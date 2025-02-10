SCIBS unveils luxury sea trial Precinct as exhibitor space nears sell-out

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 10 Feb

A 100% electric hydrofoiling experience will be one of the showstopping attractions at the 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), taking place from May 22-25, 2025. As Australia's largest marine lifestyle event, SCIBS continues to push boundaries - this year with the launch of a brand new Luxury Sea Trial Precinct, giving premium buyers an exclusive opportunity to test-drive cutting-edge vessels on the stunning Gold Coast waters.

With exhibitor space already 80% sold, the 2025 event is set to be bigger than ever, featuring the latest in marine innovation, opulent superyachts, and world-leading marine brands.

New Luxury Sea Trial Precinct: A game-changer for premium buyers

For the first time, the expansion of the Sanctuary Cove Marina superyacht arm on J Pier - including 25 new berths - will allow high-end buyers to step aboard and experience the thrill of a sea trial on luxury vessels. This exclusive addition not only meets exhibitor demand but also cements SCIBS as the premier on-water showcase in the Southern Hemisphere.

Among the standout experiences will be the Candela C-8, a revolutionary 100% electric hydrofoiling boat that glides above the water for a near-silent, ultra-smooth ride.

Chris Hrones, Co-founder and Managing Director of Carbon Yachts, which will debut the vessel, says this is a momentous occasion for electric boating in Australia.

"We are incredibly excited to premiere the Candela C-8 at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. There is no better setting to showcase the future of sustainable luxury on the water."

Featuring a Polestar 2's 69kWh battery, the Swedish-built Candela C-8 boasts the longest range and highest cruising speed of any electric boat in serial production.

"The real magic happens when the hydrofoil technology lifts the boat above the waves. Suddenly, all you hear is the sound of nature instead of roaring engines," Hrones says.

"Once people experience the ride - its smoothness, speed, and sustainability - they become instant advocates."

A line-up of marine industry heavyweights

SCIBS 2025 will showcase an unrivalled collection of marine products and vessels from world-leading manufacturers and companies, including:

AMC, Dometic, Horizon Motor Yachts, Maritimo, Northside Marine, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Riviera, Princess Yachts, Shimano, Suzuki, Yachtsales Co, and Yachtsman International

With a reputation as the ultimate launchpad for marine innovation, SCIBS continues to attract top-tier exhibitors and global brands, ensuring an unmatched experience for both industry professionals and boating enthusiasts.

Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events, says the demand for exhibitor space underscores the show's influence.

"SCIBS is where the marine industry does business. Every year, our exhibitors secure incredible sales results, and 2025 will be no exception."

A $400M economic powerhouse

Last year's sold-out show attracted 334 exhibitors, 767 boats - including a record-breaking 356 on the water - and over 2,500 marine products. The event contributed more than $400 million to the Queensland economy, with $380 million in direct industry sales and $20 million in visitor expenditure.

Michaela Claes, Operations Manager at Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance, confirms the event's commercial impact.

"This is our 13th consecutive year at SCIBS, and every year the results surpass our expectations. It's our main event for the domestic market and the highlight of the year for meeting both industry and customers. What the Mulpha Events team creates is simply amazing."

Don't miss the marine event of the year!

The 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is shaping up to be an unmissable event for marine enthusiasts, industry leaders, and luxury lifestyle seekers. Secure your spot and experience the future of boating at SCIBS 2025!

When: May 22-25, 2025

Where: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, Queensland

More info: www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by Tourism & Events Queensland, Experience Gold Coast, the Queensland Government and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.