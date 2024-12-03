Vicem Yachts introduces the newly upgraded Vicem 65 Classic

by Vicem Yachts 3 Dec 06:13 PST

From exquisite lines to perfectly turned carpentry and virtually unsurpassed levels of finish, one thing is for sure - few shipyards in the world can match the artisanal skill and craftsmanship of Vicem Yachts.

Since 1991, they have been creating stunning motor yachts that blend timeless elegance with contemporary performance, using traditional composite construction techniques enhanced by advanced cold-molding method. More recently, they have applied their skills to the art of fiberglass (GRP), translating their models into optional GRP versions for those who prefer an alternative to wood.

This extraordinary heritage is captured perfectly in the new Vicem 65 Classic - a series that draws on the classic Vicem lines which made the brand famous and recognized around the world, but which blends that tradition with subtle contemporary design cues and modern interiors thanks to edgy finishes and sophisticated use of lighting.

"The new Vicem 65 Classic is another incredible yacht in our line-up, combining the skills we have developed over three decades of building world-class yachts with up-to-date materials and finishes both for the hull and for the interiors," says Noelle Semmes, Vicem Yachts' director of sales. "What's more, owners can customize their Vicem 65 Classic to their own exacting needs and tastes - it's something that we don't just do as an exception but as standard, and it's extremely rare at this size point. For instance, clients can choose features like an atrium galley, a galley up, or even aft and open to the cockpit. Cabin configurations can include full-beam masters, twin masters, or bunk rooms with hidden pullmans. It means a Vicem truly is a masterpiece, and each masterpiece 65 Classic is truly unique."

This custom version of the Vicem 65 Classic, recently delivered to an American owner, offers acres of space both inside and out, with the expansive single-pane side glazing not only flooding the interior with light but also offering uninterrupted views out for owner and guests. The aft saloon area, which links to the cockpit aft and the galley and helm amidships, features an L-shaped sofa and table which, on the first hull, can convert into a fourth double berth for when guests understandably decide they would like to extend their stay on board. A pop-up television in the low portside cabinet brings entertainment and a cinema feel to this relaxed and informal space.

At the forward end of the saloon lies the transverse galley, which sits opposite the helm - an open and sociable layout that ensures owner and guests can continue their conversations when it comes time for navigation or food preparation. The galley itself is perfectly equipped with all mod cons, including four-plate cooktop with microwave underneath, extractor, dishwasher, ice-maker and fridge, and with a wine cooler cunningly located nearby in the cabinet beneath the helm banquette.

The finish is warm yet contemporary, with teak used for the sole but with a central, fore-aft wood feature in the deckhead which adds drama to the design. Oak and a pale palette - which includes gloss surfaces for reflection - delivers a stylish and up-to-date feel. A pantograph door either side gives easy access to the side decks for maneuvering and to the foredeck area for relaxing.

Forward of the helm and galley, steps lead down to the accommodation deck. The first thing that greets you is a lower saloon, which not only provides a second hideaway if, for example, two generations of a family on board want to split, but which also adds to the open feel of the yacht's interior. Further forward again, the VIP cabin with ensuite offers generous luxury to guests, and there's a second ensuite guest cabin with twin beds that convert to a double, plus a Pullman-style third bunk.

Taking pride of place amidships and benefitting from the full 5.5-metre beam of the yacht is the sumptuous master cabin. Here, the bed has been positioned transversally on the starboard side, with a full vanity unit-cum-desk to port. The ensuite runs transverse at the aft end of the cabin, with an open double sink area in the middle with the generous shower to starboard and separate head to port, and with extensive use of marble offering a true luxe feel. The ensuite layout not only adds a contemporary loft apartment feel but also serves as a buffer further insulating the suite from engine room machinery noise.

On deck, the 65 Classic belies her 21-metre overall length with an inviting cockpit that delivers L-shaped settee seating with a custom cockpit table featuring a high-low control leg so the table can be conveniently set for dining, coffee or cocktails, and there is also a sink, fridge and grill for true outdoor living. Forward, the foredeck boasts a yawn of sunpads, four abreast, ensuring that those looking for some rays - or just a spot to recline in a cool breeze at anchor - are perfectly catered to.

These stunning interiors and deck spaces are wrapped in a hull and superstructure design that harks to a golden age of gentleman's commuters, with the graceful sheer running from high bow to low stern taking in complex compound curves in the hull along the way. The result is a graceful and timeless profile that while recalling the past is not stuck in it - the purposeful stance screams performance and poise in equal measure.

Underpinning those elegant lines, seaworthy hull and expert finishing is a technical platform that has received numerous mechanical and technical upgrades. The beating heart of the first new 65 Classic is a twin-MAN engine configuration, with each unit putting out 1,400hp.

The sensuously rounded transom holds a tender garage, while gear, fittings and deck hardware are all of the highest quality. There's also a crew cabin aft of the engine room complete with crew head - a highly unusual feature in any case on a yacht of this size, but even more so given the cabin's layout and specifications.

"This latest addition to our classic range really demonstrates both what we can do and what we can offer, even at 21 metres," says Noelle Semmes. "The first 65 Classic we have just delivered is the epitome of what draws owners from all over the world to Vicem. Indeed," s/he concludes, "there are already two more 65 Classics currently under construction, each with a custom interior that makes them unique - just like all other Vicems!"

Specifications: