Eyachts wins Greenline Dealer of the Year amid rising Australian & NZ demand for Hybrid Propulsion

Greenline 45 Fly © eyachts Greenline 45 Fly © eyachts

by eyachts 11 Feb 00:11 PST

Eyachts, the exclusive distributor of Greenline Yachts in Australia and New Zealand, has been named Greenline Dealer of the Year and awarded Best Marketing & Content Creation at the prestigious Düsseldorf Boat Show. This global recognition comes as Greenline's responsible yachting philosophy continues to gain momentum across the region, with Australians and Kiwis leading Greenline sales worldwide, making Eyachts the top-performing dealer.

The range of yachts sold includes Greenline 39s, 40s, 45s, and 48s, with deliveries across Queensland, Western Australia, New South Wales, and Auckland, as well as overseas handovers in Slovenia and even the USA, where an Australian couple plans to cruise the Great Loop.

Responsible Yachting on the Rise

The rapid adoption of Greenline Yachts reflects Kiwis and Australians' growing interest in hybrid propulsion and responsible yachting. According to Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts, this shift aligns with Greenline's vision of delivering yachts that blend innovation with efficiency.

"Greenline's philosophy resonates deeply with Australian and New Zealand buyers. Many of our Greenline owners are experienced boaties who now prioritise shelter from the sun, stability on the ocean, and easy one-level living," said Hrones. "The ability to cruise quietly using hybrid propulsion and solar power is a game-changer for those who want an effortless and enjoyable experience on the water."

Why Eyachts Won Greenline Dealer of the Year

According to Alessandro Lorenzon from Greenline, Eyachts' success comes down to its dedication to both sales and brand-building:

"Receiving two awards in the same year is an outstanding result. Thanks to Eyachts' sales push and expertise, they ranked #1 for orders received in 2024 globally. This shows how well they have communicated Greenline's philosophy, quality, and unique selling points to their customers.

"In addition, Eyachts produced the most original content—from walkthroughs to blog posts to owner interviews—actively contributing to our brand value and awareness."

The Greenline Difference

Greenline Yachts stand out for their combination of hybrid propulsion, solar energy systems, and smart design, making them ideal for modern, responsible boating enthusiasts.

Key features that resonate with owners include:

One-Level Living - Seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, ideal for easy movement onboard.

Sheltered & Protected Side Decks - Offering comfort and UV protection, especially important for the Australian and Kiwi climate.

Hybrid Technology Leadership - Greenline's sixth-generation hybrid system reduces fuel consumption, noise, and emissions.

Solar Power Revolution - Advanced solar and battery systems provide silent, self-sufficient cruising.

Stability at Sea - A low centre-of-gravity hull improves efficiency, manoeuvrability, and comfort.

Why Owners Love Greenline

Gordon and Fiona, proud Australian owners of a Greenline 39, recently shared why their new boat has exceeded expectations:

"It's like having a floating apartment," Fiona Hobbs said. "The way the kitchen bench folds down to create a bar area is just brilliant—it makes entertaining so seamless. We love lowering the transom to use it as a swim platform, and there's so much storage and spaciousness, even for someone as tall as 6'6"."

For Gordon, Greenline's hybrid propulsion was the deciding factor:

"We've always been sailors, so the idea of a fully diesel-powered boat didn't sit right with us. We wanted the comfort and convenience of a motorboat but without compromising our values. The Greenline's hybrid propulsion was the perfect solution—it gave us the efficiency and sustainability we were looking for. Over three months of cruising, we've only logged about 40 engine hours, which shows just how effective the electric system is."

European Delivery Growing in Popularity

More Australians are embracing the idea of a European delivery, allowing them to cruise the Adriatic and Mediterranean in the comfort of their own Greenline before Eyachts facilitates the journey home to Australia.

Greenline's Sixth-Generation Hybrid Propulsion

As the only yacht manufacturer offering a full fleet with hybrid propulsion, Greenline continues to lead the way in innovation. Their hybrid system combines the benefits of electric motors for silent cruising with diesel engines for longer voyages.

Lower operating costs & reduced carbon footprint

Silent, emission-free propulsion in eco-sensitive areas

Solar-powered onboard systems for reduced noise & vibration

Increased resale value as demand for hybrid solutions rises

Looking Ahead

With responsible yachting gaining traction, Eyachts is leading the shift towards eco-conscious luxury on the water. Their success in bringing Greenline Yachts to Australia & New Zealand highlights the region's growing demand for smarter, cleaner, and more efficient ways to explore the ocean.

To learn more about Greenline Yachts or arrange a test drive in Sydney, Gold Coast, Perth or Auckland, visit www.eyachts.com.au or email .