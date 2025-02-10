2025 is here, and so are the next big Italian marine innovations

Hi

Mark,

As we step into 2025, the team at Gineico Marine would like to extend a warm welcome to all our clients, partners, and friends. We hope you had a fantastic time over the break, filled with moments of relaxation, adventure out on the water.

This year is set to be an exciting one, with major international boat shows on the horizon, along with the unveiling of cutting-edge new products that redefine comfort, performance, and style on board.

Expect to see some game-changing releases from our Italian manufacturers, including new developments in carbon retractable sunshade systems, new helm seats, new lighting, beautiful new deck showers, and ongoing developments in the Quick stabilisation technology.

Our products are specifically developed to seamlessly integrate into your vessel and elevate your time out on the water.

As always, our team is here to support you, whether youre planning a refit, looking for the latest stabilisation solutions, or sourcing exceptional Italian-made marine equipment for your project.

We cant wait to see you and work with you in 2025.