes a spacious living area with an L-shaped sofa and dining space, both offering stunning sea views through large windows. Materials like ivory-lacquered panels, dark oak ceilings, and herringbone parquet flooring create a sophisticated yet welcoming ambiance.

The master stateroom on the main deck offers panoramic views, private access to a forward terrace, and a luxurious ensuite with a marble-topped vanity and panoramic shower. Below deck, the VIP and guest cabins offer privacy and comfort, while the spacious galley and dinette cater to both convenient meal preparation and enjoyable socializing.

WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts

Exterior spaces are equally impressive. The upper deck features a sheltered dining area, helm station, and lounging zones, while the main deck offers a deployable swim platform, cockpit with dining, and a bow relaxation area with C-shaped sofas.

With its thoughtful design and high-end finishes, the WiderCat 76 combines elegance with comfort, offering a luxurious yet homely experience on the water.

WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 76 unit#1 - photo © Wider Yachts

