BIA reshapes Australia's Boat Show Landscape © Ken Butti BIA reshapes Australia's Boat Show Landscape © Ken Butti

by Boating Industry Association 6 Feb 21:19 PST

The Boating Industry Association (BIA) is transforming Australia's boat show landscape from 2025 with the introduction of two dynamic new formats designed to better align with industry needs, global trends and public interest.

BIA President Adam Smith announced a major new boat show and festival at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park from 14-17 August 2025. This event will spotlight paddle, power, and sail boats up to 10m in length, alongside cutting-edge marine technology, accessories, and the ever-popular boat-based fishing sector.

"Sydney Olympic Park is the perfect venue, offering world-class exhibition facilities, excellent public transport, ample parking and the ability to expand outdoors," said Smith. "It places a premier boating event right at the geographic heart of Sydney with its vast population of more than 6 million. Providing more accessibility, enabling exhibitors to connect even more with passionate boaters and those keen to get out on the water."

The event will be staged in The Dome and adjacent Exhibition Halls at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park. A link to a virtual tour of the venue is here.

In another significant change, the Sydney International Boat Show will move to November, embracing Sydney's stunning spring weather and shifting away from traditional indoor exhibition space to fully utilise the harbourside precinct. The event will focus on larger in-water power and sail craft (10m to 30m+) while delivering an enhanced outdoor experience for visitors and exhibitors alike.

"Our decision to move the Sydney International Boat Show to November allows us to take full advantage of the city's ideal spring conditions - longer, warmer days and perfect boating weather," Smith added. "By stepping away from conventional indoor exhibition halls and fully activating the harbourside precinct, we're creating a truly immersive experience where people can connect with the boating lifestyle in the most natural setting, on and around the water."

"These exciting changes are designed to meet the evolving needs of both the industry and boating enthusiasts," explained Adam Smith. By introducing two distinct formats, the BIA aims to create more engaging and accessible opportunities, allowing people to experience the best of boating in Australia.

The BIA is pleased to confirm its successful partnership with event delivery partner Mulpha Events will continue, ensuring a seamless transition to the new formats and a world-class experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the BIA and deliver these exceptional events," said Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events. "Our goal is to create inspiring experiences that connect people with the boating lifestyle."

Further details on both events, including information on how to apply for exhibition space, will be released in the coming weeks.