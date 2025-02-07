Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

BIA reshapes Australia's Boat Show Landscape

by Boating Industry Association 6 Feb 21:19 PST 14-17 August 2025
BIA reshapes Australia's Boat Show Landscape © Ken Butti

The Boating Industry Association (BIA) is transforming Australia's boat show landscape from 2025 with the introduction of two dynamic new formats designed to better align with industry needs, global trends and public interest.

BIA President Adam Smith announced a major new boat show and festival at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park from 14-17 August 2025. This event will spotlight paddle, power, and sail boats up to 10m in length, alongside cutting-edge marine technology, accessories, and the ever-popular boat-based fishing sector.

"Sydney Olympic Park is the perfect venue, offering world-class exhibition facilities, excellent public transport, ample parking and the ability to expand outdoors," said Smith. "It places a premier boating event right at the geographic heart of Sydney with its vast population of more than 6 million. Providing more accessibility, enabling exhibitors to connect even more with passionate boaters and those keen to get out on the water."

The event will be staged in The Dome and adjacent Exhibition Halls at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park. A link to a virtual tour of the venue is here.

In another significant change, the Sydney International Boat Show will move to November, embracing Sydney's stunning spring weather and shifting away from traditional indoor exhibition space to fully utilise the harbourside precinct. The event will focus on larger in-water power and sail craft (10m to 30m+) while delivering an enhanced outdoor experience for visitors and exhibitors alike.

"Our decision to move the Sydney International Boat Show to November allows us to take full advantage of the city's ideal spring conditions - longer, warmer days and perfect boating weather," Smith added. "By stepping away from conventional indoor exhibition halls and fully activating the harbourside precinct, we're creating a truly immersive experience where people can connect with the boating lifestyle in the most natural setting, on and around the water."

"These exciting changes are designed to meet the evolving needs of both the industry and boating enthusiasts," explained Adam Smith. By introducing two distinct formats, the BIA aims to create more engaging and accessible opportunities, allowing people to experience the best of boating in Australia.

The BIA is pleased to confirm its successful partnership with event delivery partner Mulpha Events will continue, ensuring a seamless transition to the new formats and a world-class experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the BIA and deliver these exceptional events," said Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events. "Our goal is to create inspiring experiences that connect people with the boating lifestyle."

Further details on both events, including information on how to apply for exhibition space, will be released in the coming weeks.

Related Articles

Boat show tickets on sale now
Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows: Sydney International Boat Show, Adelaide Boat Show and Brisbane Boat Show. Posted on 21 May 2019 Keeping marine pests out of Australian waters
Australia's unique marine environment is important for our way of life and prosperity Our marine environment is also integral to our leisure and recreation, with most Australians living near the coast and enjoying a variety of activities such as fishing, boating, swimming and SCUBA diving. Posted on 27 Jun 2018 Adelaide Boat Show tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show. The Adelaide Boat Show runs from the 15th until the 17th of June at the Adelaide Showground, with all entry tickets to the show priced at just $10 Posted on 8 May 2018 Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today
Free entry, free parking Be inspired for your next boating adventure (or purchase) as the Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today. Come along and enjoy the free entry, free parking, and the best in boats, accessories, fishing tackle and gadgets. Posted on 7 Apr 2018 The dangers of CO2 poisoning
Educating boaters with this video Following a tragic carbon monoxide poisoning death on a recreational boat last year, the states' marine safety education teams, collectively known as ANZSBEG, have been preparing new messaging to remind and educate boaters of the dangers of CO. Posted on 6 Apr 2018 Sydney's Trailer Boat Show returns to Rosehill
Sydney Trailer Boat Show return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse The Sydney Trailer Boat Show makes its much-anticipated return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse on 7 and 8 April 2018 between 10am and 5pm, featuring more than 30 exhibitors with over 250 boats on display at the free-to-enter event. Posted on 30 Mar 2018 Commonwealth Games boating restrictions
The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month when athletes from 70 nations and territories converge on the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Posted on 24 Mar 2018 BIA offers safety reminder
Ahead of peak Australia Day boating period Government data from the last 10 years shows that January is the month with the highest number of recreational boating incidents, with a recorded 373 accidents in NSW alone. Posted on 25 Jan 2018
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy