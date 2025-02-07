Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions February Online Auction
by Marine Auctions 6 Feb 23:09 PST
21-27 February 2025
February 2025 Online Auction © Marine Auctions
February 2025 Online Auction
Bidding will close
Thursday, 27th February 2025 at 2pm AEST.
MARINE AUCTIONS
February 2025 Online Auction
Barges, Boats, Marina Berth.
To view the February Brochure
Please click the (
View Brochure)
in Red Below
Below is a Link to the Online Bidding Page
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1708866/lots
The Online Bidding opens Friday 21st February and will close
Thursday 27th February 2025 at 2pm AEST
Please note, Extended Bidding applies to this Online Auction.
We are now accepting entries
for our March 2025 Online Auction
Marine Online Auctions are proving very successful, our December 2024 had 100% and our January 2025 a 95% Clearance Rate.
If you are not selling with Marine Online Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.
For further information contact,
Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
View brochure
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
