2025 is here, and so are the next big Italian marine innovations

As we step into 2025, the team at Gineico Marine would like to extend a warm welcome to all our clients, partners, and friends. We hope you had a fantastic time over the break, filled with moments of relaxation, adventure out on the water.
This year is set to be an exciting one, with major international boat shows on the horizon, along with the unveiling of cutting-edge new products that redefine comfort, performance, and style on board.
Expect to see some game-changing releases from our Italian manufacturers, including new developments in carbon retractable sunshade systems, new helm seats, new lighting, beautiful new deck showers, and ongoing developments in the Quick stabilisation technology.
Our products are specifically developed to seamlessly integrate into your vessel and elevate your time out on the water.
As always, our team is here to support you, whether youre planning a refit, looking for the latest stabilisation solutions, or sourcing exceptional Italian-made marine equipment for your project.
We cant wait to see you and work with you in 2025.
The all-new Rainwash Shower certainly stole the show at METS 2024. Designed for large luxury vessels, this removable stainless steel shower blends Italian craftsmanship, precision engineering, and functional elegance, setting a new benchmark for on-board comfort.
Crafted entirely in marine-grade stainless steel, the Rainwash Shower stands at an impressive two metres, offering a truly immersive experience for guests onboard. A cleverly integrated temperature control system allows for effortless adjustment, ensuring the perfect shower, whether youre rinsing off after a swim or simply enjoying a moment of indulgence.
When you are done showering the clever mechanical release system, allows you to easily remove the shower, fold it in half and store it away. This feature ensures a seamless, uncluttered deck space, making it ideal for swim platforms, beach clubs, or any superyacht aft deck.
This is the must have accessory for your luxury yacht.
For pricing, technical details, and installation specifications, contact the Gineico Marine team today.
Quick Gyro is the fastest selling brand of gyroscopic stabilizers in the world, with dozens of shipyards locally and around the world offering the Quick Gyro as the preferred stabiliser option.
What makes Quick Gyro the preferred choice?
Quick Gyros are more compact, they are air cooled, and the clever adaptive precession delivers market leading performance in any sea state.
Our long standing partnership with Maritimo Yachts proves the ingenuity and comparative advantages that are at the core of every Quick Gyro Read more about our partnership here.
