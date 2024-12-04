Rossinavi launches new catamaran concept Solsea

4 Dec

On the occasion of Miami's cultural and design week, Rossinavi, the distinguished Italian shipyard known for its commitment to innovation and design excellence, proudly announces the launch of its latest creation.

Solsea, a hybrid-electric catamaran superyacht conceived in collaboration with world-renowned designer Yves Béhar. This visionary vessel sets a new standard for sustainable, silent ocean exploration.

For three years, Rossinavi and Béhar have collaborated to develop Solsea, a catamaran designed for active owners—individuals passionate about exploring the seas, engaging in ocean sports, and undertaking long-distance crossings without refuelling—while embodying eco-conscious luxury and advanced design.

Solsea is designed to perform across various scenarios and is integrated with cutting-edge technologies:

One-day trip: During daily trips, Solsea can operate 100% of the time on electric power.

Multi-day trip: For multi-day journeys, Solsea can operate 90% of the time on electric power.

Transatlantic trip: The catamaran can cross the Atlantic 80% of the time in electric mode.

Fast Charging: The catamaran can be fully recharged from the shore power in just ?ve hours.

Hibernation mode: When the catamaran is moored, hibernation mode minimises energy consumption. Energy collected through solar panels can be returned to the quay or private property, with Solsea supplying enough power to charge an entire villa.

Rossinavi AI Technology: The catamaran is equipped with Rossinavi advanced onboard arti?cial intelligence system, known as Rossinavi AI, designed to enhance comfort and maximise the yacht's eco-friendly potential. The AI continuously monitors the vessel's operations, acting as an intelligent system that learns from observation and anticipates the needs of guests.

Rossinavi AI interacts seamlessly with crew members, offering guidance on sustainable practices and encouraging lower-impact behaviours, promoting an approach to cruising. This results in ?awless, personalised navigation that adapts to the preferences of those on board.

The AI also monitors the battery pack, ensuring it remains within the optimal range of 20% to 80%, which helps extend battery life. Additionally, it assists and interacts with the crew to maintain e?cient operations.

"It's been an incredible journey to see how Yves Béhar reimagined the naval platform of our hybrid-electric catamaran. His fresh, external perspective brought a style that is both luxurious and re?ned. This collaboration began shortly after we developed the Seawolf X concept three years ago and marks an exciting new chapter for us. Now, following the success of the ?rst catamaran equipped with arti?cial intelligence, we're thrilled to unveil Solsea, a fresh reinterpretation of this cutting-edge naval technology." states Federico Rossi, Chief Operating O?cer of Rossinavi.

Yves Béhar's deep connection to ocean exploration shapes every detail of Solsea's design, seamlessly merging elegance, e?ciency, and sustainability. The soft, inviting geometry, complemented by natural matte wood tones and bouclé textiles, creates a warm, calming aesthetic inspired by the sea.

Sustainability is central, with materials like durable cork ?ooring from Amorim and Béhar's expertise in using 100% ocean plastic reinforcing the yacht's eco-conscious ethos. Solar panels are seamlessly integrated into shading structures, maximising renewable energy while maintaining a clean design.

"For me, Solsea is a return to simpler, more respectful ways to enjoy the oceans while integrating the future of e?cient propulsion, and cutting-edge technologies." - says Yves Béhar.

Technological innovation, such as the eco-displacement hull, enhances hydrodynamic e?ciency, reducing emissions, noise, and vibrations. Solsea embodies modern, responsible yachting, proving that luxury and environmental mindfulness can coexist in perfect harmony.

Innovative Rear Platform: Addressing traditional space limitations, Solsea features a full-width hydraulic rear door, built in-house, that transforms into a spacious platform for watersports and activities. The design ensures a clean and uncluttered aesthetic.

Owner's Cabin: Spanning the width of the catamaran platform, the owner's cabin offers the space of a 70 sqm superyacht. It boasts a 180-degree view and direct access to a private external balcony that spans both hulls and connects through the bow.

Main deck: Forward, the lounge pool is covered by a versatile mechanical hard-top, supported by sculptural frames that can be lowered during navigation, allowing the area to remain fully set up.

Sundeck: A standout feature is its elevated bar, seamlessly integrated into a curved architectural design that ?ows upward to a raised lounge area, accessible via a short staircase. This elevated section provides a private yet connected space, perfect for relaxed gatherings or enjoying panoramic views thanks to the skylight that can be opened to enjoy the breeze.

Solar Power Integration: The yacht's exterior design maximises solar power integration with optimised panels that are seamlessly integrated into its architecture.

BluE Philosophy

In 2022, Rossinavi revolutionised its approach to innovation, prioritising environmental impact in its vessel designs. This shift gave rise to BluE, Rossinavi's pioneering vision for hybrid-electric yachts. Powered by batteries and solar panels, these vessels can operate in full-electric mode for 100% of day trips and maintain electric mode for up to 80% of transatlantic journeys, signi?cantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Inspired by the remarkable ability of phytoplankton to harness sunlight for energy, BluE embodies a new philosophy in superyacht design. Like their natural inspiration, these vessels absorb sunlight during the day, utilising photovoltaic technology, converting it into energy that is stored in advanced batteries. At night, this stored energy is released, creating a bioluminescent effect reminiscent of glowing plankton.

With sustainability at its core, BluE sets a new benchmark by using clean energy to power luxury travel, demonstrating Rossinavi's commitment to innovation with a conscience.

Main Data: