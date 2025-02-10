New Pardo Endurance 72 - The elegance of long-range cruising by Pardo Yachts

by Pardo Yachts 10 Feb 05:25 PST

Following its highly anticipated debut last summer, the Endurance 72 is now revealed in its entirety, accompanied by a collection of exclusive official images.

Already in the spotlight of the yachting world, this new flagship of Pardo Yachts' Endurance range took on a prestigious role this summer: delivered to Barcelona, it served as the hospitality yacht for Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during the 37th America's Cup. Images of its sleek silhouette alongside the Italian team have circulated worldwide, fueling curiosity among the press and yacht owners alike. Now, with the release of new official photos, its beauty and innovation can be fully admired.

The concept

The Endurance 72 enhances Pardo Yachts' family feeling with an unmistakable blend of luxury and functionality, embracing the refined aesthetics of Made in Italy.

Like its predecessor, the Endurance 60—renowned for its superior craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail—the Endurance 72 is designed for long-range cruising. Featuring fold-down bulwarks, expansive windows, and sliding doors, it seamlessly integrates interior and exterior spaces, delivering an immersive experience with the surrounding environment. Tailored for discerning owners, this yacht is the perfect choice for those who refuse to compromise on style, comfort, efficiency, or seaworthiness. With extensive customization options and a focus on sustainability and fuel efficiency, the Endurance 72 introduces an eco-speed regime for optimal cruising.

Lines

The Endurance 72 boasts striking and distinctive lines, featuring a reverse bow, bold distinctive contours, and a sleek superstructure that accentuates its contemporary and streamlined form. The alternating hull windows enhance the sense of movement, while the signature walkaround deck reflects a design philosophy that blends form and function.

Exterior design

Designed for elegance, comfort, and practicality, the exterior spaces are numerous and well-distributed to ensure both conviviality and privacy. At the bow, a generous sunpad offers the perfect spot to relax and take in the open sea. At the stern, guests can choose between a "suspended" sunbed for a unique cruising experience or an alfresco dining area in the cockpit. Thanks to its fold-down bulwarks, the cockpit transforms into a stunning 40-square-meter terrace—an exceptional feature for a yacht of this size.

The stern garage accommodates a tender up to 4 meters, with an efficient launch and retrieval system. The flybridge, spanning 27 square meters, provides an elevated vantage point for panoramic views and intimate gatherings. It features a dining area for eight with an L-shaped sofa, additional seating, and ample storage. Enhancing comfort and usability, the new optional adjustable-louver T-top—an exclusive addition to the Endurance range—offers shade, while an electrically retractable bimini, either at the stern or extendable from the T-top, provides further sun protection. Owners can customize this social space with optional kitchen and bar configurations.

Hull efficiency and low consumption

Among the many strengths of the Endurance 72, its hull design stands out. Engineered for IPS propulsion, the optimized hull ensures superior maneuverability, safety, and reduced fuel consumption.

Following extensive Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) studies, Pardo Yachts developed a "warped" hull with a progressively decreasing deadrise angle from bow to stern. This design improves dynamic stability when planing in rough seas. The IPS drives provide precise joystick control, simplifying handling and docking even with a reduced crew. Owners can choose between two propulsion options: standard (2 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1050) and optional (2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1350), both of which can be installed without modifications in an engine room already prepared for hybrid integration.

With the Endurance 72, Pardo Yachts introduces the eco-speed parameter, identifying the optimal cruising speed for efficiency, comfort, and fuel economy. In the IPS 1350 configuration, eco-speed is achieved at approximately 12 knots, with a consumption of 80 liters per hour and an endurance of 72 hours or 900 nautical miles.

Large fuel and water tanks further extend autonomy, minimizing the need for frequent refueling and ensuring a seamless cruising experience.

Interior design

A new vision by BURDISSOCAPPONI Yachts & Design

For the Endurance 72, Pardo Yachts has partnered with the renowned BURDISSOCAPPONI Yachts & Design studio for interior layout and decor. While respecting the shipyard's signature family feeling, the studio has reinterpreted the design of the Endurance 60 with a contemporary and sophisticated approach.

Prioritizing both livability and style, the main deck features an aft-positioned galley, seamlessly serving the cockpit and dining area. Below deck, the layout includes four en-suite cabins, an additional day head, and a crew cabin with a private entrance from the bow.

Thanks to large windows and sliding doors, the main deck enjoys uninterrupted connections to the outdoors, elevating the cruising experience. Opposite the galley, the dining area opens onto the terrace via a side door, while moving forward, a spacious lounge with a chaise longue and a cozy sofa creates the ideal setting for entertainment. The redesigned helm station boasts a modern, integrated layout with a seamless display panel and ample storage.

A dual-access staircase enhances privacy in the lower deck. The central staircase leads to the day head and the aft owner and VIP suites, while the forward staircase provides access to the twin guest cabins. The owner's suite features a built-in desk with a TV lift, elegantly dividing the sleeping and wardrobe areas. A glass double-door entry to the en-suite bath allows natural light to flow into the cabin, while separate toilet and shower areas are enclosed with frosted glass partitions.

Innovative technical solutions enhance onboard comfort, such as concealed air conditioning vents and a dual-layer lighting system. The first, an indirect lighting scheme, integrates LED bars into the ceiling to create a dynamic texture, while the second features spotlight pairs recessed into ceiling panels for accent illumination.

Interior decor

Reinterpreting tradition without losing authenticity is the guiding principle behind the yacht's interior ambiance. The design masterfully balances the classic warmth of wood with contemporary materials and textiles, carefully selected to create a harmonious and inviting atmosphere. The primary wood essence is matte-finished gray walnut, reserved for key structural elements such as ceiling panels, main deck flooring, cabinetry bases, and wall paneling.

To balance the warmth of wood, a palette of neutral and light colors is applied across different materials, fostering a fresh and airy environment in seamless connection with the exterior. Technical fabric ceilings, vertically grooved wall panels on the lower deck, desaturated light wood furniture, Chevron Beige fabric upholstery, Krion Pearl for the galley countertops, and continuous sand-toned resin surfaces in the bathrooms create a cohesive aesthetic. A distinctive touch of rust color serves as a unifying design element, appearing throughout the yacht—including the elegant ceramic sinks in the master bath. Matte black finishes on faucets, door handles, and lighting elements further underscore the yacht's sporty yet sophisticated character.

World premiere

The Pardo Endurance 72 will make its world debut in the United States at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2025 (March 19-23).

Technical specifications at a glance: