Marine Pest surveillance: How to report marine pest sightings

Undaria, also known as Asian kelp and Wakame, is still a concern to Northland and other regions © Northland Regional Council

by Marine Biosecurity Partnerships 3 Dec 15:01 PST

From Northland all the way down to Hawke’s Bay, our regions include a vast amount of coastline. As fantastic as our surveillance teams are, they can’t get around it all. They need your help!

Please keep an eye out for anything that might be a marine pest and if you find something unusual, report it ASAP.

How to report a marine pest

You can find information about reporting a pest or disease on the MPI website or freephone the MPI Hotline on 0800 80 99 66.

In some cases, you can also report your finding to the marine biosecurity team at your local council. If this is the case, your council’s website may have information about the pests and locations it is interested in and concerned about.

Take a photo

The best evidence is clear photos from different angles of the suspected marine pest. A photo can be shared quickly and will help identify and assess it. When you make a report, an MPI Incursion Investigator will confirm if any samples are needed.

Tip: Not sure? We’d always rather get a report even if it’s negative. Early detection is our best defence!

Boat owners can find out about the marine pest rules and get more tips and information by visiting www.marinepests.nz/rules

This story is brought to you by Marine Biosecurity Partnerships in the Top of the North and the Top of the South.