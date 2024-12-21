Pardo 50: Imagine a Sydney Harbour day out on luxury 50ft yacht

by eyachts 20 Dec 21:21 PST

Since the first Pardo 50 arrived in Australia, Sydney has been captivated by its good looks and sleek design. But what would it look like if you owned this gorgeous 50ft yacht?

The morning sun reflects off the glimmering water as you and your partner step aboard your stunning Pardo 50, a 50ft yacht designed to turn heads. Its striking Italian styling and open deck layout invite you to embrace every moment on the water. Settling into the plush seating at the helm, you take a deep breath, already feeling the day's stress melt away. Your partner smiles as the yacht glides through the water, the smooth performance making the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

Stop off at your favourite bay, somewhere like Milk Beach on the harbour shoreline or Castle Rock a quiet oasis in Middle Harbour. Dropping anchor, you step up to the spacious wet bar to prepare a simple yet elegant lunch—fresh antipasti, crackers, and, naturally, a refreshing Aperol spritz to fit the Italian theme. The open design makes it easy to transition from serving drinks to lounging in the expansive cockpit, where you can choose sun or shade from the expandable sun awning.

Later, the hydraulic swim platform lowers with ease, inviting you to dip into the cool, clear water. Whether it's just the two of you enjoying the peace or a group of family and friends gathering for the afternoon, the Pardo 50's practical 50ft yacht design ensures everyone feels comfortable. The high freeboard offers safety for kids running about, while the open layout allows guests to flow effortlessly from bow to stern.

There's a natural rhythm to the day: swimming, relaxing, laughing, and enjoying the kind of effortless luxury that feels like it was designed just for this moment.

As the sun begins to dip behind the city skyline, the mood shifts to quiet reflection. Cruising back toward the marina, the lights of Sydney begin to twinkle in the distance, their reflection dancing across the water.

For those who wish to extend their adventure, the Pardo 50 offers the option to stay overnight, with luxurious accommodations for up to four people across two spacious cabins, each with its own ensuite. It's the perfect way to wake up to another beautiful day on the water, surrounded by comfort and style.

It's not just this 50ft yacht's timeless elegance or the way it commands attention on the water—it's how effortlessly it brings you closer to the people and moments that matter most. The Pardo 50 Sydney isn't just a boat; it's your invitation to create unforgettable memories on the water.

What the experts say

"Having spent a great deal of time behind the wheel of the Pardo 50 both in Sydney Harbour and offshore, this boat performs with unmatched precision and ease. Whether you're cruising at low speeds to soak in the scenery or pushing its top performance offshore, the handling is intuitive, and the ride is remarkably smooth." - Joe Fox, Pardo Brand Manager

"I've spent a lot of time on boats, and nothing quite beats the Pardo 50 when it comes to entertainment and style. The seamless flow between spaces, the chic Italian design, and the attention to every detail make it stand out on the water. From the open deck to the hydraulic swim platform, it's a 50ft yacht where function and elegance meet perfectly, creating an effortless atmosphere for hosting or relaxing." - Marnie Ebeling, Eyachts Marketing Manager.

Pardo 50 Performance Review

From fuel efficiency, to handling and Pardo 50 Top Speeds

Pardo Yachts has rapidly established itself as a benchmark in the luxury dayboat market. Known for their sleek Italian design, innovative engineering, and unparalleled performance, Pardo has become the fastest-growing manufacturer of dayboats worldwide. Among their exceptional range, the Pardo 50 stands out as a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and cutting-edge performance. Whether you're seeking a spacious, easy-to-handle dayboat or a capable offshore performer, the Pardo 50 ticks all the boxes.

In this Pardo 50 performance review, we'll explore the Pardo 50 top speed, handling, fuel efficiency, and offshore capabilities, offering a comprehensive look at what makes this 50-footer so remarkable.

Control at your fingertips

The helm station on the Pardo 50 is a standout feature, designed for maximum comfort and functionality. With a centrally located adjustable wheel, joystick controls for precise maneuvering, and twin 16-inch Garmin plotters, everything you need is at your fingertips. Three well-positioned seats provide protection beneath the windscreen, ensuring the driver and co-pilots stay comfortable and secure.

Pardo 50 Speed, RPM, and fuel consumption

The Pardo 50 performance and efficiency is incredibly impressive for its 50-foot size. It is available with three engine options, including the powerful IPS 800 package tested here. This configuration delivers outstanding performance, higher top speeds, and unmatched maneuverability.

Fuel consumption at various speeds and RPMs:

Idle Speed: 5 knots (600 RPM) = 1.3 L per nautical mile

Slow Cruise: 9 knots (1,200 RPM) = 2.7 L per nautical mile

Transition Speed (Not Yet on the Plane): 18 knots (2,000 RPM) = 5.9 L per nautical mile

Optimal Cruising Speed: 26 knots (2,500 RPM) = 6.2 L per nautical mile

High-Speed Cruising: 32 knots (3,000 RPM) = 7.2 L per nautical mile

Top Speed: 35 knots (Wide Open Throttle, 3,500 RPM) = 7.2 L per nautical mile

Offshore performance and handling

The Pardo 50 isn't just a luxurious dayboat; it's a capable offshore performer. Its long waterline and reverse bow design provide exceptional stability and comfort, even in challenging conditions. On a recent run from Sydney Harbour to Pittwater and back, the Pardo 50 cut effortlessly through 3-meter southerly swells during the 20-nautical-mile offshore trip. Passengers on the bow reported a smooth ride, staying dry and comfortable throughout.

Key highlights of the Pardo 50 performance offshore:

Agility and maneuverability: Despite its 50-foot length and 5-meter beam, the steering remains light and responsive, thanks to the well-positioned IPS engines.

Comfortable ride: The hull design ensures minimal spray and smooth handling in various conditions.

Versatility: Whether navigating harbour chop or open waters, the Pardo 50 remains stable and reassuring.

A dayboat that does it all

The Pardo 50 perfectly balances luxury, performance, and practicality. With its ability to hit a top speed of 35 knots while maintaining efficiency and confidence in rough waters, this vessel is ideal for anyone seeking a premium boating experience. Whether you're cruising Sydney Harbour or tackling offshore adventures, the Pardo 50 performance delivers an unparalleled day on the water.

Experience the Pardo 50 and discover why it's a game-changer in the world of luxury dayboats...