Christian Grande reveals the design of Cranchi's Sessantasette 67 Corsa

by Christian Grande 6 Feb 00:31 PST

The Italian designer reinvents the flybridge yacht concept with this sporty model that breaks the mould and offers a new vision of the on-board experience.

Can a flybridge yacht offer a sporty style without compromising the comfort it is renowned for? Christian Grande answers this question with the new Cranchi Sessantasette 67 Corsa, which made its world debut at the autumn boat shows. Featuring a dynamic design and open, airy layout, this yacht transforms the on-board experience, combining sportiness with elegance in perfect balance.

"With the Sessantasette 67 Corsa, I set out to create a yacht that embodies dynamism and freedom," says Christian Grande. "The sporty design is defined by the sharp lines of the superstructure and bold red accents. The grey-finished teak lines complement the deck upholstery, offering a striking contrast between the black leather-clad vertical surfaces and the light fabric of the horizontal ones. This balance of materials draws inspiration from the world of sports cars. The precisely placed red accents—on the details, logo and beauty line of the hull—are not just decorative; they serve as a distinctive mark, expressing the yacht's sporty spirit and the energy it exudes."

The choice of colors is crucial to this project. "I introduced paint finishes that express the different personalities of the Sessantasette 67 Corsa," says Christian Grande. "The medium metallic grey highlights the bodywork and technology, while with the matte black, which represents the part of the boat that almost seems to dissolve visually, enhancing the sleek profile. It's a tactile black that beautifully complements the leather, adding a sensory dimension. At the same time, this matte black—also used on the stairs, handles and other architectural elements—creates a visual bridge that ties all the components together."

The flybridge, compact and free of a t-top, enhances the yacht's streamlined profile while revealing expansive spaces. It features a sundeck, a living area and an ergonomically designed helm station—perfectly balancing functionality and comfort.

"The Sessantasette 67 Corsa marks a revolution in the way on-board spaces are designed," says Christian Grande. "We've flipped conventional thinking by prioritizing outdoor spaces over indoor ones, responding to the market's growing demand for a closer connection with the sea and avoiding the 'box-boat' feel. Here, open spaces take precedence, creating authentic and dynamic experiences."

Modernity and Exoticism

At the heart of the yacht lies a lounge sheltered by the flybridge, a space that seamlessly blends modernity with exoticism, designed for year-round enjoyment. This area extends in depth, fully opening towards the stern to provide an uninterrupted view of the sea. The large, electrically operated side windows do more than frame the view—they create a play of light and shadow through wooden slats, evoking a distinctly exotic atmosphere, while also enhancing natural ventilation. The space recalls the serene ambiance of Eastern resorts, offering guests a true escape from the bustle of city life, further enriched by the unbroken horizon view at the stern, stretching beyond the shelter of the flybridge.

The platform serves as a natural extension of the yacht, featuring a lift system that adapts seamlessly to every need. This thoughtful design simplifies the connection with the sea, effortlessly allowing water toys to be brought aboard also creating a peaceful haven in the beach area.

The bow of the main deck is an open-air living space, designed to offer an intimate and immersive connection with the sea. The large sundeck, complete with an adjustable backrest, provides the perfect spot to bask in the sun or enjoy the gentle sea breeze. This is a true outdoor lounge, with a sofa oriented towards the cruising direction and armchairs facing the opposite way—transforming every moment into a memorable experience. Whether it's a romantic getaway or a sunset view, this area offers both elegance and practicality, with pivoting tables that enhance both functionality and style.

Flexible Open Space Interiors

"Three décor options are available for the Sessantasette 67 Corsa," explains Christian Grande. "I carefully selected and combined various metals, marbles, woods, and fabrics to enhance the spaces aboard, creating three distinct moods. These range from warmer tones to a desaturated palette that follows the latest trends. Each design embodies refined taste, inspired by the principles of Italian beauty, with styles that range from classic to contemporary. The names chosen for the décors—Siracusa, Pisa, and Milano—evoke the unique atmospheres of these cities, deeply connected to the Italian aesthetic tradition."

The first unit of the Cranchi Sessantasette 67 Corsa showcases the Milano décor, with colors inspired by the pristine beaches. Here, the carpets transform almost into vertical surfaces, becoming walls. Materials are deliberately alternated between warm and cool tones, while light interacts uniquely with both glossy and matte leathers, creating a dynamic play of textures, further enhanced by the interior lighting design.

Christian Grande's design celebrates the seamless connection between interior and exterior. An elegant glass door links the living area to the aft cockpit, while strategic openings, such as the side door and fully retractable windows, allow natural light and the sea breeze to flow gently through, enveloping the space and creating a sense of harmony with the sea.

The main deck serves as a stage for refined living, an open space where every detail is crafted to offer an exclusive experience. The centrally positioned wheelhouse is a tribute to the captain, offering a privileged yet discreet and private vantage point."

"I deliberately minimized the visibility of the helm on the main deck," adds Grande. "By incorporating fragmented panel mirrors, I created a sense of lightness and transparency that serves both a stylistic and functional purpose. This design choice enhances privacy by subtly concealing the command area, making guests in the salon feel as though they're aboard a much larger yacht. The spaces are clearly defined, yet without the need for solid barriers."

The spacious, perfectly integrated galley at the heart of the vessel discreetly serves the indoor living area, providing a private retreat. With its modern, youthful, and informal design, it perfectly embodies the Cranchi Sessantasette 67 Corsa owner—someone who embraces bold, unconventional choices over convention.

On the lower deck, the full-beam master suite is a masterpiece of space and design, featuring a wall-mounted bathroom with smoked glass that enhances the sense of openness. This design choice removes visual barriers while maintaining privacy, especially in areas like the toilet. The suite becomes a sanctuary of freedom and unrestrained comfort.

"Corsa is a word that aligns more with freedom than speed," concludes Christian Grande. "It represents a spontaneous way of moving and expressing oneself—an escape from established norms, a liberating act, the natural pursuit of pleasure, and the willingness to be captivated by passion, the present moment, and the outdoors. It perfectly embodies the Mediterranean spirit, encapsulating the essence of this new line, starting with the very first vessel."