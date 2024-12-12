Please select your home edition
Gulf Craft Appoints The Yacht Sales Co. as Official Australian Dealer

by The Yacht Sales Co. 11 Dec 21:18 PST
The Yacht Sales Co. sales executives Sam Stevenson (left) and Marcus Overman (right) celebrate the dealership appointment with Gulf Craft International Sales Manager Marios Christopoulos © The Yacht Sales Co.

Gulf Craft has appointed The Yacht Sales Co. as the official dealer for its prestigious brands in Australia, marking an important milestone in Gulf Craft's global expansion.

With a portfolio that includes Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Silvercraft, and Oryx Sports Cruisers, Gulf Craft offers a diverse range of yachts designed to cater to every lifestyle, from luxurious coastal cruising to adventurous long-range exploration. Each vessel is meticulously crafted to thrive in Australia's unique and often challenging conditions, meeting and exceeding AMSA requirements.

Gold Craft said the decision to appoint The Yacht Sales Co. as their exclusive dealer was driven by the company's extensive network and strong reputation for after-sales service and warranty support, which are critical for a region as expansive as Australia.

Marios Christopoulos, Gulf Craft's International Sales Manager, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Gulf Craft's mission is to deliver not just world-class yachts but an exceptional ownership experience.

"The Yacht Sales Co.'s expertise, extensive reach, and commitment to after-sales service ensure that our Australian clients will enjoy unparalleled support and peace of mind throughout their journey," Christopoulos said.

The Yacht Sales Co. CEO Mark Elkington also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honoured to represent Gulf Craft in Australia. Their reputation for innovation, reliability, and luxury perfectly aligns with the needs of our clients," Elkington said.

"With our extensive network and dedication to after-sales service, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience to Gulf Craft owners," he said.

The collaboration underscores Gulf Craft's commitment to bringing luxury, performance, and innovation to Australia, one of the world's most iconic yachting destinations. With Yacht Sales Co. as its dealer, Gulf Craft is well-positioned to enhance its presence and provide Australian clients with the ultimate yachting experience.

The Majesty 111 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.
The Majesty 111 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry.

The company's portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and Gulf Craft Services. Together, they deliver high-quality, personalised vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support.

At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels.

These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world's largest composite-production superyacht.

Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.

In addition to Gulf Craft's portfolio, The Yacht Sales Co. also represents other world-leading brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts, ILIAD Catamarans, Absolute Yachts, Tesoro and Maritimo.

Further information about Gulf Craft and the new partnership with The Yacht Sales Co. can be obtained by visiting yachtsalesco.com, contacting or calling +61 (0) 7 5452 5164.

